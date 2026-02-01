Bring the cookout indoors with easy broiled lamb burgers

You might think burgers are a warm-weather meal, served straight from a blazing hot grill. But you can also cook them inside and get the same flavorful, juicy results from the broiler.

With fattier ground meat, like beef or the lamb used in these burgers, broiling works best when you elevate the burger patties on a wire rack. Set the wire rack in a rimmed baking sheet to catch the dripping fat. This step prevents the burgers from sitting and steaming in their own juices, and you’ll get a result far closer to a grilled burger than if you skip the rack.