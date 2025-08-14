Metro area restaurants have found creative ways to serve caviar. Here are some examples:
Aristocrat martini
Lazy Betty offers a $50 aristocrat martini made with a choice of gin or vodka infused with real truffle. It’s garnished with three olives filled with creme fraiche, then topped with generous dollops of caviar. Lazy Betty’s caviar service is unique as well, with dollops of glittering black roe served in ramekins shaped like oyster shells.
999 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-851-1199, lazybettyatl.com
Credit: Henri Hollis
Credit: Henri Hollis
Caviar with a hand roll
Brush Sushi offers tableside sushi hand rolls, with even the $175 caviar service getting the hand-roll treatment. The restaurant serves nearly 30 grams of osetra with rice, freshly grilled nori, chives and fresh wasabi.
3009 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-500-1888, brushatl.com
Credit: Henri Hollis
Credit: Henri Hollis
A martini with a caviar bump
NoriFish Sushi & Izakaya has a classic martini — vodka or gin — with an optional caviar bump for an extra $15. The little dollop of caviar comes on a traditional mother-of-pearl spoon kept cold on a bed of ice. It adds a fun, fanciful touch to a well-made cocktail.
2277 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-963-7865, norifishsushi.com
Credit: Matt Christison
Credit: Matt Christison
Caviar and middlins
Kimball House serves an appetizer of caviar and middlins, or rice grits, that makes an elegant high-low pairing. A layer of warm rice grits is topped with a confit egg yolk and a spoonful of cold, oceanic caviar. The temperature contrast highlights the flavors. And at $32, it is a relative bargain.
303 E. Howard Ave., Decatur. 404-378-3502, kimball-house.com
Credit: Henri Hollis
Credit: Henri Hollis
Caviar, Southern-style
The $165 caviar service at Fawn Wine & Amaro reflects the kitchen’s philosophy of prioritizing Southern ingredients. Excellent osetra caviar is paired with humble root vegetables, such as salsify, and a radish puree that takes the place of creme fraiche. A soft-boiled egg and finely chopped scallions complete the tableau, paired with savory, housemade urchin chips.
119 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-748-4937, fawnwineamaro.com
Credit: Henri Hollis
Credit: Henri Hollis
Caviar bumps, but not on your hand
In recent years, a cheeky dinner party trend has involved caviar bumps being placed directly on your hand. Restaurants have been eager to get in on the fun, but there are health and safety standards. Lucky Star’s solution: caviar bumps on glass spheres similar to large marbles. You get a taste of solid caviar for $16.
1055 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 678-994-6016, luckystaratl.com
Credit: Henri Hollis
Credit: Henri Hollis
Omelet with caviar
Lucian Books & Wine in Buckhead has a sophisticated and understated dish involving caviar: a classic French omelet topped with an inky rampart of roe. The caviar adds a touch of cool salinity to the $35 omelet. It’s a simple dish executed with the utmost care and attention.
3005 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-549-2655, lucianbooksandwine.com
Credit: Henri Hollis
Credit: Henri Hollis
Caviar toast
While Umi’s caviar toast is not cheap at $70, it’s a good way to get a relatively large portion of the delicacy in a more approachable package than many triple-digit caviar services in town. Served on perfectly toasted batons of Japanese milk bread with creme fraiche and chives, the caviar’s flavor shines.
3050 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-841-0040, umiatlanta.com
Credit: Henri Hollis
Credit: Henri Hollis
Fun with caviar
Avize has fun with caviar, serving it with yeasted berliners filled with elderflower creme fraiche — essentially, cream-filled doughnut holes. Each little berliner, with its slightly sweetened but tangy filling, contains all that’s needed to highlight the flavor of the briny roe. Avize also offers three options for caviar, starting at $90.
956 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-879-1713, avizeatlanta.com
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Angela Hansberger for the AJC
Tomatoes shine in Atlanta’s cocktails and mocktails
Atlanta bars feature summer’s beloved crop in seasonal sippers.
Ready-to-drink spritzes make ‘aperitivo hour’ easy during August’s dog days
Spritzes in general appear to be having a moment — so much so that quality wine producers are bottling ready-to-drink versions.
The Atlanta fine dining scene’s secret sauce? Jet fuel.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, long known as a major economic engine, also gives the city a distinct advantage in dining.
Featured
Credit: Atlanta Beltline Inc.
$3.5B Beltline transit plan unveiled
The plan establishes a route for light rail in the northwest quadrant, which at 5.5 miles is both the largest segment and one that has proven to be the trickiest to design.
Police name ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ stars’ son as shooter in T-Hood death
“I’m broken,” T-Hood’s mom says. “This is horrible. I cannot sleep. I cannot eat.”
Cunningham: Buford didn’t need $62M football palace, but city leaders wanted it
Even if Buford shows similar care for academics, the money could have been used for other priorities. But Buford cannot be blamed for the importance America puts on sports.