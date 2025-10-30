Food & Dining Chicago-style hot dog chain Portillo’s plans grand opening in Kennesaw The new restaurant is the chain’s first to open in Georgia and 100th overall. Portillo's will hold a grand opening ceremony for its Kennesaw location, its first in Georgia, on Nov. 18. (Courtesy of Portillo's)

More than 10 months after it was announced, Portillo’s will open its highly anticipated Kennesaw restaurant Nov. 18 — the chain’s first location in Georgia. Portillo’s is a fast-casual chain known for its Chicago-style street food such as hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers and chocolate cake. The new restaurant is at 790 Cobb Place Blvd. NW in the Town Center at Cobb development; it will be the publicly-traded company’s 100th location.

The restaurant's dining room will have seating for around 125 people and an outdoor patio with 40 additional seats. The property also includes double drive-thru lanes and a grab-and-go retail area. Portillo's will hold a grand opening ceremony for its Kennesaw location, its first in Georgia, on Nov. 18. (Courtesy of Portillo's) The new Portillo's will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 18 at 9:30 a.m., followed by a grand opening celebration at 10 a.m. Michael Portillo, son of company founder Dick Portillo and the current vice president of restaurant support, will present a check to the Cobb Schools Foundation, the chain's local charitable partner.

The grand opening event is free and open to the public. It will include giveaways and entertainment, featuring a prize wheel and a scratch-off raffle that will award a free year of Portillo’s as the grand prize.