“Municipal Grand was created with a lively Southern parlor room in mind,” said Ryan Diggins, CEO and partner at Midnight Auteur. “We’ve always been captivated by the vibrancy of a great lobby bar — how it naturally fosters conversation and celebration. With Municipal Grand, we’ve built a hotel that is as much for the city as it is for travelers.”

Credit: Courtesy of Kelly Calvillo for Midnight Auteur Credit: Courtesy of Kelly Calvillo for Midnight Auteur

The Municipal Bar menu focuses on seasonal dishes that blend Southern ingredients and coastal cuisine. Guests can expect shareable snacks like croquettes with mortadella and pistachio and seafood options like crudo, oysters and chilled shrimp. Larger plates include whole branzino with salsa verde, pork roast with stone fruit and pickled cucumber, and a hearty burger with yolk jam and American cheese.

“The culinary and beverage programs at Municipal Bar were designed in tandem, creating a seamless and immersive experience that reflects the spirit of the hotel itself — blurring the lines between lobby and bar, tradition and play,” said Tyson Buhler, food and beverage director for Midnight Auteur.

Municipal Grand is also home to the rooftop Sun Club, which offers poolside cocktails and views of the Savannah skyline, and The Hot Eye, a subterranean cocktail bar that will open to the public in the fall.

Municipal Bar, 45 Abercorn St., Savannah. 912-456-1760, municipalgrand.com

Paula Deen shutters two Savannah eateries

In an Aug. 1 Facebook post, Paula Deen and her sons Jamie and Bobby announced that The Lady & Sons and The Chicken Box next door had served their final guests on July 31 and thanked followers for 36 years of support

Paula Deen launched her home-based business The Bag Lady in 1989. After founding The Lady & Sons, which became a major tourist destination, Deen parlayed her downhome cooking, humor and charm into Food Network stardom.

Deen’s image took a hit after a lawsuit in 2012 and a sea of negative publicity in 2013 related to her use of a racial slur, but she retained an intensely loyal following.

“Savannah will always be our home, and we’ll always be here to support our wonderful community,” the Deen family wrote in the social media post.

“We will now focus our attention on the four Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen locations across the country — in Pigeon Forge, Myrtle Beach, Nashville, and Branson.”

The post said that the family would continue to visit the remaining restaurants, starting in Branson, Missouri, on Aug. 8.

Credit: Courtesy of The Grey / Chia Chong Credit: Courtesy of The Grey / Chia Chong

L’Arrêt by The Grey now open in Paris

The team behind The Grey, executive chef Mashama Bailey and her business partner John O. Morisano, recently opened L’Arrêt by The Grey in Paris, as reported earlier this month by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Morisano described the construction process for the closely watched new venture as “challenging.”

“We were very focused on preserving as much of the soul of L’Espérance, the restaurant that occupied the space before us,” he said. “In addition to design and preservation, challenges with the building’s homeowner’s committee involved engaging the judicial process.

“Ultimately, we are very grateful for the outcome and to be introducing L’Arrêt,” Morisano added. “We so much look forward to contributing to the character of the neighborhood we have come to love, and, of course, welcoming all strangers as friends within the walls of L’Arrêt by The Grey.”

“Menu development is an ongoing process, as usual,” said Bailey. “Because we will ultimately be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, we are really drawing upon our experiences at both The Grey and The Grey Market.” The latter closed in 2023 after a five-year run.

Bailey said that the Paris outpost will rely heavily on local and seasonal ingredients, so the team has been spending time in the City of Love’s many food markets, meeting with artisanal farmers and purveyors and talking with other restaurateurs.

“L’Arrêt is a local bistro, a ‘bistro de quartier,’ and our daily guests are our neighbors, friends, and people who work in this dynamic neighborhood,” Bailey said. “So, providing an experience for locals is always our primary goal in menu and service.”

L’Arrêt by The Grey, 36 Rue de l’Université. 75007, Paris. 33 9 84 00 09 08, larretparis.fr/en.

Explore Acclaimed Savannah restaurant The Grey opens sister restaurant in Paris

Credit: Courtesy of Majo Laprea Rodríguez Credit: Courtesy of Majo Laprea Rodríguez

Savannah cafe Troupial reopens in new location

Venezuelan cafe concept Troupial is soaring once again with a new name and home base in the Medical Arts neighborhood in Savannah. Troupial exited its brick-and-mortar location in the Starland District in late 2023. For the last year and a half, it was a peripatetic business that operated through pop-ups and as a vendor at farmers markets.

Now known as Troupial on the Fly with a walk-up window for quick service, the concept still serves a rotating menu of Latin American delights, like piñita bread, almojábanas and golfeado alongside espresso drinks and fresh fruit juices. Named for Venezuela’s national bird, the concept is a celebration of founder Majo Laprea Rodríguez’s heritage, determination and neighborly love.

Before launching Troupial in 2021, she worked closely with her uncle, Juan Manuel Rodriguez, who has owned Savannah staple, Rancho Alegre Cuban Restaurant, for more than two decades.

“Troupial has an amazing following, and Savannah is very supportive,” said Rodríguez, who found the space thanks to Kim Watson, who owns The Collective fitness studio next door. “The area is perfect for a coffee shop, so I see good opportunities here,” she said.

Troupial on the Fly, 817 East 70th St., Savannah. instagram.com/troupialsav

Credit: John Alexander Credit: John Alexander

Hostess City prepares for fall food and wine fest

The inaugural Hostess City Food and Wine Fest Savannah, organized by Connect Savannah Events, is slated for Nov. 8 at The Park at Eastern Wharf, near the east end of River Street.

The new festival, which offers unlimited tastings to ticket holders, intends to showcase the best of the Coastal Empire’s food and beverage scene and fills a void left by the former Savannah Food & Wine Festival, which was last held in 2019. Husk, Ardsley Station, Churchill’s and Zunzi’s are among the approximately 20 restaurants that have committed so far.

“This exciting new culinary event will offer a feast for the senses, featuring fresh coastal fare, classic Savannah cuisine, top wines and creative cocktails,” said organizer Erica Baskin with Connect Savannah Events. “We can’t wait to host Savannah’s ultimate celebration of food, wine and Southern spirit at Eastern Wharf this fall.”

Live music will be provided by the Americana band Lyn Avenue featuring CC Witt.

Early bird tickets are available through Sept. 8. VIP ticket holders can enjoy an exclusive lounge curated by Ardsley Station during the event. A special VIP night on Sept. 7 will offer early tastes, curated pours and an acoustic performance by singer-songwriter Brian Bazemore.

A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Gilliard & Company to support young adults who are aging out of Georgia’s foster care system.

3-6 p.m. Saturday Nov. 8.$79 (early bird general admission) and up. The Park at Eastern Wharf, 101 Port St., Savannah. 912-660-3403, events.connectsavannah.com/event/hostess-city-food-wine

Explore August food and drink events around metro Atlanta

Credit: Courtesy of Victory North Credit: Courtesy of Victory North

Aug. 2 marks first-ever tequila festival in Savannah

The inaugural Savannah Tequila Festival, presented on Aug. 2 by the event and concert venue Victory North, will offer attendees samples from more than 20 different brands, with a focus on lesser-known products.

The festival will be divided into afternoon and evening sessions. VIP ticket holders will have early access, receive a special souvenir and be guaranteed two samples from premium bottles.

“As tequila has become increasingly popular with our guests, this event offers them the chance to sample new brands without committing to a full bottle,” said Victory North talent buyer Brian Goldman.

“The agave category is trending at the moment,” said Stephanie Thompson from Savannah Distributing, “and with the focus being on additive free right now, we hope to showcase some emerging brands in our portfolio like Pedro Furtivo and Don Cosme to the tequila aficionados of Savannah.”

General admission tickets include nine sample tickets and one premium sample ticket. VIP tickets provide exclusive early access, a special souvenir and two guaranteed samples from premium bottles in addition to nine other samples. The festival is limited to attendees 21 years and older.

Eden Supper Club will be offering food for purchase during the festival. Popular Savannah DJs will be performing throughout the event.

Saturday Aug. 2. $51.72 and up. Victory North, 2603 Whitaker St., Savannah. victorynorthsavannah.com