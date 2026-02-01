5:30 Challenge

Bring the cookout indoors with easy broiled lamb burgers

You can cook them inside and get the same flavorful, juicy results.
Lamb Burgers with Fennel Slaw. (Kate Williams for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Lamb Burgers with Fennel Slaw. (Kate Williams for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By Kate Williams – For the AJC
36 minutes ago

You might think burgers are a warm-weather meal, served straight from a blazing hot grill. But you can also cook them inside and get the same flavorful, juicy results from the broiler.

With fattier ground meat, like beef or the lamb used in these burgers, broiling works best when you elevate the burger patties on a wire rack. Set the wire rack in a rimmed baking sheet to catch the dripping fat. This step prevents the burgers from sitting and steaming in their own juices, and you’ll get a result far closer to a grilled burger than if you skip the rack.

Lamb can stand up to assertive flavors, and you’ll often find the meat paired with salty feta. Instead, I’ve topped these burgers with a crunchy, lemony fennel slaw that’s easy to make while the burgers cook. You can use a sharp knife or a mandoline to thinly slice the fennel. Either way, be sure to remove the core and any tough outer layers before slicing. Reserve some of the fronds for a colorful addition to the slaw.

A toasted English muffin works well as a bun for these burgers; its nooks and crannies will catch juices from the burger as you eat.

RELATED
More from the AJC's recipe collection

Lamb Burgers with Fennel Slaw

  1. Heat the broiler to high, with an oven rack about 6 inches from the heating element. Place a wire rack on a rimmed sheet pan.
  2. Form the lamb into 4 (1/3-pound) patties. Use your thumbs to create a 1-inch dimple in the center of each patty. Sprinkle 1 teaspoon salt and the pepper evenly over the patties. Place patties on the prepared wire rack, dimple-side up.
  3. Broil, without flipping, until browned and the center registers 150 degrees for medium-well, 8 to 10 minutes. Add an additional 2 to 3 minutes for well-done. Transfer patties to a plate.
  4. Meanwhile, cut the stems from the fennel, reserving 1 tablespoon of fronds. Finely chop the reserved fronds and transfer to a large bowl. Discard the remaining stems and fronds.
  5. Trim and discard any tough portions of the bulb, then halve, remove and discard the core. Thinly slice the bulb lengthwise and transfer to the bowl with the fronds.
  6. To the sliced fennel, add the olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Stir well.
  7. When the burgers are finished, place the English muffins on the oven rack, cut-side up, and broil until golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes.
  8. Serve the burgers on the toasted muffins, topped with fennel slaw.

Serves 4.

Per serving: 640 calories (percent of calories from fat, 61), 31 grams protein, 32 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams total sugars, 4 grams fiber, 43 grams total fat (17 grams saturated), 110 milligrams cholesterol, 1,085 milligrams sodium.

About the Author

Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.

More Stories

The Latest

AAJC 121723 DISH OF THE WEEK

Popular Filipino restaurant moving, and more from the Atlanta dining scene

Check out these 40 soup recipes to keep you warm this winter

How to ‘friction maxx’ your way in the kitchen through Atlanta’s winter weather

Keep Reading

Veggie-packed chicken and dumplings recipe redefines comfort food

Check out these 40 soup recipes to keep you warm this winter

There’s a lot to love about Old Vinings Inn’s TV-themed cocktail

Featured

Science Square Multifamily

Atlanta has built more homes, but deeply affordable housing lags

Georgia’s Gulfstream finds itself in U.S. trade dogfight with Canada

College Park police shared rape victim tapes to YouTuber, lawsuit says