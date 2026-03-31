Food & Dining Atlanta bartender ices out competition to attend world title finals Jeff Banks will be the only Southeast bartender at the United States World Class Bartender competition finals in Chicago. In the high-stakes world of hospitality, Jeff Banks has built a career on the meticulous details that most drinkers never see. (Courtesy of Jose Pereiro)

By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC 21 minutes ago Share

Atlanta’s Jeff Banks, mixologist and owner of King Cube, is one of 15 finalists competing in the United States World Class Bartender competition finals in Chicago, May 11-13. Here he shares the recipe for his success, plus three cocktail recipes he says every home bartender should know: Tommy’s margarita, Tom Collins and an old-fashioned. Crime scene cleanup to elite bartending, hand-cut ice cubes In the high-stakes world of hospitality, Banks has built a career on the meticulous details that most drinkers never see. A veteran bar manager with over 15 years in the trenches of Atlanta’s most elite Japanese eateries and steakhouses, Banks’ journey through the industry is as eclectic as a well-made drink. After a former career in crime scene cleanup and stints managing high-volume services at the Kentucky Derby and the U.S. Open, Banks turned his precision-focused mindset to dual roles as proprietor of King Cube, Atlanta’s premier clear ice company, and a world-class bartending competitor.

It was during his time running the beverage program at Brush Sushi Izakaya that ice became truly “cool” to him. Seeing a gap in the market, Banks didn’t just want better ice for his own drinks; he wanted to elevate Atlanta’s standards. This obsession birthed King Cube, transforming a formerly DIY process involving chain saws and 150-pound blocks into a precision operation that now supplies the foundation for Atlanta’s elite cocktail scene. Today he delivers pristine, hand-cut cubes to 120 bars and restaurants across Atlanta — servicing nearly every Michelin-starred restaurant in the city. RELATED For a fresh spring gimlet, make this thyme-infused cocktail from Miller Union The road to bartending finals began with a Scotch highball Next month, after surviving what he describes as an “insane” battle against thousands of colleagues, Banks will be one of 15 bartenders (and the only representative from Georgia and the Southeast) in the national finals at the United States World Class Bartender competition in Chicago in May. The competition — sponsored by Diageo, a multibrand beverage company — is widely considered the most prestigious spirits gauntlet on the planet. It demands deep brand knowledge, chemistry and the ability to host under immense pressure. Banks‘ road to the finals began with an intense application process that required far more than just a recipe. He had to demonstrate a profound technical understanding of spirit production and flavor theory. In the first round, he beat out thousands of applicants with an original Scotch highball recipe, securing an initial spot in the Top 100. Banks’ Talisker Summer Highball highlighted the Scotch’s maritime saltiness with a bright, fruity lift. It had dashes of Kampot Black Pepper Tincture and a topping of homemade honeydew soda gently stirred into it. The garnish? A pickled sea bean to mirror the whisky’s coastal influence. For the second round, the challenge intensified as he was tasked with creating a cohesive four-drink summer menu based on a restricted pantry list of ingredients. After submitting a detailed video bio and a creative breakdown of his process, Banks scored a remarkable 135 out of 150 points. This score propelled him through the final, most difficult cut in the competition’s history — narrowing the field from 100 down to the Elite 15.

The finals competition will include a grueling speed round, where finalists must execute nine different drinks in just 10 minutes, all while maintaining perfect hospitality and engaging the judges. The winner of the U.S. title will go on to represent the country at the Global Finals in Dubai with over 50 countries competing.

Earning a spot among the nation’s best requires a mastery of the fundamentals, and Banks believes that any aspiring home bartender should start with the same structural logic he used to impress the World Class judges. To build that foundation, he suggests learning how to make these three essential cocktails. RELATED Where to drink cherry blossom-inspired cocktails around Atlanta 3 cocktails every home bartender should know Unlike a classic margarita, a Tommy’s Margarita is sweetened only with agave syrup. (Courtesy of Jose Pereiro) Tommy’s Margarita “Tommy’s Margarita is one of the modern classics and consistently one of the most searched cocktails recipes in the U.S.,” Banks said. Simple and balanced, it’s a perfect example of how a few ingredients can create something exceptional. 2 ounces blanco tequila

1 ounce fresh lime juice

½ ounce agave syrup

Lime wheel

Add tequila, lime juice and agave to a shaker with ice. Shake until well-chilled and strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with lime. Makes 1. Once you learn the cocktail’s build, the recipe becomes versatile, Jeff Banks said of the classic Tom Collins. (Angela Hansberger for the AJC) Tom Collins The Tom Collins is an essential template drink for versatility. “Once you understand the build, it becomes incredibly versatile,” Banks said. “You can swap the gin for almost any spirit.”

1½ ounce gin

½ ounce fresh lemon juice

½ ounce simple syrup

Soda water to top glass Add gin, lemon juice and simple syrup to a shaker with ice. Shake briefly and strain into a tall Collins glass over fresh ice. Top with soda water to fill glass and gently stir to combine. Makes 1. RELATED Whiskey on the water Elite mixologist Jeff Banks describes the old-fashioned as “iconic.“ (Courtesy of Jeff Banks) Old-Fashioned