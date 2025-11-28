Hot chocolate crawls, holiday parties headline December food events

Food & Dining

Dine inside an igloo outside of Epicurean Atlanta's restaurant Reverence. (Courtesy of Epicurean Atlanta)
December is full of holiday food and drink-focused festivities and delicious events to check out around metro Atlanta. You can embark on a hot chocolate crawl, attend an ugly sweater party and check out a masquerade party. Here’s our lineup:

Holiday karaoke

Sweet Auburn Barbecue will host karaoke nights every Saturday in December, along with complimentary holiday shots, seasonal cocktails and late-night barbecue bites.

9 p.m.-midnight. Saturdays in December. 656 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-515-3550, sweetauburnbbq.com/events

Atlanta Christkindl Market

Every year, the German American Cultural Foundation of Atlanta hosts this event in the style of classic German Christmas markets. This year, it’s moved from Buckhead to Lawrenceville and offers German and international food, desserts, hot chocolate, glühwein (German mulled wine) and mulled apple cider, a Ferris wheel and locally made gifts.

Through Dec. 24. 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. christkindlmarket.org

Letters to Santa

The Eastern Beltline location of Yeppa & Co. will open a special mailbox for families to send letters to Santa.

Through Dec. 24. 667 Auburn Ave., Atlanta. yeppaco.com/beltline

Chrismukkah Bar

Daily Chew in Morningside is opening after hours for a holiday pop-up that blends Christmas and Hanukkah traditions. Special cocktails include the yuzu pine margarita and the Manny Cranny Shpritz, and food like latkes with caviar, Reuben sandwiches and jelly doughnuts will be available. Find the full list of holiday pop-up bars around metro Atlanta here.

Thursdays-Mondays 5:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 21. 2127 Liddell Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-600-4155, dailychewatl.com/chrismukkah-bar-2

Igloo Experience

The Epicurean Igloo Experience launches at Reverence this month with private igloos that line West Peachtree Street and offer a festive menu and hot chocolate.

Dec. 1-Jan. 31. $95-$120 per person. 1117 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta. 833-248-1670, epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events/2025/winter-epicurean-igloo-experience-at-reverence

Holiday at Smorgasburg

Head to this weekly open-air food festival for a special holiday session featuring retail vendors, a visit from Santa and a special cocktail.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 6. 140 Forsyth St. SW and Trinity Avenue SW. instagram.com/smorgasburgatlanta

Hot Chocolate Crawl

Walk through Buckhead Village and enjoy hot chocolate drinks and a live performance from the Suzuki School. The crawl is free and open to the public.

4-7 p.m. Dec. 6. 217 Buckhead Ave. NE, Atlanta. livablebuckhead.com/event/2025-miracle-on-peachtree-hot-chocolate-crawl-at-buckhead-village-district

Pop-up Market

3 Parks Wine will hold a holiday pop-up market featuring sellers with handmade wreaths, ceramics, pints, cocktail glasses and wine accessories. There will also be wine flights, snacks and mulled wine for sale.

1-5 p.m. Dec. 6. 405 N. Angier Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-349-7070, 3parkswine.com/collections/wine-tastings-specials

Atlanta Cookie Swap

Atlanta pastry chef Sophia Davila will host this holiday cookie swap where attendees bring a plate of their favorite treats to share and a tin to take home more sweets. A $3 ticket reserves a spot, but proof of donation to Second Helpings Atlanta starting at $25 or more is required for entry into the event.

1-3 p.m. Dec. 7. Starting at $25 per person. 950 W. Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. instagram.com/sincerelysophiadavila

Santa Brunch

Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails will offer Santa Brunch Sundays featuring a holiday meal, cookies and hot chocolate. Photos with Santa are an extra $45 per family and are only available with the purchase of brunch.

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7, 14 and 21. Brunch is $45 for adults, $22.50 for children. 800 Mayfield Road, Milton. 770-817-0161, miltonscuisine.com/upcoming-event/santabrunch2025

Christmas cocktail class

Lagarde will hold a holiday cocktail making class that includes a welcome prosecco and charcuterie. Tickets include a three-course dinner, two holiday cocktails and take-home recipes.

6-8 p.m. Dec. 10 and 17. $65 per person. 5090 Peachtree Blvd., Chamblee. 470-385-3533, lagardeamerica.com/cocktail-class-at-lagarde

Ugly Sweater Party

The Office Bar will hold its annual Ugly Sweater Party with festive cocktails, light bites, live music and a contest for the ugliest sweater.

6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 11. 1117 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta. 833-248-1670, epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events/2025/ugly-sweater-party-at-the-office-bar-2025

Hot Chocolate Competition

Try sips of hot chocolate from restaurants around Ponce City Market‘s Central Food Hall, including St. Germain Bakery, H&F Burger, Hops Chicken, Spiller Park and Botiwalla, then vote on your favorite. Check in for the event and receive a hot chocolate passport at Collier Candy.

Noon-4 p.m. Dec. 13. $10 per person. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta.

Feast of the Seven Fishes

Lazy Betty will prepare an eight-course, entirely seafood dinner in honor of the Italian holiday with an optional wine pairing.

5-8:30 p.m. Dec. 17. $285 per person. opentable.com/r/lazy-betty-atlanta

Boeven Ball

Summerhill’s Halfway Crooks will host a masquerade formal in its upstairs taproom featuring passed hors d’oeuvres, a photo booth, drink tastings, a DJ, bandit mask and welcome schnapps.

8-11:30 p.m. Dec. 20. $35 per person. 60 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. 678-705-5530, halfwaycrooksbeer.tix.page/e/boeven-ball-2025

