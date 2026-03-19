Food & Dining Dining with children: What to know, even at kid-friendly restaurants Industry insiders, from family restaurants to omakase counters, share the etiquette that helps everyone enjoy the meal. Taking children to restaurants is OK, even at fine-dining establishments, but parents can follow these insider tips to make the evening enjoyable for them, their kids, restaurant staff and other diners. (Illustration: Broly Su/AJC)

By Sheeka Sanahori - for the AJC 18 minutes ago link copied

My son discovered he loves caviar at 8 years old, thanks to a smattering of sturgeon roe on his deviled eggs at Tiny Lou’s. His culinary adventures are leaps and bounds ahead of mine; I grew up anticipating an occasional meal at the Sizzler buffet on Memorial Drive. While a salad bar is nothing to scoff at, I didn’t dream of tasting caviar until adulthood.

RELATED Hold the chicken nuggets: These restaurants show what kids’ menus can be Gen Z and Gen Alpha children are poised to be the most sophisticated generation of diners. The Wall Street Journal quipped that parents are going broke buying their kids expensive sushi; Stephanie Castellucci, an owner of the restaurant group that runs Mujo, has occasionally seen elementary-aged kids enjoying the restaurant’s luxurious — and pricey — multicourse sushi experience. “We’ve gotten a few there, which has been really cute. Somebody will bring their 7-, 8-year-old for their birthday, and I always think that’s really cool when their kid can enjoy an omakase experience,” she said. According to the food service data company Technomic, families are eating out more than people without children. Their data suggests that restaurant meals aren’t just an occasional luxury, but a routine break from homemade meals. Caregivers know there are enough challenges in getting a child to eat at home — eating in public isn’t necessarily relaxing. Depending on the child’s age and needs, there are an endless number of scenarios that could lead to frustration, embarrassment and, of course, tears (from the child or parent, depending on the night).

With parents’ concerns in mind, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution turned to restaurant insiders for tips about how to make dining out with children more pleasant for everyone. With experience from casual spots to fine dining, these restaurant workers shared what they want more parents to know when they go out for a family meal.

Is it rude to bring kids to restaurants? Every restaurant employee agreed: There’s nothing rude about bringing children to dine in restaurants. In fact, many agreed it’s a great childhood development experience, as kids can practice their independence and social skills. “There should be no limitations to the echelon of dining experience that a kid should be exposed to. I think the higher the echelon, the better,” says Liz Famellos, general manager of BeetleCat. Unless the establishment states an age limit, families should feel confident that the restaurant intends to make guests of all ages feel welcome. Alex Hall (right) takes a lunch order from Lenoir Woolverton as she joined her parents, Charles and Pate, on the back porch of Fontaine's Oyster House in Atlanta in 2020. (Steve Schaefer/AJC 2020) It is rude and, quite frankly, dangerous not to keep a watchful eye on kids in your group. Chamblee’s Moondog Pub has a kids’ play area with toys, but after some close calls, the owners implemented more specific rules for parties with children, plainly stating adults were responsible for monitoring their kids more closely.

RELATED Sushi, Lowcountry boil, spicy pasta: AJC’s food critic reviews Fulton school lunches “We’re not babysitters,” Jason Phillips, general manager of Moondog Pub, told the AJC. He’s asked customers to ensure children don’t endanger themselves or staff, particularly when servers are carrying trays filled with glasses or hot food. “We love having kids in, love them playing in the play area, but when kids are running around, we’re 15 feet away from Peachtree Road. I’ve seen kids almost run out into the street. They’ll be running in the back area or running around the restaurant, which is dangerous,” he said. Managers emphasized the safety of everyone in the restaurant as the most important factor for family dining. Most families don’t fall into this category — they are actively engaging with children at the table, doing their best to complete mealtime safely and swiftly. ​ How to have a stress-free restaurant meal with kids When younger kids get restless sitting at a dining table, it’s perfectly acceptable to take a walk around the restaurant, our insiders confirm, but it’s important that an adult walks with them for safety.

Some parents may prefer to scope out a restaurant with an enclosed patio space or quiet walkway to plan a quick sidetrack. Castellucci has seen families at Iberian Pig in downtown Decatur take turns giving their children breaks on Decatur Square to help reset before returning to the table. “We had a wandering child in the restaurant two weeks ago,” says Joy Wilford, recalling a toddler at Marcus Bar & Grille who grew exceedingly curious watching the wood-fired grill. “We sat him down, he looked at it, and we gave him a little paper chef hat. It was really cute, and the mom said, ‘I will always come back here.’” More restaurants have grown accustomed to accommodating food allergies and preferences, so don’t be afraid to ask for child-specific modifications, including adjusting ingredients or cutting food into bite-sized pieces. How to prepare kids for a restaurant visit When kids are new to eating outside the home, it helps to explain the dining process ahead of time. Caregivers can review the menu with kids so they know what to expect. For visual learners, look for photos and videos of the restaurant and new foods a child can anticipate trying for the first time. It’s also helpful to explain a typical dining service routine, including how to answer common questions, such as, “How would you like your burger cooked?”

RELATED Sun Dial Restaurant’s kids macaroni and cheese is adult-worthy, too As children reach school-age, they’re able to engage more at the table, and parents should lean into that, said Sam Thomas, general manager of the Krog Street Superica. “I think it is a strong benefit for kids to start ordering for themselves at the right age and learn why they like certain food and what questions to ask — engaging in the dining experience. That is the most rewarding part of going out to eat for me,” he said. Famellos recommends that groups with kids order a few dishes to eat family-style. This allows children to expand their palate, trying new foods without the full plate commitment. It’s also an ideal time for children to put their newly learned good manners to use. Saying please and thank you goes a long way when speaking to servers and bussers. Dining etiquette: What restaurant workers want families to know For those feeling confident about a stress-free dinner, the next step is to consider restaurant etiquette for families and kids, starting with the reservation.

According to Thomas, some people aren’t sure if they should include kids in their total number of people, but including them helps hosts plan not only the number of seats, but also the placement in the restaurant. Most online reservation platforms, like OpenTable and Resy, provide space for diners to share this information ahead of time. “I encourage people to leave a note as well, if you have any particular needs like high chairs or if you have a stroller baby. That is all great information that helps us pick that perfect spot for you,” he says. All the restaurant insiders interviewed agreed that families should opt for an earlier dinner reservation, so children can be out the door by 8 p.m., when some restaurants dim their lights in anticipation of groups coming in for date nights and corporate dinners. It’s good restaurant etiquette for families to bring sippy cups, bibs or other necessary utensils, especially if it helps babies and toddlers feel comfortable trying new foods. Handling spills and small messes is part of the job for servers and bussers, but staff appreciate help tidying up if there’s a large mess. Brandee Hanes (center) reads a book with her son, Owen, at the Eggs Up Grill in Morrow in 2023. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2023)

RELATED Most kids don’t get enough sleep. Here’s why parents often miss the signs. As for allowing children to use screens at the table, Famellos says it depends on the child and circumstance, but it’s great when kids are able to engage with people at the table by the time the food comes out. Finally, perhaps the most important tip for eating out with children is understanding your child’s limits and knowing when to call it a night. “My oldest, when she was young, we always knew that we were on a time constraint,” Famellos said. “We had X amount of minutes to be in that restaurant until she just decided she was done, and then we called her a pterodactyl baby. She would just start screaming, but we knew that.” Teachable moments: Family dining Derailed dinner plans are part of the process for families with young children. Famellos encourages families not to give up after a difficult restaurant experience. “In my professional life and my personal life, I witnessed so many parents struggling and parents feeling guilty about bringing their children out to dine, and I just want to give them a hug and say, ‘No, please, bring them.’ We love kids. We love seeing them being exposed to new things,” she said.