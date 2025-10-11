Jeepers creepers; spooky season gives metro Atlanta’s bartenders an excuse to try out their most twisted, creative cocktail ideas. Here are 11 drinks to grab this Halloween season — unless they grab you first.
11 cocktails providing spooky sips around Atlanta
Red Blood Moon Margarita at Wicked Pig
Buckhead’s Blind Pig Parlour Bar has completely transformed into Haunted Harbour for the season, complete with flickering portholes, gnarly barnacles and cocktails like the Poison Frog and Rotten Orchard. While shipwrecked here, sip on a Red Blood Moon Margarita presented in a blood bag with blanco tequila, blood orange puree, amaretto and eerie black lava salt on the rim.
128 E. Andrews Drive NE, Atlanta. 678-705-7697, theblindpigparlourbar.com
Beetlejuice Martini at Piastra
Say it three times. A rambunctious spirit may not appear, but the Midori sour riff at Marietta Square’s Piastra, the Beetlejuice martini, will thrill you with a mix of vodka, melon liqueur, lemon and lavender syrup, which adds herbal flavor and a pop of purple to the shockingly green sipper.
45 W. Park Square, Marietta. 770-425-9300, piastrarestaurant.com
Mounds at Lucky Star
“Mounds doesn’t get enough love,” said Kirk Gibson, beverage director at Lucky Star. He turned the maligned Halloween candy bar into a cocktail with Mounds-infused bourbon, crème de cacao, lemon and coconut crème. He serves it at the West Midtown bar and restaurant in a tiny jack-o’-lantern with a toasted marshmallow dusted in Taiwanese sugar.
1055 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 678-994-6016, luckystaratl.com
Gravedigger at The Third Door
A bone-chilling blend of cognac, local cold brew, bittersweet Averna, house-made syrup and the malty notes of brown ale stir into a rich cocktail called Gravedigger at the Third Door on Marietta Square.
131 Church St., Marietta. 470-361-0370, thethirddoor.net
Body in the Bog at The Deer and the Dove
Conjuring up the peaty notes of a bog with earthy, herbal Fernet, anise-like Herbsaint, the malty spice of Dutch Genever and a balance of dry vermouth, Body in the Bog is a slow, contemplative drink. It’s dark and enchanting, even in the cozy bar at the Deer and the Dove in downtown Decatur.
155 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-748-4617, deerdove.com
The Killing Moon at Blackjack Bar Tapas
Staring back at you with lychee and black cherry “eyes,” the Killing Moon is a mischievous mai tai-like concoction of aged rhum agricole, herbal genepy, dry curaçao, house almond orgeat and spiced liqueur with a floater of bitters.
1080 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-748-9675, blackjackbartapas.com
Shallow Grave at Dead End Drinks
Every night is Halloween at Dead End Drinks, with spooky decor and menu items like Sleepy Hollow salad and the Slasher burger. Order a Shallow Grave for a creepy Manhattan-meets-Boulevardier with whiskey, Cappelletti, China China and Antica Formula vermouth.
130 Arizona Ave., Atlanta. 678-974-8380, rationanddram.com
The Forgotten Eye at Maya Speak-Tiki
You won’t soon forget the taste of the Forgotten Eye at Dunwoody’s hidden Maya Speak-Tiki. The blackberry smash includes aged tequila, mezcal, lime and agave along with a tinge of activated charcoal for ghastly color.
120 High St., Dunwoody. 678-626-6656, mayaspeaktiki.com
The Witching Hour at Wahoo! Grill
Eerie and bewitching with crème de violette, lime juice and Scapegrace Black gin, The Witching Hour at Wahoo! Grill is a hair-raising take on a gin sour, complete with dripping red rim garnish made from dried (and edible) rose petals.
1042 W. College Ave., Decatur. 404-373-3331, wahoogrilldecatur.com
Haunted Waters at Alta Toro
Tropical, but make it ghostly: Haunted Waters at Alta Toro is a balance of sweet, tart and creamy with a whisper of unnerving aura to match the season. The Wicked Hideaway pop-up runs through Nov. 2 with a lineup of holiday-themed drinks.
33 Peachtree Place, Atlanta. 470-995-8676, altatoro.com
Hex on the Beach at The Select
It’s one of those cocktails that everyone must order when they see it in someone’s hands. Served in a mini cauldron, overflowing with fog thanks to the magic of dry ice, Hex on the Beach stirs together (probably with a witch’s broom) rum, blue curaçao, pineapple juice and the bubbles of citrus soda.
6405 Blue Stone Road, Sandy Springs. 770-637-2240, theselectatl.com