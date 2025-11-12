Dine on Thanksgiving feasts made by these metro Atlanta restaurants

This Thanksgiving, take a break from cooking and cleaning and let the pros get food on the table. Dine-in at one of these restaurants open on Thanksgiving, or feast from the comfort of home with to-go meals that are ready to be picked up right before Turkey Day.
Make holiday plans soon, as reservations and preorders are recommended.
The Midtown and Buckhead locations of this restaurant will offer a buffet with turkey, ham and prime rib carving stations, along with sides.
11 a.m.-8 p.m. $75 per person. $20 per child under 12 years. 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-400-3669. 3379 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 470-819-4841. 5church-atlanta.com
AltaToro
Enjoy a Thanksgiving buffet with offerings like turkey, prime rib, lentil and butternut squash loaf, garlic mashed potatoes, herb stuffing and smoked turkey collards.
11 a.m.-8 p.m. $65 per person. $20 per child 12 and under. 33 Peachtree Place NE, Atlanta. 470-995-8676, altatoro.com
Brasserie Margot
Head to the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta for a Thanksgiving meal with carving and risotto stations, seafood towers and dessert displays. Expect dishes like roast turkey with cornbread stuffing, prime rib-eye and Champagne-poached halibut with caviar.
11 a.m.-4 p.m. $168 per person. $82.50 for children. 75 14th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-253-3840, brasseriemargot.com
Cru Food & Wine Bar
Enjoy a three-course dinner featuring dishes like butternut squash bisque, roasted turkey breast with sage stuffing, Brussels sprouts, whipped Yukon Gold potatoes and pumpkin cheesecake.
This Buckhead French restaurant will offer a three-course menu featuring choice of appetizer, entree and dessert. Offerings include Cajun chicken, roasted turkey with chestnut stuffing and roasted sea bass with sauteed fall vegetables.
Feast on the Perimeter steakhouse’s special menu of Thanksgiving dishes, such as roasted turkey with sausage herb stuffing and cranberry sauce, roasted acorn squash soup, spinach salad and chocolate pecan pie.
Enjoy an Italian-inspired buffet featuring dishes like roasted turkey, cedar plank salmon, prime rib, rigatoni Bolognese and traditional sides. There will also be desserts like tiramisu, fruit tarts and pumpkin cannoli.
Dine on a family-style Thanksgiving at Buckhead Italian restaurant the Americano, featuring dishes like tuna crudo, fritto misto, roast turkey with pancetta-chestnut stuffing, short rib “Genovese” and a fennel-spiced coastal grouper.
The Kimpton Sylvan Atlanta-Buckhead’s restaurant the Betty will offer a three-course Thanksgiving menu with soup, choice of turkey, short rib or butternut squash and brioche pudding and pumpkin cheesecake or chocolate pecan brownie.
The Colonnade will bring back its Thanksgiving dinner this year. (Courtesy of the Colonnade)
The Colonnade
This longtime Atlanta restaurant will bring back its Thanksgiving service for the first time since 2019. The four-course menu includes cranberry salad, turkey breast with cornbread dressing, choice of two sides and a slice of pie.
Serenbe’s restaurant the Farmhouse will offer a four-course Thanksgiving meal featuring a salad, family-style tarts, turkey, beef tenderloin or crab stuffed flounder and pumpkin and sweet potato cheesecake.
Head to Buckhead Village for a buffet experience with mains like herb roasted turkey, brown sugar and pineapple-glazed ham and buttermilk fried chicken. Desserts include sweet potato cheesecake, peach cobbler and pecan pie tartlets.
Enjoy an Italian Thanksgiving with Casa Nuova’s take-and-bake meals. Options include a half tray that feeds four to six people or a full tray that feeds eight to 12. Guests can choose from lasagna, chicken Francese, eggplant parmigiana and meatballs. Every order comes with salad and garlic bread.
Order a feast that serves 12-14 people for a Puerto Rican-inspired Thanksgiving. Diners can choose between Pavochón-style turkey or slow-cooked pork shoulder paired with sides, guava cranberry sauce and dessert.
This Thanksgiving dinner box serves four to six people and includes selections like smoked turkey, brown sugar-glazed ham, herb-crusted salmon or smoked prime rib and classic sides, plus a choice of pie. Orders must be placed by noon Nov. 24.
This Thanksgiving package feeds eight to 10 people and includes a seasoned and brined whole turkey, Caesar salad, green beans with mushrooms, roasted potatoes, macaroni and cheese, focaccia stuffing and an apple pie. Orders must be placed by Nov. 22.
Enjoy a plant-based Thanksgiving with dishes like tamales de rajas made with Daring plant chicken, onions, poblano and vegan cheese; glazed vegan ham and gravy made with pineapple, brown sugar and orange; collards and carrots; and macaroni and cheese. Place an order by Nov. 23.
This Midtown restaurant will be offering a Thanksgiving feast for six featuring a crown-roasted Peking duck, truffled brioche dressing, duck gravy, cranberry orange relish, green bean casserole and pecan pie. Place preorders by Nov. 21.
Enjoy a Peruvian-inspired Thanksgiving feast at home from Tio Lucho's. (Courtesy of Tio Lucho's)
Tio Lucho’s
Indulge in a Peruvian-inspired Thanksgiving for six to eight people featuring a spatchcocked, brined Piura-style roast turkey marinated in aji panca, sofrito gravy, tamales, collard greens, yeast rolls with chicha butter and jasmine rice cooked with bacon, veggies and fried vermicelli noodles.
Pickup available 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 26. $250. 675 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-343-0278, tioluchos.square.site
Two Urban Licks
Look here for a Thanksgiving meal for four to six guests complete with a brined and roasted half turkey, gravy, sides like garlic whipped potatoes and braised collards and a choice of pie. A deluxe package also includes two bottles of wine. Orders must be placed by Nov. 19 by phone.
Pickup available between noon-4 p.m. Nov. 26. $180-$215. 820 Ralph McGill Blvd., Atlanta. 404-522-4622, twourbanlicks.com
Wahoo! Grill
Order a three-course dinner for eight to 10 guests from this Decatur restaurant. Guests can choose from slow-roasted turkey and honey-glazed ham with classic sides, salad and a dessert. Orders must be placed by 3 p.m. Nov. 17.
Find a classic turkey dinner for four to eight guests at this Summerhill barbecue restaurant, complete with smoked turkey, cornbread dressing, spinach salad, green bean and mushroom casserole, sweet potato casserole and a whole pie. Order by 5 p.m. Nov. 19 to receive your Thanksgiving feast.
Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.
