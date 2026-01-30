Food & Dining Lunar New Year celebrations, Bad Bunny parties and more February food events Celebrate Mardi Gras, combine food and fashion and more in metro Atlanta. Hawkers will offer a special Lunar New Year menu throughout the month of February. (Courtesy of Hawkers)

This February in metro Atlanta, check out Lunar New Year festivities, attend Bad Bunny halftime show parties and fill up on oysters. Stay tuned as the list is updated throughout the month. Here’s our lineup: Lunar New Year at Hawkers Hawkers will celebrate the Year of the Horse through the month of February with yusheng, a Malaysian prosperity salad. It will also run a special dim sum-inspired menu where diners select what they’re hoping to manifest this year and Hawkers’ chefs match those goals with symbolic ingredients like smoked salmon, pomelo and carrots.

Feb. 1-28. Multiple locations. eathawkers.com. Beer Starts with Us Atlantucky Brewing, one of Atlanta's only Black-owned breweries, will hold this event to celebrate its exclusive hot honey wheat ale release. Tickets include entry for one guest and a beer ticket. There will be a DJ and merchandise from Draught Season. Noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Starting at $13 per person. 170 Northside Drive SW, Atlanta. 678-705-2630, instagram.com/atlantucky. Bad Bunny halftime celebration El Super Pan will host a brunch party for Bad Bunny's upcoming halftime performance at the Super Bowl. There will be music by DJ Luis Treviño, coffee-based cocktails, brunch and bottomless mimosas. Starting at 6:30 p.m., Clahvay dance collective will offer free salsa lessons.

Noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 455 Legends Place, Atlanta. 404-521-6500, elsuperpan.com/the-battery.

Lagarde American Eatery’s Mardi Gras pop-up includes crab and shrimp boil on the menu. (Courtesy of Lagarde American Eatery) Mardi Gras pop-up Lagarde American Eatery will hold a Mardi Gras pop-up with a special menu featuring lobster po’boy, crab and shrimp boil, Cajun lobster Rockefeller oysters, frozen hurricanes, strawberry daiquiris and king cake shots. Through March 1. 5090 Peachtree Blvd., Chamblee. 470-385-3533, lagardeamerica.com. Dessert and cocktail pop-up Lucky Star will host pastry chef Maximilian Lucas’ pop-up Witch Sugar and whiskey brand Mercer + Prince for an evening of dessert and cocktails. Reservations are full but walk-ins are available. 5-10 p.m. Feb. 7. 1055 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. instagram.com/witchsugar_.

El Ponce's Bad Bunny halftime show watch party will include Mexican hot dogs on the menu. (Courtesy of El Ponce) El Ponce's Super Bowl party Poncey-Highland restaurant El Ponce, self-proclaimed Bad Bunny superfans, will host a Super Bowl watch party for Bad Bunny's halftime show. "Que Rico, Puerto Rico" will include a DJ, piña coladas, beer bouquets, tequila slights and food like Mexican hot dogs, nachos locos and chicken wings. 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Feb. 8. 939 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-6040, elponce.com. F1 Arcade Atlanta Just a few days after this arcade opens in west Midtown, it will host a Superbowl game day special with racing available for $1 per person. During halftime, there will be a race competition to win F1 Arcade gift cards, and the Superbowl will be playing on the screens throughout. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8. 1115 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-737-3131, f1arcade.com/us/atlanta.

Discover Spain Head to Epicurean Atlanta for a five-course dinner focusing on Spanish wines curated by Kelly Cornett of A Cork in the Road. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 13. $85 per person. 1117 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events. Tio Lucho's chef Arnaldo Castillo will host a Dos Costas Carnival at his Peruvian restaurant. (Courtesy of Tio Lucho's) Tio Lucho's Combine New Orleans celebrations with Peruvian flavors at this Fat Tuesday event called Dos Costas Carnival. The evening will include oysters, festive cocktails, live music and food from chef Arnaldo Castillo like crawfish empanadas, jambalaya-inspired arroz con mariscos, gumbo built on Peruvian sofrito, barbecue shrimp and porchetta. 4-10 p.m. Feb. 17. 675 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-343-0278, tioluchos.com.

JenChan's Lunar New Year dinner JenChan's in Cabbagetown will host a dinner in celebration of Lunar New Year. Dishes include wealthy dumplings, fortune cabbage wraps, prosperous whole fish, longevity noodles and Baijiu liquor, a grain spirit that dates back to the Han Dynasty. 5-9 p.m. Feb. 17-22. 186 Carroll St. SE, Atlanta. 404-632-7064, jenchans.com. Steamhouse Lounge's annual Oysterfest returns next month. (Courtesy of Steamhouse Lounge) Oysterfest Steamhouse Lounge in Midtown will hold its annual two-day Oysterfest celebration. Attendees will find fresh-roasted and chargrilled oysters with garlic and Parmesan, Lowcountry shrimp boil, fried oyster po'boys and lobster bisque. There will also be live music throughout the day. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 21. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 22. $25 per person. 1093 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. steamhouselounge.com/oysterfest.

Atlanta Chinatown Celebrate Lunar New Year 2026, the Year of the Horse, with a two-day celebration hosted by Atlanta Chinatown. There will be live music, arts, crafts, performances and food. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 21-22. 5383 New Peachtree Road, Chamblee. chinatownatl.com/cny2026. Lunar New Year at Hopstix Hopstix in Chamblee will hold a Lunar New Year party with Chinese calligraphy and family activities, live music, a lion dance performance at 5:30 p.m. and a festive menu. 4 p.m. Feb. 21. 3404 Pierce Drive NE, Chamblee. 678-888-2306, instagram.com/hopstix. Vinyl Sessions Marcus Bar & Grille will hold a special Vinyl Sessions in honor of Black History Month. Guest chef Carlos Granderson, the chef de cuisine at Southern National, will collaborate with chef Gary Caldwell on a five-course menu paying tribute to the legacy of Black culinary excellence in Georgia.