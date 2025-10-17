Food & Dining

35+ Halloween events, parties and pop-ups around Atlanta

Your guide to spooky season — from haunted trails to family festivities
The annual Little Five Points Halloween Festival & Parade, held on Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 18-19, features vendors, music and more as well as a parade at noon Sunday. (Courtesy of Little 5 Points Cultural District/Reid Koski)
The annual Little Five Points Halloween Festival & Parade, held on Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 18-19, features vendors, music and more as well as a parade at noon Sunday. (Courtesy of Little 5 Points Cultural District/Reid Koski)
1 hour ago

Atlanta takes Halloween seriously. From boozy brunches to parades that take over neighborhoods and costume contests, the city has no shortage of ways to get in on the fun. Here’s your guide to spooky season.

Family-friendly festivities

Boo at the Zoo

Zoo Atlanta’s annual Halloween celebration is back for two weekends of family fun. Enjoy trick-or-treating, themed entertainment, costumed characters and plenty of photo ops. Costumes are encouraged, and admission is free for members and kids under 3.

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 18-19, 25-26. Free for members and kids under 3; included with general admission. 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. zooatlanta.org

Boone’s Halloween Patio Party

Boone’s at the Bobby Jones Golf Course will hold a Halloween trunk or treat where kids can wear costumes, practice putting and enjoy treats from golf carts around the area.

4-7 p.m. Oct. 31. 2205 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta. boonesatl.com

BBQ, Brews and Boos

This Halloween bash fills Downtown Cartersville with vendors, live music, trick-or-treating, beer trailers and costume contests for adults, kids and pets.

Noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 18. Free. 1 Friendship Plaza, Cartersville. facebook.com

Kids Boo Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia

Families can enjoy kid-friendly rides, Halloween surprises and Trick-or-Treat Town during daytime hours on weekends.

Noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 2. Starting at $35. 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. sixflags.com

Halloween Fun House

East Roswell Park turns into a mini Halloween wonderland for kids 8 and under, packed with face painting, crafts, games, inflatables and plenty of candy. Costumes are encouraged.

4:30-7 p.m. Oct. 17. Free. 9000 Fouts Road, Roswell. roswell365.com

Halloween on The Roof

Bring the family for trick-or-treating, carnival games and a costume parade high above the city.

11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Nov. 1. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-607-8472. poncecityroof.com

Little Five Points Halloween Festival and Parade

Atlanta’s most famous Halloween celebration is back with two days of live music, local art, skate ramps and more than 100 vendors filling the streets of Little Five. On Saturday, kids can hunt for monsters created by local artists, and on Sunday, the beloved parade takes over Moreland Avenue at noon.

11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Oct. 18-19. Free. Little Five Points, Atlanta. little5pointsofficial.com

Spooky Springs

Now in its 10th year, Sandy Springs’ annual Halloween event brings young trick-or-treaters to Abernathy Greenway for candy stations, face painting, music and food trucks.

5-7 p.m. Oct. 25. Free. 70 Abernathy Road NE, Sandy Springs. sandyspringsga.gov

Summerhilloween

Families are invited to Georgia Avenue for trick-or-treating, festive decorations and community fun at this neighborhood event.

4-6 p.m. Oct. 25. Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. onsummerhill.org

Truck or Treat at the Battery

Bring the family to the Battery’s truck-or-treat event featuring a lineup of decorated cars, trucks and Halloween-themed rides. Kids can participate in arts and crafts, get photo ops and gather treats. Costumes are encouraged.

3-6 p.m. Oct. 31. 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. batteryatl.com/the-battery-atlantas-fall-festival

Spooky spirits, parties and pop-ups

Amore e Amore’s “Nightmare on Highland”

The Italian ristorante transforms into a haunted hideaway all October with themed decor and cocktails. Family nights run Oct. 25-26; the adults-only prix fixe dinner and costume contest happen Oct. 31.

Through Oct. 31. 467 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-2176. amoreeamore.com

Atlanta Horror in Grant Park

Check out this festival and haunted trail in Grant Park and enjoy music, food trucks, circus games, candy and a horror parade.

6-10:30 p.m. Oct. 24-26, 31. $15-$25 per person. 840 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. instagram.com/404popups

Barre, Brunch and Boos

TWO Urban Licks and Barre3 will team up to hold a 45-minute barre class followed by a boozy brunch with a free bloody mary or mimosa.

9:45 a.m. Oct. 25. $20 per person. 820 Ralph McGill Blvd., Atlanta. 404-522-4622, twourbanlicks.com/search/label/happening

Books & Booze: A South Atlanta Book Fair

Line Creek Brewing Co. and The Wandering Bookshop host a literary market featuring local authors, bookish makers and live music.

Noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 18. Free. 300 City Center Pkwy., Fayetteville. facebook.com

The Colonnade Halloween Party

Atlanta’s second-oldest restaurant hosts a costume contest (winners announced at 8:30 p.m.) with prizes and a DJ spinning all night.

5 p.m.-close Oct. 31. 1879 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 404-874-5642. thecolonnadeatl.com

Covered in Blood

Halloween weekend gets loud with three nights of cover sets at music venues around town. Expect local bands reimagining favorites from Weezer, Hole, David Bowie, No Doubt and more.

Oct. 30-Nov. 1. $15. Drunken Unicorn, Aisle 5 and The EARL. $15. speakeasypromo.net

Day of the Dead

CT Cantina & Taqueria will celebrate Dias de los Muertos with decor, alters and holiday-themed cocktails. It will culminate in a fire dancer performance on Day of the Dead weekend at each restaurant location.

Oct. 31-Nov. 2. Multiple locations. cttacos.com/events/day-of-the-dead-celebration-at-ct-cantina

Death of a Gangster

The Farmhouse at Serenbe will hold a 1920s murder mystery show where guests can enjoy a four-course tasting menu while participating in the show. Attendees should dress in Gatsby-era clothing.

5:30 p.m. Nov. 1. $150 per person. 10950 Hutchesons Ferry Road, Chattahoochee Hills. serenbe.com/events

Gainesville Boos and Booze Halloween Bar Crawl

Downtown Gainesville turns into a haunted playground for this 21+ crawl hosted by Bar Crawl USA and local foodie account @NorthMetroEateries. Expect themed drinks, music, costume contests and plenty of spooky stops along the way.

4-9 p.m. Oct. 25. From $31. 14 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Suite 200, Gainesville. eventbrite.com

Gypsy Kitchen

Make reservations for a masquerade-themed party with rooftop views, a DJ and a chance to win a Best Mask contest.

8-11 p.m. Oct. 31. 3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-939-9840, gk-atl.com

Halloween afternoon tea

The St. Regis Atlanta will hold afternoon tea with menu items inspired by Halloween. Costumes are encouraged.

Noon and 3:30 p.m. Oct. 25-26. $95-$110 per person. 88 W Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 770-585-9184, exploretock.com/stregisatl

The Afterglow: Halloween on The Roof

As night falls, The Roof transforms into a 21+ Halloween soiree with a live DJ, rooftop cocktails and a $1,000 costume contest.

8 p.m.- midnight. Nov. 1. $30. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-607-8472. poncecityroof.com

Hauntings at High Street

Celebrate at this Dunwoody mixed-use development with live music, entertainment, festive drinks and a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt for kids.

5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31. 101 High St., Atlanta. 470-688-5828, highstreetatlanta.com

Attend this Halloween-themed tea event and meet Waffles the Weenie Boy. (Courtesy of @wafflestheweenieboy)
Attend this Halloween-themed tea event and meet Waffles the Weenie Boy. (Courtesy of @wafflestheweenieboy)

Howl-O-Ween Tea

The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead will hold afternoon tea featuring seasonal bites, tea, a live violinist, festive decorations and a costumed influencer dog as the guest of honor. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes, and a portion of proceeds will benefit Furkids Animal Rescue.

1:30 and 4 p.m. Oct. 25-26. $150 per person. 3376 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-995-7500, exploretock.com/waldorfastoriaatlantabuckhead/event/565304/howl-o-ween-tea

Il Giallo

Celebrate Halloween with live music, an all-you-can-eat buffet featuring shrimp cocktails, oysters, turkey, ravioli and butternut squash risotto. Guests should come in costume.

6 p.m. Oct. 26. $59 per person. 5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. ilgialloatl.com/product/event-dinner/gialloween-2025-il-giallo

Largarde American Eatery will offer a variety of Halloween-themed cocktails this season. (Courtesy of Lagarde American Eatery)
Largarde American Eatery will offer a variety of Halloween-themed cocktails this season. (Courtesy of Lagarde American Eatery)

Lagarde American Eatery

Get into the Halloween spirit with Lagarde’s pop-up, featuring eerie decor and a cocktail menu inspired by the holiday. Expect drinks like the black magic mai tai (spiced rum, Cointreau, pineapple liqueur, orgeat and lime) and Dracula’s sangria (red wine, peach liqueur, triple sec, rum, orange juice, pineapple, apricot and a red salt rim.)

Through Nov. 2. 5090 Peachtree Blvd., Chamblee. 470-385-3533, lagardeamerica.com

Mint Coffeehouse

Head to Tucker for a community Halloween party featuring games, music and candy. Costumes are encouraged.

3-5 p.m. Oct. 25. 3926 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker. instagram.com/mintcoffeehousega

Monster Bash at Eclipse di Luna

Expect Latin and international beats along with drink specials, giveaways and a costume contest with $2,500 in prizes. The party takes over both indoor and outdoor spaces with plenty of bars, lights and late-night energy.

8 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 31. Free until 10 p.m. with online registration. 764 Miami Circle NE, Atlanta. monsterbashatl.com

Nonsense Halloween Dance Party Experience

NonsenseATL takes over the old MJQ space on Ponce for a two-room Halloween blowout packed with dancing, weird surprises and a costume contest. Kimber spins pop bangers up front while DJ Tom Bruno keeps the back room buzzing with throwbacks and sing-alongs.

10 p.m.- 3 a.m. Oct. 31. $15 early-bird tickets. 736 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Suite 17, Atlanta. eventbrite.com

Pizzeria Lucca

Enjoy the Halloween holiday with pizza, treats, games and costumes. Guests who wear their costume can enter a costume contest for a chance to win a $50 gift card.

4:30-9 p.m. Oct. 31. 96 Bulloch Ave., Roswell. 470-294-1222, pizzeria-lucca.com

Pumpkins & Pupusas

Get festive at La Bodega for pumpkin painting and carving. During the event, expect local vendors and pop-ups, pupusas, coffee, refresco and music.

Oct. 26. 1975 Sylvan Road SW, Atlanta. instagram.com/labodega.atl

Pumpkins, Pints and Barbecue Bites

Sweet Auburn Barbecue is holding its annual costume and pumpkin carving party where guests can pick a pumpkin and carving kit and sip on caramel apple margaritas and a pumpkin crème brûlée martini. A Tarot card reader will be on-site as well.

6-9 p.m. Oct. 23. 656 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-515-3550, sweetauburnbbq.com/events-1/pumpkins-pints-on-highland.

Roaring Social Halloween Bash

Both Alpharetta and Decatur locations feature live music, themed cocktails including a “Witches Brew,” and a $500 costume contest.

5 p.m.- close Oct. 31. $10 after 7 p.m. $20 after 10:30 p.m. Multiple locations. roaringsocial.com

Rreal Tacos pop-up

All locations of Rreal Tacos will transform into an over-the-top Halloween pop-up for the month of October with drink specials and spooky decorations.

Through Nov. 2. Multiple locations. rrealtacos.com/halloween-bar

Scream Queens Halloween Drag Brunch

Looking for Halloween plans with a little drama? Head to Atrium for its Scream Queens Drag Brunch. The $55 ticket includes brunch and a show full of chills, thrills and killer performances — costumes highly encouraged.

11:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Oct. 25. $55 per person. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. opentable.com

The Southern Gentleman

Guests can dress in their best Gatsby-inspired outfit for a chance to win Best Themed Costume at this party.

7-10 p.m. Oct. 31. 3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. opentable.com/the-southern-gentleman

Stem Wine Bar

Date night, but make it haunted. Stem Wine Bar’s five-course tasting from Chef Doug pairs elevated fall dishes with themed cocktails like the Ghostface Chiller and Midnight Margarita.

6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 25. $150 per person. 1311 Johnson Ferry Road, Suite 516, Marietta. eventbrite.com

St. Julep

Head to St. Julep Rooftop Bar for spooky cocktails, music and a DJ. Enter a costume contest for a chance to win free cocktails and a one-night stay at Kimpton Sylvan Hotel.

6-11:30 p.m. Oct. 31. 374 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 470-531-8902, saintjulepatl.com/happenings

Tio Lucho’s

This Peruvian restaurant will celebrate Halloween and chef Arnaldo Castillo’s birthday with a DJ in the dining room, fire dancers, a costume contest and a menu of chicken and steak anticuchos, cachanga fry bread and complimentary Jell-O shots.

11 a.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 31. 675 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-343-0278, tioluchos.com

Wicked Hideaway

Alta Toro has launched its Halloween pop-up. The heated and covered patio has been transformed into a haunted space complete with decor, jack-o’-lanterns, lights, photo opportunities and special cocktails.

Oct. 3-Nov. 2. 33 Peachtree Place NE, Atlanta. 470-995-8676 k5hospitality.com/the-wicked-hideaway-altatoro

