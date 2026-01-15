Visit Midtown’s suave, sexy Celestia before it sets social media on fire

Stepping into the space from the bright elevator lobby is an instant tone shift, especially at night. Deep house music pulses from a centrally located DJ stand, and the large area is dim but warmly lit. Dark walls and plush, low-lying furniture seem to absorb any light that doesn’t spill out of the expansive windows facing south and west. Lights from the surrounding Midtown towers twinkle just beyond the large, lushly landscaped patio.

The space works perfectly as a sophisticated lounge, but the layout has some drawbacks in the restaurant’s current, full-service format. Most of the seating is low-slung and arranged around low-lying coffee tables, great for socializing but less wonderful for eating a full meal. The music isn’t overpowering, but it’s insistent, sometimes interfering with conversation. And the large space, with its diverse seating arrangements, creates an environment that seems to challenge the service staff at times. Some tables are tucked away, out of the eye line of the service stations, and servers have a lot of ground to cover between multiple tables and the kitchen.

Some of these bugs will become features once the full constellation of Spring Quarter restaurants is up and running, Ito and his partners told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. They plan to open Sozou, a sushi restaurant on the development’s ground floor, later this spring. Sozou will be the property’s primary full-service restaurant, while Celestia will serve as a complementary bar and lounge. The group’s third restaurant, an omakase counter called Ishin by Ito, is already open in its own space nested within Celestia.

Celestia’s temporary starring role helps explain the menu, an unusual mixture of French and Japanese influences based on seasonality and chef Ito’s whims. The menu will change regularly based on seasonality and customer demand, and it will likely be pared back once Sozou opens, Ito told the AJC.

Stepping into the space from the bright elevator lobby is an instant tone shift, especially at night. Deep house music pulses from a centrally located DJ stand, and the large area is dim but warmly lit. Dark walls and plush, low-lying furniture seem to absorb any light that doesn’t spill out of the expansive windows facing south and west. Lights from the surrounding Midtown towers twinkle just beyond the large, lushly landscaped patio.

The space works perfectly as a sophisticated lounge, but the layout has some drawbacks in the restaurant’s current, full-service format. Most of the seating is low-slung and arranged around low-lying coffee tables, great for socializing but less wonderful for eating a full meal. The music isn’t overpowering, but it’s insistent, sometimes interfering with conversation. And the large space, with its diverse seating arrangements, creates an environment that seems to challenge the service staff at times. Some tables are tucked away, out of the eye line of the service stations, and servers have a lot of ground to cover between multiple tables and the kitchen.

Some of these bugs will become features once the full constellation of Spring Quarter restaurants is up and running, Ito and his partners told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. They plan to open Sozou, a sushi restaurant on the development’s ground floor, later this spring. Sozou will be the property’s primary full-service restaurant, while Celestia will serve as a complementary bar and lounge. The group’s third restaurant, an omakase counter called Ishin by Ito, is already open in its own space nested within Celestia.