Cocktail bar Mistora misses the point in Piedmont Heights neighborhood

Hospitality is all about effort, care and attention to detail; when done well, it feels like an act of generosity.
Mistora missed this point. Every choice felt calculated to minimize loss in an investment rather than create a great experience for the diner.
0 out of 4 stars (not recommended)
Food: Global fusion and cocktail bar
Service: solid overall, though occasionally slow
Noise level: moderate to loud, depending on music volume
Recommended dishes: chickpea Caesar salad, patatas bravas, street corn ribs, Cajun wagyu meatballs, brioche sliders, mango passion fruit cheesecake
Vegetarian dishes: chickpea Caesar salad, Greek yogurt and cucumber salad, caprese naan flatbread, Brussels sprouts, red pepper hummus, creamy kale dip, patatas bravas, street corn ribs, quinoa garden bowl and sides, including french fries, asparagus, cauliflower, coconut rice, purple sweet potatoes, cubed potatoes and rice and peas
Price range: $50-$100 per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 4-11 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday-Saturday, 4 p.m.-midnight Sunday
Accessibility: ADA accessible thanks to ramp on front porch
Nearest MARTA station: none
Reservations: yes, available on OpenTable
Address, phone: 1620 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-788-8105
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.
