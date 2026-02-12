Buckhead’s Luella aspires to be your ‘death row meal’ restaurant

If you thought Luella would play it safe with the sushi in the “Raw/Rolled” section of the menu, think again. The diablo roll is particularly daring, grouping spicy tuna, mango and caramelized onion cream cheese into an unlikely ensemble. The vivid, intense flavors work together on the palate, even if your frontal lobe struggles to comprehend the balance.

Though it’s a major splurge at $98, the cornbread and caviar might be the most engaging appetizer. The key is the astoundingly buttery cornbread, which provides a rich foil to the clean, saline umami of Luella’s lovely caviar. The high-low pairing makes for a fun dish to share on a date; splitting it between more than two people might leave you wishing for more.

The next section of Luella’s menu travels from Japan to Italy, which influences the listing of salads and pastas. There’s a Caesar and a generously sized house salad with a nice, zingy dressing made with charred scallions and benne seeds. Unlike the sushi, the pasta adheres more closely to the traditions of its country of origin. The flavor combinations might not be as original, but they’re no less sharp in the pasta all’Amatriciana, which is full of spice and verve.

