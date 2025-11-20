At ‘Love & Hip-Hop’ star’s Red Room Bistro, food feels beside the point

The downtown Atlanta spot offers music, hookah and late-night vibes. But is it more lounge than restaurant?

The layout of the main dining area, with large, red velvet-upholstered booths open to the room, creates a convivial, social atmosphere. Complete with plenty of photo-friendly design touches, Red Room Bistro is clearly a place to see and be seen.

Though much of the credit goes to my colleagues (the ladies of the “It’s UATL” podcast and others), Red Room Bistro is a place designed to have a good time. The music, a mixture of decade-jumping pop, hip-hop, Caribbean and R&B hits, is engaging and infectious. In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Redd said she curated the playlist herself.

The first thing I can say about Red Room Bistro, the downtown restaurant from “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” star Karlie Redd, is that I had fun both times I visited.

Redd already has experience in the restaurant business. She is an owner of Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles in College Park and she grew up in her father’s Caribbean restaurant in New York, working there as a kid and gathering there with family for celebrations. She said her dad is now dealing with health issues, but she owns the location of his former restaurant and hopes to revitalize it.

In my conversation with Redd and her team, I tried to gauge how they had positioned the business. Though Red Room Bistro is open until 2 a.m. five nights a week and offers hookah service, they see it, first and foremost, as a restaurant rather than a lounge or nightclub. The food and experience, however, suggest the focus is elsewhere. And the kitchen displayed missteps that could be attributed to either inexperience or inattention to detail. It was difficult to get an idea of the typical atmosphere at Red Room Bistro because our reservations were on the early side. We visited for dinner at 7:30 p.m. one weeknight and brunch on a Saturday at 11:30 a.m. During both visits, our group was among the first tables to be seated.

Red Room Bistro’s menu includes a mix of American, Southern and Caribbean influences. (Courtesy of Madelynne Grace/Bites and Bevs Media)

Our first weeknight visit seemed to catch the staff by surprise, though we had confirmed a reservation for four. We were invited to sit anywhere, and we were the only customers until a large group arrived just after 9 p.m., about the same time we left.