Food & Dining The Darling Oyster Bar opens new location in Savannah and more from the coastal dining scene December food and restaurant happenings from Georgia’s coast. The raw bar at The Darling Oyster Bar's new Savannah location. (Courtesy of Andrew Cebulka)

By Bill Dawers – For the AJC 1 hour ago link copied

December 2025 highlights from the coastal Georgia dining scene include the opening of the Savannah location of The Darling Oyster Bar, a new restaurant and bar in Savannah’s Starland neighborhood, a new owner for a popular restaurant in Pooler and plans for a historical marker honoring a Savannah business founded more than a century ago. The Darling Oyster Bar faces Franklin Square near City Market in downtown Savannah. (Courtesy of Andrew Cebulka)

Darling Oyster Bar opens location on Franklin Square The Darling Oyster Bar, which was founded about a decade ago on King Street in Charleston, opened its second location in late October in a historic commercial building on Franklin Square in the heart of downtown Savannah. “We picked Savannah because in so many ways it feels like home,” said co-owner Bobby Young. The bar at The Darling Oyster Bar has seating for about a dozen guests. (Courtesy of Andrew Cebulka) The menu in both locations includes a raw bar, hot and cold appetizers, entrees and fry baskets, but the restaurants will each rely as much as possible on “hyperlocal” ingredients, according to Young.

“In Savannah and in Charleston, our biggest goal is to showcase the local fisherman, the local farmers, the local purveyors,” Young said.

The menu at The Darling Oyster Bar features a range of raw oyster, appetizers, main dishes and sides. (Courtesy of Andrew Cebulka) Young said the team behind the Darling chose its Savannah location more than five years ago but that the buildout was hampered by the pandemic. The process was further slowed by extensive use of local artisans and attention to detail, including the repurposing of heart pine from the building. “As a whole, our concept definitely reflects maritime culture,” Young said of the design choices, such as the vaulted ceiling that evokes the hull of a boat. “It’s been so well-received,” said Young. “It’s so exciting to be a part of this community.” Darling Oyster Bar, 27 Montgomery St., Savannah. 912-667-7740, thedarling.com

The bar and restaurant Garden Square opened in October in Savannah's Starland neighborhood. (Photo courtesy of Garden Square) Garden Square bar and restaurant now open in Starland neighborhood The bar and restaurant Garden Square opened on Halloween along the Bull Street corridor in Savannah’s Starland neighborhood. The food menu consists primarily of small plates, including some with a Mediterranean influence, according to assistant general manager Cheyenne Hunt. Hunt said that thyme, basil and various other spices used in the kitchen are grown in planters in the establishment’s courtyard. The interior includes two dining areas and a large bar that serves signature cocktails and has a nonalcoholic cocktail program. “With the hustle and bustle of tourism, many of our guests don’t want to go downtown,” said Hunt, who emphasized that Garden Square is hoping to cultivate a strong local clientele.

Miss Sophie’s, which was founded by Hazlehurst native Teri Bell and her late husband Steve in 2006, specializes in southern comfort food, from fried chicken to banana pudding. “We’re thrilled to expand Teri’s incredible vision for Miss Sophie’s, to honor her impressive legacy in Pooler and to reimagine Southern comfort food,” said Heritage. “We look forward to serving longtime customers and warmly invite area residents to discover the magic of Miss Sophie’s.” “I’ve enjoyed feeding people over the past 20 years, but it’s time for me to step back,” said Bell. She added that she has known Heritage for many years and considers her “a perfect match” for the business. “I know that leaving Miss Sophie’s in her hands is the best thing I could do for my customers and for the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force,” Bell said. In addition to assuming ownership, Big Bon Bodega has moved its production kitchens at its Savannah and Pooler locations to Miss Sophie’s, freeing up additional seating for customers. Originally founded in 2016 as a pop-up food truck, Big Bon Bodega features handcrafted pizzas, bowls and bagel sandwiches

For the final weeks of 2025, Miss Sophie’s will be open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. After the relaunch, Miss Sophie’s will expand the hours and serve a full southern-inspired menu. The restaurant website will also begin accepting online orders and will support various delivery services. Miss Sophie’s, 175 Bourne Ave. Pooler. 912-330-0778, sophiesmarketplace.com Big Bon Bodega, 2011 Bull St., Savannah; 100 Blue Moon Crossing, Pooler. 912-250-7921, bigbonbodega.com Byrd Cookie Company was founded in Savannah in 1924. (Courtesy of Georgia Historical Society) New historical marker will honor Byrd Cookie Company The Georgia Historical Society will dedicate a historical marker Dec. 4 recognizing Byrd Cookie Company as the newest honoree of the Georgia Business History Initiative.