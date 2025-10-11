Food & Dining 11 cocktails providing spooky sips around Atlanta From subtle to downright scary, metro area bars are going all out on Halloween-themed drinks. Spooky sips from around Atlanta, left to right: The Select's Hex on the Beach cocktail with fog from dry ice (Courtesy of the Select); Haunted Waters at Alta Toro joins a lineup of spooky themed cocktails (Courtesy of Alta Toro); Beetlejuice Martini from Piastra (Courtesy of Piastra).

By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC

Jeepers creepers; spooky season gives metro Atlanta’s bartenders an excuse to try out their most twisted, creative cocktail ideas. Here are 11 drinks to grab this Halloween season — unless they grab you first. Howl at the red blood moon with a namesake margarita at the Wicked Pig pop-up at The Blind Pig Parlour Bar. (Courtesy of Brandon Amato)

Red Blood Moon Margarita at Wicked Pig Buckhead's Blind Pig Parlour Bar has completely transformed into Haunted Harbour for the season, complete with flickering portholes, gnarly barnacles and cocktails like the Poison Frog and Rotten Orchard. While shipwrecked here, sip on a Red Blood Moon Margarita presented in a blood bag with blanco tequila, blood orange puree, amaretto and eerie black lava salt on the rim. 128 E. Andrews Drive NE, Atlanta. 678-705-7697, theblindpigparlourbar.com How many times will you order a Beetlejuice Martini from Piastra, in the heart of Marietta Square? (Courtesy of Piastra) Beetlejuice Martini at Piastra Say it three times. A rambunctious spirit may not appear, but the Midtown sour riff at Marietta Square's Piastra, the Beetlejuice martini, will thrill you with a mix of vodka, melon liqueur, lemon and lavender syrup, which adds herbal flavor and a pop of purple to the shockingly green sipper.

45 W. Park Square, Marietta. 770-425-9300, piastrarestaurant.com

An ode to the Mounds candy bar at Lucky Star comes in a tiny jack-o'-lantern with a toasted marshmallow. (Courtesy of Lucky Star) Mounds at Lucky Star "Mounds doesn't get enough love," said Kirk Gibson, beverage director at Lucky Star. He turned the maligned Halloween candy bar into a cocktail with Mounds-infused bourbon, crème de cacao, lemon and coconut crème. He serves it at the West Midtown bar and restaurant in a tiny jack-o'-lantern with a toasted marshmallow dusted in Taiwanese sugar. 1055 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 678-994-6016, luckystaratl.com The Gravedigger cocktail at the Third Door conjures fall vibes with the richness of cognac and bittersweet amari. (Courtesy of The Third Door) Gravedigger at The Third Door A bone-chilling blend of cognac, local cold brew, bittersweet Averna, house-made syrup and the malty notes of brown ale stir into a rich cocktail called Gravedigger at the Third Door on Marietta Square.

131 Church St., Marietta. 470-361-0370, thethirddoor.net Dark, peaty and herbaceous, Body in the Bog at The Deer and the Dove is creepy yet sophisticated. (Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Body in the Bog at The Deer and the Dove Conjuring up the peaty notes of a bog with earthy, herbal Fernet, anise-like Herbsaint, the malty spice of Dutch Genever and a balance of dry vermouth, Body in the Bog is a slow, contemplative drink. It's dark and enchanting, even in the cozy bar at the Deer and the Dove in downtown Decatur. 155 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-748-4617, deerdove.com The Killing Moon at Blackjack Bar Tapas pairs well with the Asian inspired tapas. (Courtesy of Blackjack Bar Tapas)

The Killing Moon at Blackjack Bar Tapas Staring back at you with lychee and black cherry "eyes," the Killing Moon is a mischievous mai tai-like concoction of aged rhum agricole, herbal genepy, dry curaçao, house almond orgeat and spiced liqueur with a floater of bitters. 1080 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-748-9675, blackjackbartapas.com A Shallow Grave shares space on the menu with a Corpse Reviver, Rosemary's Other Baby and Zombie at Dead End Drinks. (Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Shallow Grave at Dead End Drinks Every night is Halloween at Dead End Drinks, with spooky decor and menu items like Sleepy Hollow salad and the Slasher burger. Order a Shallow Grave for a creepy Manhattan-meets-Boulevardier with whiskey, Cappelletti, China China and Antica Formula vermouth. 130 Arizona Ave., Atlanta. 678-974-8380, rationanddram.com

The Forgotten Eye at Maya Speak-Tiki stirs together aged tequila, mezcal and blackberry liqueur. (Courtesy of Maya Speak-tiki) The Forgotten Eye at Maya Speak-Tiki You won't soon forget the taste of the Forgotten Eye at Dunwoody's hidden Maya Speak-Tiki. The blackberry smash includes aged tequila, mezcal, lime and agave along with a tinge of activated charcoal for ghastly color. 120 High St., Dunwoody. 678-626-6656, mayaspeaktiki.com Crushed flower petals make up the garnish of The Witching hour at Wahoo! Grill. (Courtesy of Wahoo! Grill) The Witching Hour at Wahoo! Grill Eerie and bewitching with crème de violette, lime juice and Scapegrace Black gin, The Witching Hour at Wahoo! Grill is a hair-raising take on a gin sour, complete with dripping red rim garnish made from dried (and edible) rose petals.

1042 W. College Ave., Decatur. 404-373-3331, wahoogrilldecatur.com Tart, sweet and creamy, Haunted Waters at Alta Toro joins a lineup of spooky themed cocktails. (Courtesy of Alta Toro) Haunted Waters at Alta Toro Tropical, but make it ghostly: Haunted Waters at Alta Toro is a balance of sweet, tart and creamy with a whisper of unnerving aura to match the season. The Wicked Hideaway pop-up runs through Nov. 2 with a lineup of holiday-themed drinks. 33 Peachtree Place, Atlanta. 470-995-8676, altatoro.com A witchy brew of rum, blue curacao, pineapple juice and citrus soda bubbles comes in a mini cauldron surrounded by the foggy effect of dry ice in The Select's hex on the Beach cocktail. (Courtesy of The Select)