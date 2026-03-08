Food & Dining

8 Atlanta pop-ups you can’t miss this week

From barbecue pop-ups to baked goods protests, here’s Punk Foodie’s must-do list.
Oso's BBQ Chicken Osito from chef Jay Felton of Miller Union is available at the Peachtree Road and Grant Park farmers markets. (Courtesy of Oso Smoke & Dough)
By
13 minutes ago

Each week, Punk Foodie highlights eight Atlanta pop-ups worth catching before they disappear, helping readers find the city’s most interesting chef-driven dining concepts, food trucks, supper clubs and limited-time food events.

Why? The independent chef scene often reveals how immigrant traditions, first-generation entrepreneurship and local ingredients are merging into a new Southern food identity. Atlanta offers a unique laboratory where chefs test ideas to determine if temporary kitchens can transform into revolutionary restaurants.

Wood-fired pizza meets Texas-style smoke from Oso

Who: Oso Smoke & Dough. (@osobbq)

When/Where:

Why Go: Oso Smoke & Dough is the new concept from chef Jay Felton of Miller Union, blending two of his favorite crafts: pizza dough and barbecue. Look for breakfast and lunch versions.

What to Get: Felton’s Osito, a new foldable, hand-held pizza filled with smoked meats and seasonal farm produce. Try the barbecue chicken with mozzarella, bread and butter pickles and marinated kale.

Proceeds from ICE Cakes Not People will be donated to the Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights. (Courtesy)
Proceeds from ICE Cakes Not People will be donated to the Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights. (Courtesy)

Microbakers unite for immigrant rights

Who: Featuring @cakepharmacyatl, @kamayan_atl and others.

When/Where:

Saturday, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Minhwa Spirits (@minhwaspirits). 2421 Van Fleet Circle, Doraville.

Why Go:

Expect to find the widest variety of unique baked goods and coffees representing cultures all over the world. Added bonus: 100% of proceeds will be donated to the Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights.

What to Get:

With so many options, you can’t go wrong. But we do love the Filipino creations from Seven Fingers, Bakers Hatt and global coffee from Tanbrown Coffee. See a list of vendors. Read about the grassroots movement. Reserve a spot.

The Misfitsss full send platter. (Courtesy of Misfitsss)
The Misfitsss full send platter. (Courtesy of Misfitsss)

Atlanta-inspired Texas craft barbecue from Misfitsss

Who: Misfitsss. (@misfitsssbbq)

When/Where:

Saturday, Noon–5 p.m. (or until sold out). Round Trip Brewing Co. (@roundtripbeer). 1279 Seaboard Industrial Blvd., Underwood Hills.

Why Go:

Misfitsss starts with the fundamentals of Texas craft barbecue, then leans into Atlanta’s cultural mashup, pulling inspiration from Buford Highway, where international cheeses, spices and pantry staples often find their way into the smoker’s orbit. The result is a hybrid barbecue style that could only come from Atlanta, with dishes like Carolina hash rice reimagined through the lens of sweet-and-sour Thai red curry.

What to Get:

Pork steak, beef cheek, lemon pepper wet turkey and whatever rotating weekly sausage is on the menu. Get there early … they tend to sell out quickly.

Mighty Hans’ pork belly over rice. (Courtesy of Mighty Hans)
Mighty Hans’ pork belly over rice. (Courtesy of Mighty Hans)

Taiwanese American in Decatur from Mighty Hans

Who: Mighty Hans. (@itsmightyhans)

When/Where:

Saturday, 5–7:30 p.m. (or until sold out). Opo Coffee (@opocoffee). 314 E. Howard Ave., Decatur.

Why Go:

An increasingly rare sighting of Mighty Hans, which brings New Jersey-influenced Taiwanese American fare to Atlanta. Expect beef noodle soup, pork belly over rice and more.

What to Get:

There will be a few servings of five-spice pastrami brisket, a Mighty Hans and Misfitsss collaboration. Get ‘em while you can.

Jimmie’s Jerk BBQ jerk pastrami sandwich. (Courtesy of Jimmie’s Jerk BBQ)
Jimmie’s Jerk BBQ jerk pastrami sandwich. (Courtesy of Jimmie’s Jerk BBQ)

American jerk barbecue from Jimmie’s Jerk BBQ

Who: Jimmie’s Jerk BBQ. (@jerkbbqatl)

When/Where:

Boggs Social & Supply (@boggssocial). 1310 White St. SW, West End.

Why Go:

Jimmie Jackson has been serving up American Jerk in Atlanta for well over a decade. He’s won many awards and is influenced by jerk traditions in the Caribbean, Jamaica and South Florida. Boggs is a delightful dive bar and worth the visit to try Jimmie’s.

What to Get:

The jerk pastrami sandwich is on special in March, but also check out the wings and jerk lamb sandwich.

Dank’s Waffle Fried Chicken Biscuit. (Courtesy of Dank’s Deli)
Dank’s Waffle Fried Chicken Biscuit. (Courtesy of Dank’s Deli)

Elevated breakfast sandwiches from Dank’s Deli

Who: Dank’s Deli. (@danks_deli_atl)

When/Where:

Sunday, 8 a.m. until sold out. Poco Loco Neighborhood Provisions (@pocolocoatl). 2233 College Ave., Decatur.

Why Go:

Clever breakfast sandwiches using a Ransom ATL buttermilk biscuits, 5N Pastures eggs, Pine Street Market sausage and Leftie Lee’s milk buns.

What to Get:

This week’s special, the waffle batter fried chicken biscuit with waffle batter fried chicken thigh, Zab’s hot honey, salted Banner butter with Banilla’s of the World Tahitian vanilla, powdered sugar and powdered salt, all on a Ransom ATL biscuit.

This is another one to visit early, as Dank’s tends to sell out quickly.

Soupbelly’s cabbage-shaped dumplings. (Courtesy of Soupbelly)
Soupbelly’s cabbage-shaped dumplings. (Courtesy of Soupbelly)

Chinese dumpling workshop from Soupbelly

Who: Soupbelly. (@soupbelly_atl)

When/Where:

Minhwa Spirits (@minhwaspirits). 2421 Van Fleet Circle, Doraville.

Why Go:

Learn how to make real-deal Chinese dumplings from dumpling master Candy Hom from Soupbelly.

What to Get/Do:

Make napa cabbage–shaped pot stickers filled with pork or chicken, then mix your own dumpling dipping sauce. You’ll cook the dumplings on-site and enjoy them with a few complimentary sides as part of a casual meal at the end of the class. Tickets include two cocktails from Minhwa Spirits, and you’ll leave with a workshop packet featuring recipes plus cooking and storage instructions. Tickets available on the Soupbelly website.

Note, if eating, not making, dumplings is more your thing, Soupbelly is selling frozen dumplings for pickup March 28 at Pastries A Go Go in Decatur. Pre-ordering is a must.

Jackalope Kicks Off Drive to Open Restaurant

Who: Jackalope. (@jackalopeatl)

When/Where:

Monday, 5-9 p.m. Banshee (@banshee_eav). 1271 Glenwood Ave., East Atlanta Village.

Why Go:

After creating hundreds of unique dishes in pop-ups for five years, former Georgia Boy sous chef and current Madeira Park chef de cuisine Dave Mouche is taking the next step toward opening a restaurant. Jackalope is known for its genre-bending approach to Asian-inspired cooking. This launch party celebrates the start of that journey with the debut of Jackalope’s new website and newsletter.

The menu will feature al pastor musubi and shrimp chip pimento dip, Sarawak laksa Johor, Massaman curry gravy and biscuit and a Brazilian-style stroganoff steak set, showcasing cross-cultural cooking that has defined Jackalope’s pop-ups.

The celebration will also feature desserts by Molly Follett, drinks by Rachel Howk and music from Abby Dear.

What to Get:

The Massaman curry gravy and biscuit is the quintessential Jackalope Asian plus American South creation. Reserve your table.

Know a pop-up we should check out? Punk Foodie is always looking for chefs and pop-ups shaping Atlanta’s underground food scene. If there’s a pop-up you love — or if you’re a chef running one — send us a tip. Email a.big.fan@punkfoodie.com or message @punkfoodie.atl on Instagram.

About the Author

Short bio: The Punk Foodie project from Sam Flemming covers Atlanta’s independent chef scene with a focus on the city’s growing world of pop-ups, residencies, and chef-driven dining events. He covers the entrepreneurs and immigrant foodways helping redefine Southern food today. Email sam@punkfoodie.com.

