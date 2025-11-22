Food & Dining Find festive cocktails, decorations at these holiday pop-up bars in metro Atlanta Here are more than 20 to check out. The Blind Pig Parlour Bar transforms into the Blind Elf for the holiday season. (Courtesy of Brandon Amato)

Every year more restaurants and bars transform their spaces into holiday pop-up bars with over-the-top decor and festive cocktails. It would take the whole holiday season to work through each one, so here’s a running list of pop-up bars to start you on your merry way. 12 Cocktail Bar

MixMas has arrived at Ponce City Market’s 12 Cocktail Bar. Head to the tower on the Roof where you’ll find holiday-themed cocktail classes every Friday in December. Through Jan. 4. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-919-6970, 12cocktailbar.com Agave Bandido Maya Speak Tiki, the upstairs speakeasy at Agave Bandido in Dunwoody’s High Street development, will transform into the Reindeer Room with festive cocktails, lights and tropical holiday decor.

Through Jan. 3. 120 High St., Dunwoody. 678-750-0557, agavebandido.com

BeetleCat Descend into BeetleCat’s downstairs space, the Den, for a holiday wonderland in Inman Park featuring tinsel, lights, disco balls and themed cocktails like the Christmas on Cape Cod with citrus vodka, cranberry, rosemary and sparkling wine. Nov. 28-Dec. 31. 299 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-732-0360, beetlecatatl.com Chicheria Mexican Kitchen Head to the transformed Chicheria Holiday Cantina for Mexican-inspired holiday cocktails like the Abuelita Caliente, a Mexican hot chocolate with mezcal and cinnamon, and the Rudolph’s Rum Punch, a tropical cranberry and coconut cocktail.

Through Jan. 1. 202 Chattahoochee Row, Atlanta. 404-343-0134, chicheriamx.com Chido & Padre’s The front bar of this Buckhead restaurant has transformed into the South Pole for the season, Santa’s tropical getaway, featuring equal parts festive and tropical decor. Through Jan. 3. 128 E. Andrews Drive, Atlanta. 404-848-9100, chidoandpadres.com Dad’s

Already one of the most popular hangs in Virginia-Highland the rest of the year, Dad’s somehow gets even more magical during the holidays. The space feels like the set of “A Christmas Story” sprung to life — leg lamp and all — with a playful menu to match. Expect cocktails like the Buddy in Manhattan and Clausmopolitan, plus comfort-food favorites including disco fries, a “leftover sandwich” TV dinner (far tastier than it sounds), pizza rolls, French toast sticks and warm chocolate-chip cookies. Through Jan. 4. 870 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. dadsatl.com/christmas-at-dads Delbar Alpharetta Delbar’s Alpharetta location has launched a Winter Village holiday pop-up with festive decorations, themed photo areas, a large igloo by the door and a mini wine bar on the west patio serving mulled wine and hot chocolate. Through Jan. 5. 4120 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. delbaratl.com/location-old-milton

Through Dec. 31. 6690 Town Square, Alpharetta. 470-448-4572, hobnobatlanta.com Lagarde American Eatery This New Orleans-themed restaurant in Chamblee offers over-the-top festive decorations and special cocktails like the dirty Santa with white rum, eggnog, pistachio and coffee liqueur. Through Jan. 4. 5090 Peachtree Blvd., Chamblee. 470-385-3533, lagardeamerica.com Find festive cocktails and special menu items at the Woodstock and East Cobb locations of Marlow's Tavern. (Courtesy of Brandon Amato)

Marlow’s Tavern - Woodstock and East Cobb If you find yourself in the suburbs of north Atlanta and in the mood for some holiday mischief, head to Marlow’s East Cobb or Woodstock locations. Both taverns have transformed into cozy hideaways draped in twinkling lights and serving a limited-run holiday menu. While you really can’t go wrong, the Grinch’s Kiss is the standout — it tastes like a festive Andes mint and comes with a candy-cane rim that’s pure holiday cheer. Through Jan. 4. East Cobb: 1311 Johnson Ferry Road; Woodstock: 881 Ridgewalk Parkway. marlowstavern.com/holiday-pop-up Omni Atlanta Hotel's holiday pop-up will feature festive cocktails. (Courtesy of Omni Hotels & Resorts) Omni Atlanta Hotel

At the Vue’s Lobby Bar in Omni Atlanta Hotel, find tinsel, ornaments and twinkle lights this holiday season, plus special cocktails created by mixologist and author Julie Reiner. Nov. 25 - Jan. 3. 190 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-659-0000, omnihotels.com/hotels/atlanta-centennial-park/dining/blitzens Pickle and Social Celebrate the holidays while playing some pickle ball in Gwinnett County with this Reindeer Room pop-up, featuring festive decorations and special cocktails like the Grinch mimosa (orange juice dyed green and Champagne) or the rowdy Rudolph (hot chocolate, vodka and a mini candy cane.) Nov. 28-Dec. 23. 2925 Buford Drive, Buford. 470-655-7321, pickleandsocialgwinnett.com

St. Julep Deck the Rooftop will take over the Kimpton Sylvan Hotel’s rooftop bar with holiday decorations like cascading ornaments and garlands, along with holiday-themed drinks paired with shareable bites. Through Dec. 28. 374 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 877-984-6584, thesylvanhotel.com/deck-the-rooftop-pop-up-bar The Americano Experience a hot chocolate bar inside the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta Hotel. The bar will include chocolate flavors for all ages and espresso martini combinations. Expect flavors like white chocolate with macadamia or hazelnut, peppermint cocoa with Bailey’s, and toppings like cinnamon sticks, shaved nutmeg and orange zest.

3-6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Jan. 31. 3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-946-9070, theamericanoatlanta.com The Atrium's holiday pop-up bar will feature a menu of special cocktails. (Courtesy of Oliva Restaurant Group) The Atrium Tal Baum’s bistro and martini bar at Ponce City Market will turn into a retro holiday pop-up bar this season with cocktails, cozy decorations and festive treats. Expect offerings like peppermint hot chocolate, a Mrs. Clausmopolitan with holiday spiced vodka, lime curacao and cranberry, and a cookie skillet with vanilla ice cream. Nov. 28-Dec. 31. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-3939, atriumatl.com

This Buckhead bar is once again transforming into the Blind Elf for the holiday season, complete with maximalist decorations and festive food and drinks like braised short rib sliders, roasted butternut squash flatbread and a Polar Express martini. Through Jan. 3. 128 E. Andrews Drive, Atlanta. 678-705-7697, theblindpigparlourbar.com The Roof Ponce City Market’s rooftop venue will become the Holiday Social Bar with floor-to-ceiling decorations and holiday cocktails. Through Jan. 4. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. poncecityroof.com/holidays-2025