Food & Dining 35+ Halloween events, parties and pop-ups around Atlanta Your guide to spooky season — from haunted trails to family festivities The annual Little Five Points Halloween Festival & Parade, held on Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 18-19, features vendors, music and more as well as a parade at noon Sunday. (Courtesy of Little 5 Points Cultural District/Reid Koski)

Atlanta takes Halloween seriously. From boozy brunches to parades that take over neighborhoods and costume contests, the city has no shortage of ways to get in on the fun. Here’s your guide to spooky season. Family-friendly festivities Boo at the Zoo

Zoo Atlanta’s annual Halloween celebration is back for two weekends of family fun. Enjoy trick-or-treating, themed entertainment, costumed characters and plenty of photo ops. Costumes are encouraged, and admission is free for members and kids under 3. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 18-19, 25-26. Free for members and kids under 3; included with general admission. 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. zooatlanta.org 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 18-19, 25-26. Free for members and kids under 3; included with general admission. 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. zooatlanta.org Boone’s Halloween Patio Party

Boone’s at the Bobby Jones Golf Course will hold a Halloween trunk or treat where kids can wear costumes, practice putting and enjoy treats from golf carts around the area.

4-7 p.m. Oct. 31. 2205 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta. boonesatl.com 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31. 2205 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta. boonesatl.com BBQ, Brews and Boos This Halloween bash fills Downtown Cartersville with vendors, live music, trick-or-treating, beer trailers and costume contests for adults, kids and pets. Noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 18. Free. 1 Friendship Plaza, Cartersville. facebook.com Noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 18. Free. 1 Friendship Plaza, Cartersville. facebook.com

Kids Boo Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia Families can enjoy kid-friendly rides, Halloween surprises and Trick-or-Treat Town during daytime hours on weekends. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 2. Starting at $35. 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. sixflags.com Noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 2. Starting at $35. 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. sixflags.com Halloween Fun House East Roswell Park turns into a mini Halloween wonderland for kids 8 and under, packed with face painting, crafts, games, inflatables and plenty of candy. Costumes are encouraged.

4:30-7 p.m. Oct. 17. Free. 9000 Fouts Road, Roswell. roswell365.com 4:30-7 p.m. Oct. 17. Free. 9000 Fouts Road, Roswell. roswell365.com Halloween on The Roof Bring the family for trick-or-treating, carnival games and a costume parade high above the city. 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Nov. 1. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-607-8472. poncecityroof.com 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Nov. 1. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-607-8472. poncecityroof.com

Little Five Points Halloween Festival and Parade Atlanta's most famous Halloween celebration is back with two days of live music, local art, skate ramps and more than 100 vendors filling the streets of Little Five. On Saturday, kids can hunt for monsters created by local artists, and on Sunday, the beloved parade takes over Moreland Avenue at noon. 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Oct. 18-19. Free. Little Five Points, Atlanta. little5pointsofficial.com 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Oct. 18-19. Free. Little Five Points, Atlanta. little5pointsofficial.com Spooky Springs Now in its 10th year, Sandy Springs' annual Halloween event brings young trick-or-treaters to Abernathy Greenway for candy stations, face painting, music and food trucks.

5-7 p.m. Oct. 25. Free. 70 Abernathy Road NE, Sandy Springs. sandyspringsga.gov 5-7 p.m. Oct. 25. Free. 70 Abernathy Road NE, Sandy Springs. sandyspringsga.gov Summerhilloween Families are invited to Georgia Avenue for trick-or-treating, festive decorations and community fun at this neighborhood event. 4-6 p.m. Oct. 25. Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. onsummerhill.org 4-6 p.m. Oct. 25. Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. onsummerhill.org Truck or Treat at the Battery

Bring the family to the Battery’s truck-or-treat event featuring a lineup of decorated cars, trucks and Halloween-themed rides. Kids can participate in arts and crafts, get photo ops and gather treats. Costumes are encouraged. 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31. 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. batteryatl.com/the-battery-atlantas-fall-festival 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31. 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. batteryatl.com/the-battery-atlantas-fall-festival Spooky spirits, parties and pop-ups Amore e Amore’s “Nightmare on Highland” The Italian ristorante transforms into a haunted hideaway all October with themed decor and cocktails. Family nights run Oct. 25-26; the adults-only prix fixe dinner and costume contest happen Oct. 31. Through Oct. 31. 467 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-2176. amoreeamore.com Through Oct. 31. 467 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-2176. amoreeamore.com

Atlanta Horror in Grant Park Check out this festival and haunted trail in Grant Park and enjoy music, food trucks, circus games, candy and a horror parade. 6-10:30 p.m. Oct. 24-26, 31. $15-$25 per person. 840 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. instagram.com/404popups 6-10:30 p.m. Oct. 24-26, 31. $15-$25 per person. 840 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. instagram.com/404popups Barre, Brunch and Boos

TWO Urban Licks and Barre3 will team up to hold a 45-minute barre class followed by a boozy brunch with a free bloody mary or mimosa. 9:45 a.m. Oct. 25. $20 per person. 820 Ralph McGill Blvd., Atlanta. 404-522-4622, twourbanlicks.com/search/label/happening 9:45 a.m. Oct. 25. $20 per person. 820 Ralph McGill Blvd., Atlanta. 404-522-4622, twourbanlicks.com/search/label/happening Books & Booze: A South Atlanta Book Fair Line Creek Brewing Co. and The Wandering Bookshop host a literary market featuring local authors, bookish makers and live music. Noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 18. Free. 300 City Center Pkwy., Fayetteville. facebook.com Noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 18. Free. 300 City Center Pkwy., Fayetteville. facebook.com

The Colonnade Halloween Party Atlanta’s second-oldest restaurant hosts a costume contest (winners announced at 8:30 p.m.) with prizes and a DJ spinning all night. 5 p.m.-close Oct. 31. 1879 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 404-874-5642. thecolonnadeatl.com 5 p.m.-close Oct. 31. 1879 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 404-874-5642. thecolonnadeatl.com Covered in Blood

Halloween weekend gets loud with three nights of cover sets at music venues around town. Expect local bands reimagining favorites from Weezer, Hole, David Bowie, No Doubt and more. Oct. 30-Nov. 1. $15. Drunken Unicorn, Aisle 5 and The EARL. $15. speakeasypromo.net Oct. 30-Nov. 1. $15. Drunken Unicorn, Aisle 5 and The EARL. $15. speakeasypromo.net Day of the Dead CT Cantina & Taqueria will celebrate Dias de los Muertos with decor, alters and holiday-themed cocktails. It will culminate in a fire dancer performance on Day of the Dead weekend at each restaurant location. Oct. 31-Nov. 2. Multiple locations. cttacos.com/events/day-of-the-dead-celebration-at-ct-cantina Death of a Gangster The Farmhouse at Serenbe will hold a 1920s murder mystery show where guests can enjoy a four-course tasting menu while participating in the show. Attendees should dress in Gatsby-era clothing. 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1. $150 per person. 10950 Hutchesons Ferry Road, Chattahoochee Hills. serenbe.com/events Oct. 31-Nov. 2. Multiple locations. cttacos.com/events/day-of-the-dead-celebration-at-ct-cantina Death of a Gangster The Farmhouse at Serenbe will hold a 1920s murder mystery show where guests can enjoy a four-course tasting menu while participating in the show. Attendees should dress in Gatsby-era clothing. 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1. $150 per person. 10950 Hutchesons Ferry Road, Chattahoochee Hills. serenbe.com/events