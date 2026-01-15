Restaurant Review

Visit Midtown’s suave, sexy Celestia before it sets social media on fire

Married chefs Fuyuhiko and Lisa Ito deliver a hybrid of French and Japanese cuisine in a swanky atmosphere.
Celestia's lighting is low and warm, with large windows facing both west and south. (Adrian Profumo, courtesy of Celestia)
Celestia's lighting is low and warm, with large windows facing both west and south. (Adrian Profumo, courtesy of Celestia)
By
15 minutes ago

In the restaurant business, a great location is one of the only competitive advantages that can’t be imitated.

From its perch atop Midtown Atlanta’s Spring Quarter development, Celestia, the lounge-y new restaurant from chef couple Fuyuhiko and Lisa Ito, already has a literal leg up in the restaurant scene. The unique views alone are enough to ensure a steady stream of business from happy hours and private events, but the atmosphere and cuisine elevate the experience even further.

RELATED
Japanese restaurant, private omakase bar sign on at Midtown’s Spring Quarter development
Celestia boasts an expansive terrace high above Midtown Atlanta. (Adrian Profumo, courtesy of Celestia)
Celestia boasts an expansive terrace high above Midtown Atlanta. (Adrian Profumo, courtesy of Celestia)

The Itos met when they both worked at MF Sushi, Fuyuhiko as the executive chef and Lisa as the pastry chef. Fuyuhiko next moved to Umi, where he helped build a sushi and nightlife juggernaut in the heart of Buckhead.

The chef has clearly brought some of that Umi DNA to Celestia, cultivating a sexy, intimate ambiance. There’s also a palpable air of exclusivity, with a strict dress code, reservation-only policy and an entry protocol that might be intimidating to some. Celestia intentionally projects an image that it’s not a restaurant for everyone.

RELATED
Atlanta’s newest high-rise is an office tower disguised as a hotel
Set up more like a lounge, Celestia has few tables at the typical dining height. (Adrian Profumo, courtesy of Celestia)
Set up more like a lounge, Celestia has few tables at the typical dining height. (Adrian Profumo, courtesy of Celestia)

To enter Celestia, you first pass through the lobby of Spring Quarter’s office tower, Ten Twenty Spring, where a security guard checks your name against a reservation list. Reservations for parties of one to five people are available on OpenTable, so it’s conceivable that guests could book a reservation from their phone in the lobby. Once cleared, diners are escorted through a security gate and sent up to Celestia in the elevator.

Stepping into the space from the bright elevator lobby is an instant tone shift, especially at night. Deep house music pulses from a centrally located DJ stand, and the large area is dim but warmly lit. Dark walls and plush, low-lying furniture seem to absorb any light that doesn’t spill out of the expansive windows facing south and west. Lights from the surrounding Midtown towers twinkle just beyond the large, lushly landscaped patio.

The space works perfectly as a sophisticated lounge, but the layout has some drawbacks in the restaurant’s current, full-service format. Most of the seating is low-slung and arranged around low-lying coffee tables, great for socializing but less wonderful for eating a full meal. The music isn’t overpowering, but it’s insistent, sometimes interfering with conversation. And the large space, with its diverse seating arrangements, creates an environment that seems to challenge the service staff at times. Some tables are tucked away, out of the eye line of the service stations, and servers have a lot of ground to cover between multiple tables and the kitchen.

Some of these bugs will become features once the full constellation of Spring Quarter restaurants is up and running, Ito and his partners told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. They plan to open Sozou, a sushi restaurant on the development’s ground floor, later this spring. Sozou will be the property’s primary full-service restaurant, while Celestia will serve as a complementary bar and lounge. The group’s third restaurant, an omakase counter called Ishin by Ito, is already open in its own space nested within Celestia.

Celestia’s temporary starring role helps explain the menu, an unusual mixture of French and Japanese influences based on seasonality and chef Ito’s whims. The menu will change regularly based on seasonality and customer demand, and it will likely be pared back once Sozou opens, Ito told the AJC.

Celestia's kyokai nova cocktail is topped with an edible version of the restaurant's logo. (Adrian Profumo, courtesy of Celestia)
Celestia's kyokai nova cocktail is topped with an edible version of the restaurant's logo. (Adrian Profumo, courtesy of Celestia)

In its current form, Celestia’s menu is a bit of a jumble, running the gamut from fried cheese curds to hamachi crudo to a $250 caveman tomahawk steak. But the lack of focus is easy to forgive thanks to the food’s high level of execution, a hallmark of Ito’s kitchens.

Those cheese curds, labeled on the menu as fromage en grains frit, feel surprisingly sophisticated thanks to an incredibly light, airy, tempuralike batter. Both crudos (hamachi and akami, a type of tuna) show off Ito’s precision as a sushi master. The satisfying shrimp cocktail features large, vividly striped Ecuadorian tiger shrimp.

In such fashionable surroundings, it was a pleasant surprise to see that many of Celestia’s dishes are served in generous portions. The classic hummus is light and creamy, served in a large bowl on a platter overflowing with pita points and crudité. A garnish of crispy chickpeas and garlic chips added extra texture and flavor.

Celestia's rock shrimp tempura. (Adrian Profumo, courtesy of Celestia)
Celestia's rock shrimp tempura. (Adrian Profumo, courtesy of Celestia)

The Celestia salad deserves the same praise, a simple but elegant mixture of tender greens, radicchio, pomegranate and grapefruit supremes in a portion an ample enough to serve two people. Similarly, the miso salmon entree, beautifully cooked and richly laden with umami, is a meal unto itself with wilted spinach and tomatoes.

Those hearty, workhorse dishes are complemented by several showier items befitting Celestia’s stylish atmosphere. Lobster toban yaki, one of the restaurant’s more expensive dishes at $48, involves some tabletop pyrotechnics. Using a special serving vessel, several ounces of lobster are grilled in savory soy brown butter over a leaping blue flame. The visual effect is impressive, but it can’t match the sensuous smell of the sizzling shellfish.

Not to be outdone, pastry chef Lisa Ito’s desserts display some dramatic flair, as well. A matcha affogato with vanilla ice cream made in-house is poured tableside, creating a high-contrast visual that is clear Instagram bait. The momo, which means “peach” in Japanese, is more technically impressive; a hyperrealistic white peach pastry is served in a martini glass over white peach sorbet, blueberries and crunchy streusel.

Celestia's lobster toban yaki, grilled at the table in soy brown butter, is a showy dish befitting the restaurant's setting. (Adrian Profumo, courtesy of Celestia)
Celestia's lobster toban yaki, grilled at the table in soy brown butter, is a showy dish befitting the restaurant's setting. (Adrian Profumo, courtesy of Celestia)

Celestia’s biggest stumbling block so far is the service, which dragged during my visits. Individually, the servers are friendly and polished, but each of my meals at Celestia lasted close to three hours and included periods when I wondered if our table had been forgotten.

Quibbles aside, now is the time to dine at Celestia, while tables are still available and before the restaurant reaches full social media saturation. It’s the rare space that enhances your own sense of stylishness just by spending time there. Once Sozou opens and Spring Quarter is fully occupied, I suspect it will be much more difficult to see a sunset at Celestia.

Celestia

2 out of 4 stars (very good)

Food: modern French, Japanese and American

Service: polished but sometimes slow

Noise level: loud

Recommended dishes: Celestia salad, classic hummus, fromage en grains frit, spring rolls, golden crisp bites (chicken), wagyu sliders, akami crudo, hamachi crudo, shrimp cocktail, rock shrimp tempura, miso salmon, lobster toban yaki, roasted beets and carrots, momo

Vegetarian dishes: cheese plate, Celestia salad, classic hummus, french fries, fromage en grains frit, bread service, roasted beets and carrots, bulgur

Alcohol: full bar with thoughtful cocktails and wines by the glass, along with a list of sake mostly by the bottle

Price range: less than $50 - $150 per person, excluding drinks

Hours: 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Accessibility: fully ADA accessible

Parking: paid valet

Nearest MARTA station: about ¼-mile from Midtown station

Reservations: required, available via OpenTable

Outdoor dining: yes, seasonal patio

Takeout: no

Address, phone: 1020 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. 678-272-5747

Website: celestiatl.com

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter and restaurant critic for the Food & Dining team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer with a focus on food and restaurants, he joined the AJC full-time in January 2021, first covering breaking news. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

More Stories

The Latest

Mistora Review
RESTAURANT REVIEW

Cocktail bar Mistora misses the point in Piedmont Heights neighborhood

RESTAURANT REVIEW

Miami-based Ghee Indian Kitchen finds warm welcome in Atlanta

RESTAURANT REVIEW

NFA Burger’s full-service Avalon restaurant chases fast-food perfection

Keep Reading

New year shakes up metro Atlanta dining scene, and more local restaurant happenings

Cocktail bar Mistora misses the point in Piedmont Heights neighborhood

Midtown Italian restaurant Alici Oyster Bar has closed

Featured

Officials outline agendas in annual Eggs & Issues breakfast

Kemp proposes $2B in major highway expansions, $50M homelessness initiative

Inside Centennial Yards: Atlanta’s newest neighborhood and attraction

Metro Atlanta homebuyers are backing out of contracts. Here’s why.