Caviar with a hand roll

Brush Sushi offers tableside sushi hand rolls, with even the $175 caviar service getting the hand-roll treatment. The restaurant serves nearly 30 grams of osetra with rice, freshly grilled nori, chives and fresh wasabi.

3009 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-500-1888, brushatl.com

A martini with a caviar bump

NoriFish Sushi & Izakaya has a classic martini — vodka or gin — with an optional caviar bump for an extra $15. The little dollop of caviar comes on a traditional mother-of-pearl spoon kept cold on a bed of ice. It adds a fun, fanciful touch to a well-made cocktail.

2277 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-963-7865, norifishsushi.com

Caviar and middlins

Kimball House serves an appetizer of caviar and middlins, or rice grits, that makes an elegant high-low pairing. A layer of warm rice grits is topped with a confit egg yolk and a spoonful of cold, oceanic caviar. The temperature contrast highlights the flavors. And at $32, it is a relative bargain.

303 E. Howard Ave., Decatur. 404-378-3502, kimball-house.com

Caviar, Southern-style

The $165 caviar service at Fawn Wine & Amaro reflects the kitchen’s philosophy of prioritizing Southern ingredients. Excellent osetra caviar is paired with humble root vegetables, such as salsify, and a radish puree that takes the place of creme fraiche. A soft-boiled egg and finely chopped scallions complete the tableau, paired with savory, housemade urchin chips.

119 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-748-4937, fawnwineamaro.com

Caviar bumps, but not on your hand

In recent years, a cheeky dinner party trend has involved caviar bumps being placed directly on your hand. Restaurants have been eager to get in on the fun, but there are health and safety standards. Lucky Star’s solution: caviar bumps on glass spheres similar to large marbles. You get a taste of solid caviar for $16.

1055 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 678-994-6016, luckystaratl.com

Omelet with caviar

Lucian Books & Wine in Buckhead has a sophisticated and understated dish involving caviar: a classic French omelet topped with an inky rampart of roe. The caviar adds a touch of cool salinity to the $35 omelet. It’s a simple dish executed with the utmost care and attention.

3005 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-549-2655, lucianbooksandwine.com

Caviar toast

While Umi’s caviar toast is not cheap at $70, it’s a good way to get a relatively large portion of the delicacy in a more approachable package than many triple-digit caviar services in town. Served on perfectly toasted batons of Japanese milk bread with creme fraiche and chives, the caviar’s flavor shines.

3050 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-841-0040, umiatlanta.com

Fun with caviar

Avize has fun with caviar, serving it with yeasted berliners filled with elderflower creme fraiche — essentially, cream-filled doughnut holes. Each little berliner, with its slightly sweetened but tangy filling, contains all that’s needed to highlight the flavor of the briny roe. Avize also offers three options for caviar, starting at $90.

956 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-879-1713, avizeatlanta.com