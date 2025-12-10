McKendrick’s creamed spinach recipe tastes like home

‘This dish is a beloved staple because it strikes the perfect balance between rich and creamy with the freshness of spinach.’

I was treated to a meal at McKendrick’s Steak House for my birthday. We had a very nice time and a great dinner. The creamed spinach was awesome. I’d love to have the recipe so I can make it for my family at the holidays.

When executive chef Brent Ross sent the recipe, he wrote: “This dish is a beloved staple because it strikes the perfect balance between rich and creamy with the freshness of spinach. The creaminess provides a perfect contrast to the robust flavors of grilled meats. Our customers tell us indulging in the creamed spinach is often tied to childhood memories of family dinners or classic steakhouse experiences.”

The restaurant serves the creamed spinach in individual portions warmed in 2-cup ovenproof ramekins. If you prefer, you can bake the creamed spinach in, and serve it from, a 9-inch baking dish. It will take a few minutes more to warm all the way through.

McKendrick’s Steak House Creamed Spinach