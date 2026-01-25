Veggie-packed chicken and dumplings recipe redefines comfort food

Enjoy more vegetables and whole grains in this nutritous version of chicken and dumplings. (Virginia Willis for the AJC)

A cold-weather comfort food gets a vitamin boost with this recipe that includes collard greens and whole-grain cornmeal.

I consider chicken and Southern-style dumplings to be one of the best comfort foods for cold weather. Fluffy dumplings bobbing in thick, luscious gravy make a warming, rib-sticking meal. This good and good-for-you version offers both down-home flavors and enhanced nutrition, too.

My recipe remake amps up the nutritional density of this classic by adding a variety of vegetables, including vitamin-rich collard greens, and swapping out the usually indulgent, buttery dumpling dough with whole-grain goodness.