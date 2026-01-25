Veggie-packed chicken and dumplings recipe redefines comfort food
A cold-weather comfort food gets a vitamin boost with this recipe that includes collard greens and whole-grain cornmeal.
Enjoy more vegetables and whole grains in this nutritous version of chicken and dumplings. (Virginia Willis for the AJC)
By Virginia Willis – For the AJC
28 minutes ago
I consider chicken and Southern-style dumplingsto be one of the best comfort foods for cold weather. Fluffy dumplings bobbing in thick, luscious gravy make a warming, rib-sticking meal. This good and good-for-you version offers both down-home flavors and enhanced nutrition, too.
My recipe remake amps up the nutritional density of this classic by addinga variety of vegetables, including vitamin-rich collard greens, and swapping out the usuallyindulgent, buttery dumplingdough with whole-grain goodness.
The key to success is to cook the dumplings all the way through. The best way to test for doneness is to remove one from the pot, let it cool slightly, then cut it in half. The center should be the same fluffy consistency as the outer part, not dense, gooey or dull in color.
These dumplings are made with a combination of whole-grain white wheat flour and cornmeal. Seasoned with umami-rich grated Parmesan cheese, a judicious amount of silky butter and fresh herbs, they elevate this classic dish.
1 teaspoon pure olive oil
1 onion, chopped
1 stalk celery, chopped
1 carrot, coarsely chopped
4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
1 quart reduced-fat, low-sodium chicken stock
1 bay leaf, preferably fresh
½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
½ teaspoon coarse kosher salt, divided, plus more to taste
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste
4 cups chopped collards
½ cup golden wheat or unbleached all-purpose flour
1/4 cup fine whole-grain cornmeal (not self-rising)
In a large saucepan, heat the oil over medium heat until shimmering. Add the onion, celery and carrot and cook until the onion is soft and translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 45 to 60 seconds.
Add the chicken stock, bay leaf and red pepper flakes. Increase the heat to high and bring to a boil. Season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and black pepper. Add the collards, decrease the heat to simmer and cook, uncovered, until bright green, about 10 minutes.
Make the dumpling dough:In a small bowl, combine the flour, cornmeal, Parmigiano-Reggiano, baking soda, thyme and remaining 1/4 teaspoonsalt. Add the buttermilk and melted butter; stir to combine with a wooden spoon.
Using a small ice cream scoop or teaspoon, drop the dough, one spoonfulat a time, into the simmeringstock. Cover and simmer until the dumplings are partially cooked and the vegetables are just tender, about 10 minutes.
Using a wooden spoon, push aside the dumplings and slide the cubed chicken into the greens and broth. Cover again and continue to cook for 10 more minutes.
Use a slotted spoon to remove one dumpling, then cut it in half. The center should be the same fluffy consistency as the outer part, not dense, dull in color or gooey. If the dumpling is undercooked, return it to the saucepan and continue to cook, covered, an additional 5 minutes oruntil the dumplings and chicken are cooked through and the collards are tender.
Taste and adjust for seasoning with additional salt and pepper. Ladle into warmed bowls and serve immediately.
Makes about 6 cups and 24dumplings. Serves 4.
Per serving: 355 calories (percent of calories from fat, 25), 36 grams protein, 31 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams total sugars, 3 grams fiber, 10 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 93 milligrams cholesterol, 387 milligrams sodium.