Distilled and Fermented A golden age of orange wine Here are four options to try in Georgia, from daily drinkers to a bottle worth the splurge. Check out these four orange wine options — Gulp Hablo Orange (from left), Luna Duna Naranjo, Fossil & Fawn Lightwave 2023 and Domaine Marcel Deiss Le Jeu des Verts — not just because we recommend them, but simply because they’re good. (Jerry and Krista Slater for the AJC)

Skin-macerated white wine, also known as orange wine because of the style’s tendency to take on a citrine hue, has been popular in the natural-wine zeitgeist for well more than a decade. It’s become more mainstream in recent years, regularly flirting with trendy status. As with most trends — particularly in drinking and dining — the more steam it gathers, the more haters gather to dismiss it.

We argue that this style of winemaking has moved beyond trend and has fully established itself in the canon of winemaking. And we are luckier for it; there is a greater range of wine options than ever before, and orange wines run the gamut from everyday value drinkers to special splurges. RELATED How to drink well in 2026 Wines that are funky for the sake of funk are not our jam. We like a challenging wine, but it still needs to be balanced and soundly made to be delicious. There is a whole realm of texture, aromatics and structural balance that has been revealed by winemakers willing to explore white wine fermented with the grape skins. And it is a true spectrum: maceration can be a matter of hours, days or months. Every white grape offers something different in regards to color, flavor and grip. Here are four options we recommend not just because they’re orange wines, but because they’re simply good.

RELATED From 2023: You might want to try these skin-contact wines Gulp Hablo Orange (250ml can) Gulp Hablo Orange is a Spanish offering made from equal parts verdejo and sauvignon blanc that spends roughly a week on the skins. With primary notes of citrus peel and white tea, this is a drier and less opulent skin-contact wine with mellow tannins.