Food & Dining Craft beer festivals, wine tastings and more March events in metro Atlanta Celebrate Cobb County’s craft beer makers, attend an espresso martini party and more in metro Atlanta. Tio Lucho's will host a crawfish boil this March inspired by Southern LowCountry traditions and Peruvian flavors. (Courtesy of MJT & Co)

This March, check out the return of Smorgasburg in South Downtown, attend a Peruvian crawfish boil and learn to make sakura cocktails. Here’s our full lineup of things to do in metro Atlanta:

Bubbles & Brews Get a taste of craft beer with Cobb County’s monthlong celebration of its craft beer makers. Participants can travel along the Cobb Ale Trail to visit breweries, distilleries and wineries. Many will be hosting special events throughout the month, and visitors can vote online for their favorite brews and beverages. March 1-31. Multiple locations. bubblesandbrews.com The Woodall’s anniversary

The Woodall will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a party featuring $5 appetizers during happy hour and a special dinner menu with offerings like calamari and rock shrimp with salsa rojo pepper jelly and poblano creme; a spring garden salad with mixed greens; and a classic beef Wellington.

4-10 p.m. March 5. 2260 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-343-4424, thewoodallwestside.com/reservations Georgia Beer Day Celebrate Georgia’s craft beer scene with this event benefiting the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild and its member breweries. Visit one of the participating locations and pick up this year’s signature Willi Becher-style glass. March 7. Multiple locations. georgiacraftbrewersguild.org/georgia-beer-day.html Indulge in plenty of chocolate during the Dahlonega Chocolate Crawl this March. (Courtesy of Paul Thomas Chocolates)

Chocolate Crawl Dahlonega’s annual Chocolate Crawl returns to celebrate the town’s love for chocolate. Attendees can pick up a passport at the Dahlonega Visitor Center and explore participating businesses’ treats. Expect to find fudge, hot chocolate, chocolate-infused drinks, cookies and pies. March 5-8. 13 S. Park St., Dahlonega. dahlonega.org/events/festivals-and-annual-events/dahlonega-chocolate-crawl Smorgasburg returns Smorgasburg, the weekly outdoor food festival, returns to Atlanta’s South Downtown development this month. Expect to see more than 40 food vendors, including Links N’ Ice, Small Fry, Phew’s Pies and Bad Gyal Vegan.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. March 7. 140 Forsyth St. SW, Atlanta. smorgasburgatlanta.com Women of Wine Tasting Enzo Steakhouse & Bar will host a Women of Wine Tasting guided by Sarah Pierre, founder of 3 Parks Wine Shop. Pierre has curated a lineup spotlighting female vintners and estate owners from around the world. The wines will be paired with a four-course menu from executive chef Andrea Montobbio. 1-5 p.m. March 8. $75 per person. 300 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville. 770-756-9188, enzo-itl.com/experience/donne-del-vino-women-of-wine-tasting Sakura cocktail class

Nakato’s owner, Sachi Nakato Takahara, will host a master class in creating three Sakura (cherry blossom) cocktails at the restaurant’s bar. Guests will learn to make three drinks using spirits made in Japan. Each will be paired with a small plate to enjoy. 6 p.m. March 10. $70 per person. 1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta. opentable.com/r/nakato-japanese-restaurant-sushi-bar-and-regular-dining-atlanta Collaborative dinner Chefs from three of Atlanta’s Michelin-recognized restaurants will hold a collaborative dinner featuring Karl Gorline of Avize, Aaron Phillips and Austin Goetzman of Lazy Betty and Nicolas Grosse of Atlas. Wine pairings will be available from Avize’s co-founder and sommelier Taurean Philpott and sommelier Gracie Barwick of Lazy Betty. 5-9 p.m. March 12. $225 per person. 956 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. opentable.com/r/avize-atlanta

Attend a Girl Scout Cookie & Wine pairing at Epicurean Atlanta. (Courtesy of Epicurean Atlanta) Girl Scout Cookie & Wine Pairing Epicurean Atlanta will host a Girl Scout Cookie wine pairing event where guests will enjoy a guided exploration of five cookies matched with five wines. 6-7:30 p.m. March 13. $55 per person. 1117 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 833-248-1670, epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events/2026/girl-scout-cookie-wine-pairing-2026 Magic City Monday with the Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks will pay homage to iconic Atlanta strip club Magic City during the Hawks’ game against the Orlando Magic on March 16. As part of the celebration, Magic City Kitchen will serve two versions of their lemon pepper wings in sections 114, 120 and 211. 7 p.m. March 16. 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. nba.com/hawks/tickets Espress Yourself St. Julep, the rooftop bar at the Kimpton Sylvan Hotel, will celebrate espresso martinis with this event, featuring live painter Grace Harris, a live DJ, espresso and cappuccino martinis and special guest Nigel Barker, a judge on “America’s Next Top Model.” 7-9 p.m. March 19. $15 per person. 374 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. saintjulepatl.com/happenings

Enjoy a spring wine and pintxos tasting at the Betty. (Courtesy of Kimpton Sylvan Atlanta-Buckhead) Spring Sip & Pintxos Tasting The Betty will host an afternoon of Basque and Spanish wines with pintxos, charcuterie and live music. Tickets include five tasting tokens, light bites, live music and a mystery tasting. 2-4 p.m. March 21. $55.20 per person. 374 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. thesylvanhotel.com/atlanta-restaurant/the-betty Wing and Rock Festival

Head to Canton for live music and chicken wings during this two-day, free music festival. There will be live music throughout the weekend and a culinary competition showcasing dozens of wing vendors. Attendees can also join a wing-eating contest either day. March 21-22. 600 Brown Industrial Parkway, Canton. wingandrockfest.com Georgia Food + Wine Festival Experience the flavors of Georgia at this food and wine festival in Marietta. The weekend begins Friday with all-inclusive, live-fire cooking, followed by tasting tents on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, attendees receive a wine glass for unlimited beer, wine and spirits, along with five tokens redeemable for plates from participating food vendors. Sunday is a family-friendly event, and adult tickets also include five tokens. March 27-29. $25-$99 per person. 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta. georgiafoodandwinefestival.com