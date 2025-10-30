Chicago-style hot dog chain Portillo’s plans grand opening in Kennesaw

More than 10 months after it was announced, Portillo’s will open its highly anticipated Kennesaw restaurant Nov. 18 — the chain’s first location in Georgia.
Portillo’s is a fast-casual chain known for its Chicago-style street food such as hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers and chocolate cake. The new restaurant is at 790 Cobb Place Blvd. NW in the Town Center at Cobb development; it will be the publicly-traded company’s 100th location.
The restaurant’s dining room will have seating for around 125 people and an outdoor patio with 40 additional seats. The property also includes double drive-thru lanes and a grab-and-go retail area.
Portillo's will hold a grand opening ceremony for its Kennesaw location, its first in Georgia, on Nov. 18. (Courtesy of Portillo's)
The new Portillo’s will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 18 at 9:30 a.m., followed by a grand opening celebration at 10 a.m.
Michael Portillo, son of company founder Dick Portillo and the current vice president of restaurant support, will present a check to the Cobb Schools Foundation, the chain’s local charitable partner.
The grand opening event is free and open to the public. It will include giveaways and entertainment, featuring a prize wheel and a scratch-off raffle that will award a free year of Portillo’s as the grand prize.
Henri Hollis is a reporter and restaurant critic for the Food & Dining team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer with a focus on food and restaurants, he joined the AJC full-time in January 2021, first covering breaking news. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.
