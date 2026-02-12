Buckhead’s Luella aspires to be your ‘death row meal’ restaurant

3 out of 4 stars (excellent)
Food: steak, Italian and sushi
Recommended dishes: wagyu croquettes, wagyu beef carpaccio, diablo roll, cornbread & caviar, Luella salad, pasta all’Amatriciana, bone in veal chop parm, black cod, 12 oz. dry aged bone in NY strip, Gouda fries
Vegetarian dishes: rosemary focaccia, Pugliese burrata, green goddess roll, Caesar salad, Luella salad, cacio e pepe gnudi, grilled broccolini, spaghetti, cacio e pepe, Gouda fries, whipped potatoes, Brussels sprouts calabrese
Alcohol: full bar with a deep wine list
Price range: less than $75 - $150 per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 5-10 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday
Accessibility: fully ADA accessible
Nearest MARTA station: none
Reservations: highly recommended, available on OpenTable
Address, phone: 3717 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 470-486-6172
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.
