Dine on Thanksgiving feasts made by these metro Atlanta restaurants

Traditional dinners are available, as are vegetarian, Southern, Puerto Rican, Italian and Peruvian options.
Brasserie Margot at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta will be open on Thanksgiving. (Courtesy of Brasserie Margot)
By
54 minutes ago

This Thanksgiving, take a break from cooking and cleaning and let the pros get food on the table. Dine-in at one of these restaurants open on Thanksgiving, or feast from the comfort of home with to-go meals that are ready to be picked up right before Turkey Day.

Make holiday plans soon, as reservations and preorders are recommended.

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving

5Church

The Midtown and Buckhead locations of this restaurant will offer a buffet with turkey, ham and prime rib carving stations, along with sides.

11 a.m.-8 p.m. $75 per person. $20 per child under 12 years. 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-400-3669. 3379 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 470-819-4841. 5church-atlanta.com

AltaToro

Enjoy a Thanksgiving buffet with offerings like turkey, prime rib, lentil and butternut squash loaf, garlic mashed potatoes, herb stuffing and smoked turkey collards.

11 a.m.-8 p.m. $65 per person. $20 per child 12 and under. 33 Peachtree Place NE, Atlanta. 470-995-8676, altatoro.com

Brasserie Margot

Head to the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta for a Thanksgiving meal with carving and risotto stations, seafood towers and dessert displays. Expect dishes like roast turkey with cornbread stuffing, prime rib-eye and Champagne-poached halibut with caviar.

11 a.m.-4 p.m. $168 per person. $82.50 for children. 75 14th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-253-3840, brasseriemargot.com

Cru Food & Wine Bar

Enjoy a three-course dinner featuring dishes like butternut squash bisque, roasted turkey breast with sage stuffing, Brussels sprouts, whipped Yukon Gold potatoes and pumpkin cheesecake.

6-10 p.m. $60 per person. 915 Battery Ave SE, Atlanta. 770-485-9463, cruwinebar.com/atlanta

Johnny’s Hideaway

Party into Black Friday at Buckhead nightlife institution Johnny’s Hideaway. The bar opens at 8 p.m. on Nov. 27 and will be decked out in holiday decor.

8 p.m.-3 a.m. 3771 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. 404-233-8026, johnnyshideaway.com

Le Bilboquet

This Buckhead French restaurant will offer a three-course menu featuring choice of appetizer, entree and dessert. Offerings include Cajun chicken, roasted turkey with chestnut stuffing and roasted sea bass with sauteed fall vegetables.

11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. $110 pert person. 3027 Bolling Way NE, Atlanta. 404-869-9944, lebilboquetatlanta.com/happenings-1

McKendrick’s

Feast on the Perimeter steakhouse’s special menu of Thanksgiving dishes, such as roasted turkey with sausage herb stuffing and cranberry sauce, roasted acorn squash soup, spinach salad and chocolate pecan pie.

11 a.m.-9 p.m. 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta. 770-512-8888, opentable.com/r/mckendricks-steakhouse-perimeter-center-atlanta

Thanksgiving entree options at Petite Violette include the filet mignon. (Courtesy of Petite Violette)
Petite Violette

This Brookhaven French restaurant will offer a four-course holiday menu featuring seasonal soup, salad, a traditional turkey or other entree of choice and dessert.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. $64.95-$79.95 per adult. 2948 Clairmont Road, Atlanta. 404-634-6268, petitevioletterestaurant.com/events

Reverence

Indulge in a Thanksgiving buffet at Epicurean Atlanta’s restaurant with offerings like corn chowder, pimento cheese deviled eggs, citrus herb turkey breast and baked honey garlic salmon.

1-8 p.m. $75 per person, $25 for kids 12 and under. 1117 W Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 833-248-1670, epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events/thanksgiving-day-buffet-at-reverence-2025

Serena Pastificio

Enjoy an Italian-inspired buffet featuring dishes like roasted turkey, cedar plank salmon, prime rib, rigatoni Bolognese and traditional sides. There will also be desserts like tiramisu, fruit tarts and pumpkin cannoli.

11 a.m.-8 p.m. $70 per person, $25 for kids 12 and under. 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-893-8526, serena-pastificio.com/atlanta-ga/menu/thanksgiving-buffet

The Americano

Dine on a family-style Thanksgiving at Buckhead Italian restaurant the Americano, featuring dishes like tuna crudo, fritto misto, roast turkey with pancetta-chestnut stuffing, short rib “Genovese” and a fennel-spiced coastal grouper.

Noon-7 p.m. $150 per person. 3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-946-9070, opentable.com/r/the-americano-atlanta

The Betty

The Kimpton Sylvan Atlanta-Buckhead’s restaurant the Betty will offer a three-course Thanksgiving menu with soup, choice of turkey, short rib or butternut squash and brioche pudding and pumpkin cheesecake or chocolate pecan brownie.

4-8 p.m. $85 per person. 374 E Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 877-984-6548, thebettyatl.com/happenings

The Colonnade will bring back its Thanksgiving dinner this year. (Courtesy of the Colonnade)
The Colonnade

This longtime Atlanta restaurant will bring back its Thanksgiving service for the first time since 2019. The four-course menu includes cranberry salad, turkey breast with cornbread dressing, choice of two sides and a slice of pie.

Noon-6 p.m. $32 per person. 1879 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 404-874-5642, thecolonnadeatl.com

The Farmhouse

Serenbe’s restaurant the Farmhouse will offer a four-course Thanksgiving meal featuring a salad, family-style tarts, turkey, beef tenderloin or crab stuffed flounder and pumpkin and sweet potato cheesecake.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. $95 per person. 10950 Hutchesons Ferry Road, Chattahoochee Hills. 770-463-2622, serenbefarmhouse.com

The Southern Gentleman

Head to Buckhead Village for a buffet experience with mains like herb roasted turkey, brown sugar and pineapple-glazed ham and buttermilk fried chicken. Desserts include sweet potato cheesecake, peach cobbler and pecan pie tartlets.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. $75 per person, $35 for kids. 3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-939-9845, thesoutherngentlemanatl.com

Waldorf Astoria

The Astor Ballroom will be home to a Thanksgiving buffet featuring carving stations, seasonal sides and dessert. Guests can also add wine pairings at an additional cost.

Seatings at noon, 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. $210 per person. $96 for children under 12. 3376 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-995-7500, exploretock.com/waldorfastoriaatlantabuckhead

Zafron Restaurant will offer a Thanksgiving dinner and sides alongside its regular menu. (Courtesy of Zafron)
Zafron

This Sandy Springs eatery will offer a dine-in Thanksgiving meal featuring roasted turkey, sides and dessert. The regular menu will also be available for ordering.

Noon-7 p.m. $45 per person. 236 Johnson Ferry Road NE, Sandy Springs. 404-383-5507, opentable.com/zafron-restaurant

Where to preorder Thanksgiving dinner

Casa Nuova

Enjoy an Italian Thanksgiving with Casa Nuova’s take-and-bake meals. Options include a half tray that feeds four to six people or a full tray that feeds eight to 12. Guests can choose from lasagna, chicken Francese, eggplant parmigiana and meatballs. Every order comes with salad and garlic bread.

Pickup available Nov. 26, 28 and 29. $75-$150. 770-475-9100, casanuova.hrpos.heartland.us/order

C. Ellet’s Steak House

This classic takeaway menu serves four to six people and features boneless turkey breast, chestnut stuffing and a choice of sides and desserts. Preorders close at 4 p.m. Nov. 21.

Pickup available 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 25-26. $210. 2605 Circle 75 Parkway, Atlanta. 678-996-5344, c-ellets.com/thanksgiving-ordering

El Super Pan

Order a feast that serves 12-14 people for a Puerto Rican-inspired Thanksgiving. Diners can choose between Pavochón-style turkey or slow-cooked pork shoulder paired with sides, guava cranberry sauce and dessert.

Pickup available Nov. 24-26. $275. 455 Legends Place, Atlanta. elsuperpan.com/orders/thanksgiving-catering-2025

Garden & Gun Club

This Thanksgiving dinner box serves four to six people and includes selections like smoked turkey, brown sugar-glazed ham, herb-crusted salmon or smoked prime rib and classic sides, plus a choice of pie. Orders must be placed by noon Nov. 24.

Pickup available noon-6 p.m. Nov. 26. $250. 2605 Circle 75 Parkway, Atlanta. 770-726-0925, ggfieldshop.com/products/thanksgiving-box

Il Giallo and L’Antoinette

This Thanksgiving package feeds eight to 10 people and includes a seasoned and brined whole turkey, Caesar salad, green beans with mushrooms, roasted potatoes, macaroni and cheese, focaccia stuffing and an apple pie. Orders must be placed by Nov. 22.

Pickup available 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 26. $249. 5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs or 1935 Heritage Walk Suite, Milton. ilgialloatl.com/product/special-occasion/thanksgiving-takeout-2025

La Semilla

Enjoy a plant-based Thanksgiving with dishes like tamales de rajas made with Daring plant chicken, onions, poblano and vegan cheese; glazed vegan ham and gravy made with pineapple, brown sugar and orange; collards and carrots; and macaroni and cheese. Place an order by Nov. 23.

Pickup available 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 26. $22-$70. 780 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-228-3090, order.toasttab.com/online/la-semilla-reynoldstown

Lazy Betty

This Midtown restaurant will be offering a Thanksgiving feast for six featuring a crown-roasted Peking duck, truffled brioche dressing, duck gravy, cranberry orange relish, green bean casserole and pecan pie. Place preorders by Nov. 21.

Pickup available Nov. 25-26. $350. 999 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-851-1199, lazy-betty.square.site/#most-popular

Leftie Lee’s

Bring home dessert from Leftie Lee’s with options like Korean sweet potato pie, apple crumble pie, milk bread dinner rolls, kimchi biscuits and milk bread cubed stuffing.

Pickup available 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 26. $8-$40. 6 Olive St., Avondale Estates. 404-224-9659, leftielees.com/category/thanksgiving-pre-order

Pick up a Thanksgiving feast from Sweet Auburn Barbecue. (Courtesy of Sweet Auburn Barbecue)
Sweet Auburn Barbecue

Celebrate the holiday with Sweet Auburn Barbecue’s smoked turkey, two sides, cranberry sauce, biscuits or cornbread and turkey gravy. Round it out with a chocolate or pecan pie. Preorder by Nov. 23.

Pickup available Nov. 26. $140-$245. 656 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-515-3550.

1828 Jonesboro Road, McDonough. 470-885-5004, sweetauburnbbq.com/holiday-packages

Enjoy a Peruvian-inspired Thanksgiving feast at home from Tio Lucho's. (Courtesy of Tio Lucho's)
Tio Lucho’s

Indulge in a Peruvian-inspired Thanksgiving for six to eight people featuring a spatchcocked, brined Piura-style roast turkey marinated in aji panca, sofrito gravy, tamales, collard greens, yeast rolls with chicha butter and jasmine rice cooked with bacon, veggies and fried vermicelli noodles.

Pickup available 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 26. $250. 675 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-343-0278, tioluchos.square.site

Two Urban Licks

Look here for a Thanksgiving meal for four to six guests complete with a brined and roasted half turkey, gravy, sides like garlic whipped potatoes and braised collards and a choice of pie. A deluxe package also includes two bottles of wine. Orders must be placed by Nov. 19 by phone.

Pickup available between noon-4 p.m. Nov. 26. $180-$215. 820 Ralph McGill Blvd., Atlanta. 404-522-4622, twourbanlicks.com

Wahoo! Grill

Order a three-course dinner for eight to 10 guests from this Decatur restaurant. Guests can choose from slow-roasted turkey and honey-glazed ham with classic sides, salad and a dessert. Orders must be placed by 3 p.m. Nov. 17.

Pickup available 1-4 p.m. Nov. 26. $239. 1042 W. College Ave., Decatur. 404-373-3331, exploretock.com/wahoogrilldecatur

Wood’s Chapel BBQ

Find a classic turkey dinner for four to eight guests at this Summerhill barbecue restaurant, complete with smoked turkey, cornbread dressing, spinach salad, green bean and mushroom casserole, sweet potato casserole and a whole pie. Order by 5 p.m. Nov. 19 to receive your Thanksgiving feast.

Pickup available noon-5 p.m. Nov. 26. $245-$395. 85 Georgia Ave., Atlanta. 404-522-3000, woodschapelbbq.com

