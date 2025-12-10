From the Menu...

McKendrick’s creamed spinach recipe tastes like home

‘This dish is a beloved staple because it strikes the perfect balance between rich and creamy with the freshness of spinach.’
McKendrick’s Steak House Creamed Spinach. (Courtesy of McKendrick’s Steak House)
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
14 minutes ago

I was treated to a meal at McKendrick’s Steak House for my birthday. We had a very nice time and a great dinner. The creamed spinach was awesome. I’d love to have the recipe so I can make it for my family at the holidays.

— Charlie McGinnis, Roswell

When executive chef Brent Ross sent the recipe, he wrote: “This dish is a beloved staple because it strikes the perfect balance between rich and creamy with the freshness of spinach. The creaminess provides a perfect contrast to the robust flavors of grilled meats. Our customers tell us indulging in the creamed spinach is often tied to childhood memories of family dinners or classic steakhouse experiences.”

The restaurant serves the creamed spinach in individual portions warmed in 2-cup ovenproof ramekins. If you prefer, you can bake the creamed spinach in, and serve it from, a 9-inch baking dish. It will take a few minutes more to warm all the way through.

McKendrick’s Steak House Creamed Spinach

  1. Lightly grease 4 (2-cup) ovenproof baking dishes.
  2. Make sauce: Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook until soft, stirring frequently, about 5 minutes.
  3. Stir in flour, reduce heat to medium, and cook 5 minutes, stirring constantly.
  4. Stir in salt, pepper and nutmeg. Slowly add cream, stirring constantly. Slowly add half-and-half, stirring constantly.
  5. Reduce heat to low and add 6 tablespoons Parmesan cheese. Stir in Gruyere. Simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  6. Remove Dutch oven from heat and let sauce cool to room temperature. Transfer sauce to a large bowl. Wash Dutch oven.
  7. Heat oven to 350 degrees.
  8. Steam spinach: Rinse spinach and shake dry.
  9. Put spinach in Dutch oven over high heat. Cook just until leaves collapse, about 2 minutes, stirring once while cooking. Remove Dutch oven from heat.
  10. Working in batches, transfer spinach to a dish towel and squeeze over sink to remove all liquid. Place squeezed spinach in the bowl of sauce. Repeat with remaining spinach. When all spinach has been added, stir well to combine.
  11. Divide mixture between prepared baking dishes. Sprinkle tops with remaining 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese.
  12. Bake 10 minutes or until mixture is heated through and cheese has browned. Serve immediately.

Serves 4.

Per serving: 594 calories (percent of calories from fat, 77), 17 grams protein, 19 grams carbohydrates, 6 grams total sugars, 6 grams fiber, 53 grams total fat (33 grams saturated), 151 milligrams cholesterol, 506 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... McKendrick’s Steak House, 4505 Ashford Dunwoody, Atlanta. 770-512-8888, mckendricks.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us, and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

