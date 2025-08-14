Food & Dining
Interesting ways to eat caviar around metro Atlanta

Options include in a martini or on a glass sphere, omelet or toast … but not in your hand.
Credit: Andrew Thomas Lee

The Irtysh River Reserve caviar at Lazy Betty is characterized by smaller, glittering black eggs. (Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee)
1 hour ago

Metro area restaurants have found creative ways to serve caviar. Here are some examples:

Aristocrat martini

Lazy Betty offers a $50 aristocrat martini made with a choice of gin or vodka infused with real truffle. It’s garnished with three olives filled with creme fraiche, then topped with generous dollops of caviar. Lazy Betty’s caviar service is unique as well, with dollops of glittering black roe served in ramekins shaped like oyster shells.

999 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-851-1199, lazybettyatl.com

The caviar service at Brush Sushi in Buckhead is served with rice and nori, so it can be made into sushi hand rolls. (Henri Hollis/AJC)

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Caviar with a hand roll

Brush Sushi offers tableside sushi hand rolls, with even the $175 caviar service getting the hand-roll treatment. The restaurant serves nearly 30 grams of osetra with rice, freshly grilled nori, chives and fresh wasabi.

3009 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-500-1888, brushatl.com

At NoriFish, a martini can be ordered with an optional caviar bump. (Henri Hollis/AJC)

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

A martini with a caviar bump

NoriFish Sushi & Izakaya has a classic martini — vodka or gin — with an optional caviar bump for an extra $15. The little dollop of caviar comes on a traditional mother-of-pearl spoon kept cold on a bed of ice. It adds a fun, fanciful touch to a well-made cocktail.

2277 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-963-7865, norifishsushi.com

Kimball House serves an appetizer of caviar and middlins, or rice grits. (Courtesy of Matt Christison)

Credit: Matt Christison

Credit: Matt Christison

Caviar and middlins

Kimball House serves an appetizer of caviar and middlins, or rice grits, that makes an elegant high-low pairing. A layer of warm rice grits is topped with a confit egg yolk and a spoonful of cold, oceanic caviar. The temperature contrast highlights the flavors. And at $32, it is a relative bargain.

303 E. Howard Ave., Decatur. 404-378-3502, kimball-house.com

Excellent osetra caviar at Fawn Wine & Amaro is paired with root vegetables, such as salsify, and a radish puree. (Henri Hollis/AJC)

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Caviar, Southern-style

The $165 caviar service at Fawn Wine & Amaro reflects the kitchen’s philosophy of prioritizing Southern ingredients. Excellent osetra caviar is paired with humble root vegetables, such as salsify, and a radish puree that takes the place of creme fraiche. A soft-boiled egg and finely chopped scallions complete the tableau, paired with savory, housemade urchin chips.

119 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-748-4937, fawnwineamaro.com

Lucky Star serves caviar bumps on glass spheres. (Henri Hollis/AJC)

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Caviar bumps, but not on your hand

In recent years, a cheeky dinner party trend has involved caviar bumps being placed directly on your hand. Restaurants have been eager to get in on the fun, but there are health and safety standards. Lucky Star’s solution: caviar bumps on glass spheres similar to large marbles. You get a taste of solid caviar for $16.

1055 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 678-994-6016, luckystaratl.com

At Lucian Books & Wine, you can get a classic omelet topped with caviar. (Henri Hollis/AJC)

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Omelet with caviar

Lucian Books & Wine in Buckhead has a sophisticated and understated dish involving caviar: a classic French omelet topped with an inky rampart of roe. The caviar adds a touch of cool salinity to the $35 omelet. It’s a simple dish executed with the utmost care and attention.

3005 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-549-2655, lucianbooksandwine.com

Umi offers caviar toast with creme fraiche and chives. (Henri Hollis/AJC)

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Caviar toast

While Umi’s caviar toast is not cheap at $70, it’s a good way to get a relatively large portion of the delicacy in a more approachable package than many triple-digit caviar services in town. Served on perfectly toasted batons of Japanese milk bread with creme fraiche and chives, the caviar’s flavor shines.

3050 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-841-0040, umiatlanta.com

Avize serves caviar with yeasted berliners — essentially doughnut holes. (Henri Hollis/AJC)

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Fun with caviar

Avize has fun with caviar, serving it with yeasted berliners filled with elderflower creme fraiche — essentially, cream-filled doughnut holes. Each little berliner, with its slightly sweetened but tangy filling, contains all that’s needed to highlight the flavor of the briny roe. Avize also offers three options for caviar, starting at $90.

956 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-879-1713, avizeatlanta.com

Henri Hollis is a reporter and restaurant critic for the Food & Dining team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer with a focus on food and restaurants, he joined the AJC full-time in January 2021, first covering breaking news. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

