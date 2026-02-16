Check out these Lunar New Year celebrations around metro Atlanta

Lunar New Year celebrations begin this week as Tuesday marks the official start of the 15-day Spring Festival and the transition into the Year of the Horse. While the holiday originated in China to mark the new year according to the ancient lunisolar calendar, it is celebrated in countries across Asia, including Korea and Vietnam.
Andy Tan, founder of Hopstix Asian Brewpub in Chamblee, said Lunar New Year marks “a time for family reunions, reflection and sharing meals that symbolize good fortune, health and prosperity.”
Some traditions are shared across cultures, Tan said, like the importance of the color red and the emphasis on spending time with family.
Around metro Atlanta, restaurants, organizations and businesses are throwing their own festivities beginning Tuesday, the official start of Lunar New Year, and continuing throughout the following weekend.
Tan began hosting a Lunar New Year celebration at Hopstix soon after it opened in 2017, and over the years he’s seen them spread across the metro area.
“It’s cool to see that this important holiday is now being recognized throughout different cultures,” he said while perched at the bar in his brewpub.
This will be Hopstix’s eighth year celebrating, he added, since they skipped the party during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When he started hosting Lunar New Year, there weren’t many restaurants and organizations celebrating the occasion, he said. In those days, the lion dancers he hires every year had much more flexible schedules, but now they’re booked and busy, Tan said.
Hopstix's Lunar New Year celebration will feature lion dancers starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. (Courtesy of Andy Tan)
Saturday’s event at Hopstix will include calligraphy demonstrations, a lion dance performance at 5:30 p.m., a special menu with noodles, pork belly and a variety of dumplings and a musical performance featuring the guzheng, a stringed, plucked instrument from China.
Hopstix will also brew its special chrysanthemum tea beer, Tan said, which has a floral, honeylike taste.
For those looking to celebrate closer to Atlanta, JenChan’s in Cabbagetown is offering a special Lunar New Year menu from Tuesday through Sunday.
Owners Jen and Emily Chan have been offering a special Lunar New Year menu since they opened the restaurant in 2019, Emily Chan said. It started as a single day of celebrating, but as it grew more popular, they extended the celebration to a week.
The menu changes daily, but it could feature anything from dumplings to cabbage wraps. Many of the recipes are from Jen Chan’s childhood, Emily said, like Chinese ribs that Jen’s dad shared, which will be featured this year. But Emily Chan said she tries to incorporate some dishes from other cultures, such as thit heo kho trung (Vietnamese pork and eggs).
It’s a nostalgic menu for the couple, as it includes childhood dishes and food they’ve been making for years, like the Cantonese-style whole fish on the menu, which was the first thing Jen made for Emily when they started dating.
JenChan's Lunar New Year celebration will include Whole Fish for prosperity in the new year. (Courtesy of JenChan's)
“The Lunar New Year has so many different cultures that celebrate it in little nuanced ways,” she said. “And ours is just our little hybrid version of it.”
This is Ruby Chow’s second time throwing a celebration. The pan-Asian restaurant in Old Fourth Ward wanted to bring more Lunar New Year festivities to intown Atlanta, general manager Brian Seo said. The restaurant hopes to highlight cultures across Asia through its menu and celebration.
Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.
