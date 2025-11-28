Hot chocolate crawls, holiday parties headline December food events

December is full of holiday food and drink-focused festivities and delicious events to check out around metro Atlanta. You can embark on a hot chocolate crawl, attend an ugly sweater party and check out a masquerade party. Here’s our lineup:
Every year, the German American Cultural Foundation of Atlanta hosts this event in the style of classic German Christmas markets. This year, it’s moved from Buckhead to Lawrenceville and offers German and international food, desserts, hot chocolate, glühwein (German mulled wine) and mulled apple cider, a Ferris wheel and locally made gifts.
Daily Chew will launch an evening Chrismukkah Bar that blends Christmas and Hanukkah traditions. (Courtesy of Daily Chew)
Chrismukkah Bar
Daily Chew in Morningside is opening after hours for a holiday pop-up that blends Christmas and Hanukkah traditions. Special cocktails includethe yuzu pine margarita and the Manny Cranny Shpritz, and food like latkes with caviar, Reuben sandwiches and jelly doughnuts will be available. Find the full list of holiday pop-up bars around metro Atlanta here.
3 Parks Wine will hold a holiday pop-up market featuring sellers with handmade wreaths, ceramics, pints, cocktail glasses and wine accessories. There will also be wine flights, snacks and mulled wine for sale.
Atlanta pastry chef Sophia Davila will host this holiday cookie swap where attendees bring a plate of their favorite treats to share and a tin to take home more sweets. A $3 ticket reserves a spot, but proof of donation to Second Helpings Atlanta starting at $25 or more is required for entry into the event.
Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails will offer Santa Brunch Sundays featuring a holiday meal, cookies and hot chocolate. Photos with Santa are an extra $45 per family and are only available with the purchase of brunch.
Try sips of hot chocolate from restaurants around Ponce City Market‘s Central Food Hall, including St. Germain Bakery, H&F Burger, Hops Chicken, Spiller Park and Botiwalla, then vote on your favorite. Check in for the event and receive a hot chocolate passport at Collier Candy.
Noon-4 p.m. Dec. 13. $10 per person. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta.
Feast of the Seven Fishes
Lazy Betty will prepare an eight-course, entirely seafood dinner in honor of the Italian holiday with an optional wine pairing.
Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.
