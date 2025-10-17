35+ Halloween events, parties and pop-ups around Atlanta
Your guide to spooky season — from haunted trails to family festivities
The annual Little Five Points Halloween Festival & Parade, held on Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 18-19, features vendors, music and more as well as a parade at noon Sunday. (Courtesy of Little 5 Points Cultural District/Reid Koski)
Atlanta takes Halloween seriously. From boozy brunches to parades that take over neighborhoods and costume contests, the city has no shortage of ways to get in on the fun. Here’s your guide to spooky season.
Family-friendly festivities
Boo at the Zoo
Zoo Atlanta’s annual Halloween celebration is back for two weekends of family fun. Enjoy trick-or-treating, themed entertainment, costumed characters and plenty of photo ops. Costumes are encouraged, and admission is free for members and kids under 3.
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 18-19, 25-26. Free for members and kids under 3; included with general admission. 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. zooatlanta.org
Boone’s Halloween Patio Party
Boone’s at the Bobby Jones Golf Course will hold a Halloween trunk or treat where kids can wear costumes, practice putting and enjoy treats from golf carts around the area.
Atlanta’s most famous Halloween celebration is back with two days of live music, local art, skate ramps and more than 100 vendors filling the streets of Little Five. On Saturday, kids can hunt for monsters created by local artists, and on Sunday, the beloved parade takes over Moreland Avenue at noon.
Bring the family to the Battery’s truck-or-treat event featuring a lineup of decorated cars, trucks and Halloween-themed rides. Kids can participate in arts and crafts, get photo ops and gather treats. Costumes are encouraged.
The Italian ristorante transforms into a haunted hideaway all October with themed decor and cocktails. Family nights run Oct. 25-26; the adults-only prix fixe dinner and costume contest happen Oct. 31.
Through Oct. 31. 467 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-2176. amoreeamore.com
Atlanta Horror in Grant Park
Check out this festival and haunted trail in Grant Park and enjoy music, food trucks, circus games, candy and a horror parade.
CT Cantina & Taqueria will celebrate Dias de los Muertos with decor, alters and holiday-themed cocktails. It will culminate in a fire dancer performance on Day of the Dead weekend at each restaurant location.
Downtown Gainesville turns into a haunted playground for this 21+ crawl hosted by Bar Crawl USA and local foodie account @NorthMetroEateries. Expect themed drinks, music, costume contests and plenty of spooky stops along the way.
4-9 p.m. Oct. 25. From $31. 14 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Suite 200, Gainesville. eventbrite.com
Gypsy Kitchen
Make reservations for a masquerade-themed party with rooftop views, a DJ and a chance to win a Best Mask contest.
Gypsy Kitchen
Make reservations for a masquerade-themed party with rooftop views, a DJ and a chance to win a Best Mask contest.
Attend this Halloween-themed tea event and meet Waffles the Weenie Boy. (Courtesy of @wafflestheweenieboy)
Howl-O-Ween Tea
The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead will hold afternoon tea featuring seasonal bites, tea, a live violinist, festive decorations and a costumed influencer dog as the guest of honor. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes, and a portion of proceeds will benefit Furkids Animal Rescue.
Largarde American Eatery will offer a variety of Halloween-themed cocktails this season. (Courtesy of Lagarde American Eatery)
Lagarde American Eatery
Get into the Halloween spirit with Lagarde’s pop-up, featuring eerie decor and a cocktail menu inspired by the holiday. Expect drinks like the black magic mai tai (spiced rum, Cointreau, pineapple liqueur, orgeat and lime) and Dracula’s sangria (red wine, peach liqueur, triple sec, rum, orange juice, pineapple, apricot and a red salt rim.)
Expect Latin and international beats along with drink specials, giveaways and a costume contest with $2,500 in prizes. The party takes over both indoor and outdoor spaces with plenty of bars, lights and late-night energy.
8 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 31. Free until 10 p.m. with online registration. 764 Miami Circle NE, Atlanta. monsterbashatl.com
Nonsense Halloween Dance Party Experience
NonsenseATL takes over the old MJQ space on Ponce for a two-room Halloween blowout packed with dancing, weird surprises and a costume contest. Kimber spins pop bangers up front while DJ Tom Bruno keeps the back room buzzing with throwbacks and sing-alongs.
10 p.m.- 3 a.m. Oct. 31. $15 early-bird tickets. 736 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Suite 17, Atlanta. eventbrite.com
Pizzeria Lucca
Enjoy the Halloween holiday with pizza, treats, games and costumes. Guests who wear their costume can enter a costume contest for a chance to win a $50 gift card.
Sweet Auburn Barbecue is holding its annual costume and pumpkin carving party where guests can pick a pumpkin and carving kit and sip on caramel apple margaritas and a pumpkin crème brûlée martini. A Tarot card reader will be on-site as well.
Looking for Halloween plans with a little drama? Head to Atrium for its Scream Queens Drag Brunch. The $55 ticket includes brunch and a show full of chills, thrills and killer performances — costumes highly encouraged.
11:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Oct. 25. $55 per person. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. opentable.com
The Southern Gentleman
Guests can dress in their best Gatsby-inspired outfit for a chance to win Best Themed Costume at this party.
The Southern Gentleman
Guests can dress in their best Gatsby-inspired outfit for a chance to win Best Themed Costume at this party.
This Peruvian restaurant will celebrate Halloween and chef Arnaldo Castillo’s birthday with a DJ in the dining room, fire dancers, a costume contest and a menu of chicken and steak anticuchos, cachanga fry bread and complimentary Jell-O shots.
Alta Toro has launched its Halloween pop-up. The heated and covered patio has been transformed into a haunted space complete with decor, jack-o’-lanterns, lights, photo opportunities and special cocktails.
Avery Newmark covers travel, wellness, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.
Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.
