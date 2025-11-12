Food & Dining Dine on Thanksgiving feasts made by these metro Atlanta restaurants Traditional dinners are available, as are vegetarian, Southern, Puerto Rican, Italian and Peruvian options. Brasserie Margot at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta will be open on Thanksgiving. (Courtesy of Brasserie Margot)

This Thanksgiving, take a break from cooking and cleaning and let the pros get food on the table. Dine-in at one of these restaurants open on Thanksgiving, or feast from the comfort of home with to-go meals that are ready to be picked up right before Turkey Day. Make holiday plans soon, as reservations and preorders are recommended.

RELATED Recent metro Atlanta restaurant openings Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 5Church The Midtown and Buckhead locations of this restaurant will offer a buffet with turkey, ham and prime rib carving stations, along with sides. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. $75 per person. $20 per child under 12 years. 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-400-3669. 3379 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 470-819-4841. 5church-atlanta.com AltaToro

Enjoy a Thanksgiving buffet with offerings like turkey, prime rib, lentil and butternut squash loaf, garlic mashed potatoes, herb stuffing and smoked turkey collards.

11 a.m.-8 p.m. $65 per person. $20 per child 12 and under. 33 Peachtree Place NE, Atlanta. 470-995-8676, altatoro.com Brasserie Margot Head to the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta for a Thanksgiving meal with carving and risotto stations, seafood towers and dessert displays. Expect dishes like roast turkey with cornbread stuffing, prime rib-eye and Champagne-poached halibut with caviar. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $168 per person. $82.50 for children. 75 14th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-253-3840, brasseriemargot.com Cru Food & Wine Bar

Enjoy a three-course dinner featuring dishes like butternut squash bisque, roasted turkey breast with sage stuffing, Brussels sprouts, whipped Yukon Gold potatoes and pumpkin cheesecake. 6-10 p.m. $60 per person. 915 Battery Ave SE, Atlanta. 770-485-9463, cruwinebar.com/atlanta Johnny’s Hideaway Party into Black Friday at Buckhead nightlife institution Johnny’s Hideaway. The bar opens at 8 p.m. on Nov. 27 and will be decked out in holiday decor. 8 p.m.-3 a.m. 3771 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. 404-233-8026, johnnyshideaway.com

Le Bilboquet This Buckhead French restaurant will offer a three-course menu featuring choice of appetizer, entree and dessert. Offerings include Cajun chicken, roasted turkey with chestnut stuffing and roasted sea bass with sauteed fall vegetables. 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. $110 pert person. 3027 Bolling Way NE, Atlanta. 404-869-9944, lebilboquetatlanta.com/happenings-1 McKendrick’s Feast on the Perimeter steakhouse’s special menu of Thanksgiving dishes, such as roasted turkey with sausage herb stuffing and cranberry sauce, roasted acorn squash soup, spinach salad and chocolate pecan pie.

11 a.m.-9 p.m. 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta. 770-512-8888, opentable.com/r/mckendricks-steakhouse-perimeter-center-atlanta Thanksgiving entree options at Petite Violette include the filet mignon. (Courtesy of Petite Violette) Petite Violette This Brookhaven French restaurant will offer a four-course holiday menu featuring seasonal soup, salad, a traditional turkey or other entree of choice and dessert. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. $64.95-$79.95 per adult. 2948 Clairmont Road, Atlanta. 404-634-6268, petitevioletterestaurant.com/events

Reverence Indulge in a Thanksgiving buffet at Epicurean Atlanta’s restaurant with offerings like corn chowder, pimento cheese deviled eggs, citrus herb turkey breast and baked honey garlic salmon. 1-8 p.m. $75 per person, $25 for kids 12 and under. 1117 W Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 833-248-1670, epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events/thanksgiving-day-buffet-at-reverence-2025 Serena Pastificio Enjoy an Italian-inspired buffet featuring dishes like roasted turkey, cedar plank salmon, prime rib, rigatoni Bolognese and traditional sides. There will also be desserts like tiramisu, fruit tarts and pumpkin cannoli.

11 a.m.-8 p.m. $70 per person, $25 for kids 12 and under. 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-893-8526, serena-pastificio.com/atlanta-ga/menu/thanksgiving-buffet The Americano Dine on a family-style Thanksgiving at Buckhead Italian restaurant the Americano, featuring dishes like tuna crudo, fritto misto, roast turkey with pancetta-chestnut stuffing, short rib “Genovese” and a fennel-spiced coastal grouper. Noon-7 p.m. $150 per person. 3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-946-9070, opentable.com/r/the-americano-atlanta The Betty

The Kimpton Sylvan Atlanta-Buckhead’s restaurant the Betty will offer a three-course Thanksgiving menu with soup, choice of turkey, short rib or butternut squash and brioche pudding and pumpkin cheesecake or chocolate pecan brownie. 4-8 p.m. $85 per person. 374 E Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 877-984-6548, thebettyatl.com/happenings The Colonnade will bring back its Thanksgiving dinner this year. (Courtesy of the Colonnade) The Colonnade This longtime Atlanta restaurant will bring back its Thanksgiving service for the first time since 2019. The four-course menu includes cranberry salad, turkey breast with cornbread dressing, choice of two sides and a slice of pie.

Noon-6 p.m. $32 per person. 1879 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 404-874-5642, thecolonnadeatl.com The Farmhouse Serenbe’s restaurant the Farmhouse will offer a four-course Thanksgiving meal featuring a salad, family-style tarts, turkey, beef tenderloin or crab stuffed flounder and pumpkin and sweet potato cheesecake. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. $95 per person. 10950 Hutchesons Ferry Road, Chattahoochee Hills. 770-463-2622, serenbefarmhouse.com The Southern Gentleman

Head to Buckhead Village for a buffet experience with mains like herb roasted turkey, brown sugar and pineapple-glazed ham and buttermilk fried chicken. Desserts include sweet potato cheesecake, peach cobbler and pecan pie tartlets. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. $75 per person, $35 for kids. 3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-939-9845, thesoutherngentlemanatl.com Waldorf Astoria The Astor Ballroom will be home to a Thanksgiving buffet featuring carving stations, seasonal sides and dessert. Guests can also add wine pairings at an additional cost. Seatings at noon, 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. $210 per person. $96 for children under 12. 3376 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-995-7500, exploretock.com/waldorfastoriaatlantabuckhead

Zafron Restaurant will offer a Thanksgiving dinner and sides alongside its regular menu. (Courtesy of Zafron) RELATED Atlanta chefs give thanks, recipes for butternut squash Zafron This Sandy Springs eatery will offer a dine-in Thanksgiving meal featuring roasted turkey, sides and dessert. The regular menu will also be available for ordering. Noon-7 p.m. $45 per person. 236 Johnson Ferry Road NE, Sandy Springs. 404-383-5507, opentable.com/zafron-restaurant Where to preorder Thanksgiving dinner Casa Nuova

Enjoy an Italian Thanksgiving with Casa Nuova’s take-and-bake meals. Options include a half tray that feeds four to six people or a full tray that feeds eight to 12. Guests can choose from lasagna, chicken Francese, eggplant parmigiana and meatballs. Every order comes with salad and garlic bread. Pickup available Nov. 26, 28 and 29. $75-$150. 770-475-9100, casanuova.hrpos.heartland.us/order C. Ellet’s Steak House This classic takeaway menu serves four to six people and features boneless turkey breast, chestnut stuffing and a choice of sides and desserts. Preorders close at 4 p.m. Nov. 21. Pickup available 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 25-26. $210. 2605 Circle 75 Parkway, Atlanta. 678-996-5344, c-ellets.com/thanksgiving-ordering