Visit Midtown’s suave, sexy Celestia before it sets social media on fire

Celestia’s biggest stumbling block so far is the service, which dragged during my visits. Individually, the servers are friendly and polished, but each of my meals at Celestia lasted close to three hours and included periods when I wondered if our table had been forgotten.
Quibbles aside, now is the time to dine at Celestia, while tables are still available and before the restaurant reaches full social media saturation. It’s the rare space that enhances your own sense of stylishness just by spending time there. Once Sozou opens and Spring Quarter is fully occupied, I suspect it will be much more difficult to see a sunset at Celestia.
2 out of 4 stars (very good)
Food: modern French, Japanese and American
Service: polished but sometimes slow
Recommended dishes: Celestia salad, classic hummus, fromage en grains frit, spring rolls, golden crisp bites (chicken), wagyu sliders, akami crudo, hamachi crudo, shrimp cocktail, rock shrimp tempura, miso salmon, lobster toban yaki, roasted beets and carrots, momo
Vegetarian dishes: cheese plate, Celestia salad, classic hummus, french fries, fromage en grains frit, bread service, roasted beets and carrots, bulgur
Alcohol: full bar with thoughtful cocktails and wines by the glass, along with a list of sake mostly by the bottle
Price range: less than $50 - $150 per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Accessibility: fully ADA accessible
Nearest MARTA station: about ¼-mile from Midtown station
Reservations: required, available via OpenTable
Outdoor dining: yes, seasonal patio
Address, phone: 1020 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. 678-272-5747
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.
Celestia’s biggest stumbling block so far is the service, which dragged during my visits. Individually, the servers are friendly and polished, but each of my meals at Celestia lasted close to three hours and included periods when I wondered if our table had been forgotten.
Quibbles aside, now is the time to dine at Celestia, while tables are still available and before the restaurant reaches full social media saturation. It’s the rare space that enhances your own sense of stylishness just by spending time there. Once Sozou opens and Spring Quarter is fully occupied, I suspect it will be much more difficult to see a sunset at Celestia.
2 out of 4 stars (very good)
Food: modern French, Japanese and American
Service: polished but sometimes slow
Recommended dishes: Celestia salad, classic hummus, fromage en grains frit, spring rolls, golden crisp bites (chicken), wagyu sliders, akami crudo, hamachi crudo, shrimp cocktail, rock shrimp tempura, miso salmon, lobster toban yaki, roasted beets and carrots, momo
Vegetarian dishes: cheese plate, Celestia salad, classic hummus, french fries, fromage en grains frit, bread service, roasted beets and carrots, bulgur
Alcohol: full bar with thoughtful cocktails and wines by the glass, along with a list of sake mostly by the bottle
Price range: less than $50 - $150 per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Accessibility: fully ADA accessible
Nearest MARTA station: about ¼-mile from Midtown station
Reservations: required, available via OpenTable
Outdoor dining: yes, seasonal patio
Address, phone: 1020 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. 678-272-5747
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.