8 Atlanta pop-ups you can’t miss this week

Each week, Punk Foodie highlights eight Atlanta pop-ups worth catching before they disappear, helping readers find the city’s most interesting chef-driven dining concepts, food trucks, supper clubs and limited-time food events.
Why? The independent chef scene often reveals how immigrant traditions, first-generation entrepreneurship and local ingredients are merging into a new Southern food identity. Atlanta offers a unique laboratory where chefs test ideas to determine if temporary kitchens can transform into revolutionary restaurants.
Expect to find the widest variety of unique baked goods and coffees representing cultures all over the world. Added bonus: 100% of proceeds will bedonated to the Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights.
Saturday, Noon–5 p.m. (or until sold out). Round Trip Brewing Co. (@roundtripbeer). 1279 Seaboard Industrial Blvd., Underwood Hills.
Why Go:
Misfitsss starts with the fundamentals of Texas craft barbecue, then leans into Atlanta’s cultural mashup, pulling inspiration from Buford Highway, where international cheeses, spices and pantry staples often find their way into the smoker’s orbit. The result is a hybrid barbecue style that could only come from Atlanta, with dishes like Carolina hash rice reimagined through the lens of sweet-and-sour Thai red curry.
What to Get:
Pork steak, beef cheek, lemon pepper wet turkey and whatever rotating weekly sausage ison the menu. Get there early … they tend to sell out quickly.
Saturday-Sunday, 8–10 p.m. (Tubby’s Riddum and Rum Launch Party)
Tuesday-Thursday, March 19, 5–9 p.m.
Boggs Social & Supply (@boggssocial). 1310 White St. SW, West End.
Why Go:
Jimmie Jackson has been serving up American Jerk in Atlanta for well over a decade. He’s won many awards and is influenced by jerk traditions in the Caribbean, Jamaica and South Florida. Boggs is a delightfuldive bar and worth the visit to try Jimmie’s.
What to Get:
The jerk pastrami sandwich is on special in March, but also check out the wings and jerk lamb sandwich.
Dank’s Waffle Fried Chicken Biscuit. (Courtesy of Dank’s Deli)
This week’s special, the waffle batter fried chicken biscuit with waffle batter fried chicken thigh, Zab’s hot honey, salted Banner butter with Banilla’s of the World Tahitian vanilla, powdered sugar andpowdered salt, all on a Ransom ATL biscuit.
This is another one to visit early, as Dank’s tends to sell out quickly.
Soupbelly’s cabbage-shaped dumplings. (Courtesy of Soupbelly)
Learn how to make real-deal Chinese dumplings from dumpling master Candy Hom from Soupbelly.
What to Get/Do:
Make napa cabbage–shaped pot stickers filled with pork or chicken, then mix your own dumpling dipping sauce. You’ll cook the dumplings on-site and enjoy them with a few complimentary sides as part of a casual meal at the end of the class. Tickets include two cocktails from Minhwa Spirits, and you’ll leave with a workshop packet featuring recipes plus cooking and storage instructions. Tickets available on the Soupbelly website.
Note, if eating, not making, dumplings is more your thing, Soupbelly is selling frozen dumplings for pickup March 28 at Pastries A Go Go in Decatur. Pre-ordering is a must.
Monday, 5-9 p.m. Banshee (@banshee_eav). 1271 Glenwood Ave., East Atlanta Village.
Why Go:
After creating hundreds of unique dishes in pop-ups for five years, former Georgia Boy sous chef and current Madeira Park chef de cuisine Dave Mouche is taking the next step toward opening a restaurant. Jackalope is known for its genre-bending approach to Asian-inspired cooking. This launch party celebrates the start of that journey with the debut of Jackalope’s new website and newsletter.
The menu will feature al pastor musubi and shrimp chip pimento dip, Sarawak laksa Johor, Massaman curry gravy and biscuit and a Brazilian-style stroganoff steak set, showcasing cross-cultural cooking that has defined Jackalope’s pop-ups.
The Massaman curry gravy and biscuit is the quintessential Jackalope Asian plus American South creation. Reserve your table.
Know a pop-up we should check out? Punk Foodie is always looking for chefs and pop-ups shaping Atlanta’s underground food scene. If there’s a pop-up you love — or if you’re a chef running one — send us a tip. Email a.big.fan@punkfoodie.com or message @punkfoodie.atl on Instagram.
Short bio:
The Punk Foodie project from Sam Flemming covers Atlanta’s independent chef scene with a focus on the city’s growing world of pop-ups, residencies, and chef-driven dining events. He covers the entrepreneurs and immigrant foodways helping redefine Southern food today. Email sam@punkfoodie.com.
