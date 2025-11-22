Find festive cocktails, decorations at these holiday pop-up bars in metro Atlanta

Every year more restaurants and bars transform their spaces into holiday pop-up bars with over-the-top decor and festive cocktails. It would take the whole holiday season to work through each one, so here’s a running list of pop-up bars to start you on your merry way.
12 Cocktail Bar
MixMas has arrived at Ponce City Market’s 12 Cocktail Bar. Head to the tower on the Roof where you’ll find holiday-themed cocktail classes every Friday in December.
Descend into BeetleCat’s downstairs space, the Den, for a holiday wonderland in Inman Park featuring tinsel, lights, disco balls and themed cocktails like the Christmas on Cape Cod with citrus vodka, cranberry, rosemary and sparkling wine.
Head to the transformed Chicheria Holiday Cantina for Mexican-inspired holiday cocktails like the Abuelita Caliente, a Mexican hot chocolate with mezcal and cinnamon, and the Rudolph’s Rum Punch, a tropical cranberry and coconut cocktail.
Through Jan. 1. 202 Chattahoochee Row, Atlanta. 404-343-0134, chicheriamx.com
Chido & Padre’s
The front bar of this Buckhead restaurant has transformed into the South Pole for the season, Santa’s tropical getaway, featuring equal parts festive and tropical decor.
Already one of the most popular hangs in Virginia-Highland the rest of the year, Dad’s somehow gets even more magical during the holidays. The space feels like the set of “A Christmas Story” sprung to life — leg lamp and all — with a playful menu to match. Expect cocktails like the Buddy in Manhattan and Clausmopolitan, plus comfort-food favorites including disco fries, a “leftover sandwich” TV dinner (far tastier than it sounds), pizza rolls, French toast sticks and warm chocolate-chip cookies.
Delbar’s Alpharetta location has launched a Winter Village holiday pop-up with festive decorations, themed photo areas, a large igloo by the door and a mini wine bar on the west patio serving mulled wine and hot chocolate.
Halfway Crooks will transform its cafe into Boeven Bar, a holiday takeover inspired by the folklore of Santa as the original “halfway crook,” according to a news release. Expect decorations, vintage TVs, hidden sheep and a menu of winter drinks and kitchen specials like beignets, croquettes and rabbit pot pie.
For those who won’t make it to the mountains (or don’t know how to ski), the roof of this Halcyon eatery will transform into a ski chalet pop-up bar with apres-ski-inspired cocktails and food like tableside s’mores. Live entertainment will play every Friday and Saturday.
Find festive cocktails and special menu items at the Woodstock and East Cobb locations of Marlow's Tavern. (Courtesy of Brandon Amato)
Marlow’s Tavern - Woodstock and East Cobb
If you find yourself in the suburbs of north Atlanta and in the mood for some holiday mischief, head to Marlow’s East Cobb or Woodstock locations. Both taverns have transformed into cozy hideaways draped in twinkling lights and serving a limited-run holiday menu. While you really can’t go wrong, the Grinch’s Kiss is the standout — it tastes like a festive Andes mint and comes with a candy-cane rim that’s pure holiday cheer.
Celebrate the holidays while playing some pickle ball in Gwinnett County with this Reindeer Room pop-up, featuring festive decorations and special cocktails like the Grinch mimosa (orange juice dyed green and Champagne) or the rowdy Rudolph (hot chocolate, vodka and a mini candy cane.)
Experience a hot chocolate bar inside the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta Hotel. The bar will include chocolate flavors for all ages and espresso martini combinations. Expect flavors like white chocolate with macadamia or hazelnut, peppermint cocoa with Bailey’s, and toppings like cinnamon sticks, shaved nutmeg and orange zest.
3-6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Jan. 31. 3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-946-9070, theamericanoatlanta.com
The Atrium's holiday pop-up bar will feature a menu of special cocktails. (Courtesy of Oliva Restaurant Group)
The Atrium
Tal Baum’s bistro and martini bar at Ponce City Market will turn into a retro holiday pop-up bar this season with cocktails, cozy decorations and festive treats. Expect offerings like peppermint hot chocolate, a Mrs. Clausmopolitan with holiday spiced vodka, lime curacao and cranberry, and a cookie skillet with vanilla ice cream.
Nov. 28-Dec. 31. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-3939, atriumatl.com
Escape into Whiskey Wonderland every Friday inside the Betty’s Willow Garden room. The pop-up bar features decorations, $20 whiskey flights, a special seasonal menu and live music. Tickets are $23.18 per person and include one whiskey flight.
The Blind Pig Parlour Bar transforms into the Blind Elf for the holiday season. (Courtesy of Brandon Amato)
The Blind Pig Parlour Bar
This Buckhead bar is once again transforming into the Blind Elf for the holiday season, complete with maximalist decorations and festive food and drinks like braised short rib sliders, roasted butternut squash flatbread and a Polar Express martini.
Head to Summerhill for an “Elf”-inspired holiday pop-up featuring themed decorations and a special food and beverage menu. Expect offerings like the Buddy’s Breakfast drink with spiced rum, espresso liqueur, maple, vanilla brown sugar syrup and spiced cream and snacks like fried okra and smoked wings.
Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.
Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.