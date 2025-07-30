Celebrate Black-owned restaurants during Black Restaurant Week, take a whiskey cocktail class and partake in a popular Hatch green chile cookout this August in metro Atlanta.
Free cookbook Saturday
Friends of East Atlanta Library’s storage room is overflowing with cookbooks, so on Saturday it’s giving them away to anyone in search of new recipes.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 2. 400 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-730-5438, facebook.com/friendsofeastatlantalibrary
Black Restaurant Week
Celebrate Black-owned culinary businesses and professionals during this annual campaign that brings awareness to Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, bakeries and more around the city. Learn about participating businesses like Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen & Bar, T’s Brunch Bar, Spice House and Buttermilk Biscuit at Black Restaurant Week’s website, and build out an itinerary of spots to visit in August.
Aug. 3-17. Multiple locations. blackrestaurantweeks.com/atlanta-black-restaurant-week
House Brew 4.0 - The Coffee Party
Palo Santo’s rooftop will transform into an adults-only daytime celebration featuring a DJ, caffeinated beverages and food.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 9. $8-$20 per person. 955 W. Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 678-944-8783, palosanto.restaurant
Storyteller sessions
The Colonnade is preparing to celebrate its 100th anniversary with a commemorative book. To help create the book, Ardmore Avenue Publishing will host storyteller sessions at the restaurant to uncover tales from longtime patrons that will be considered for inclusion in the anniversary book slated for publication in 2027.
2 p.m. Aug. 9. 1879 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 404-874-5642, facebook.com/share/1GhF6qMZoF
Atlanta Summer Wine Festival
Sample more than 50 wines at this summer wine festival. Tickets include a souvenir wine glass, samples of wine, cider, beer and seltzer, and live music. Food will be available for purchase.
Noon-4 p.m. or 6-10 p.m. Aug. 9. $50-$60 per person. 775 Echo St. NW, Atlanta. atlantawinefestivals.com
Tomato Tasting
La Tavola will offer its annual Tomato Tasting event featuring a selection of locally grown tomato dishes paired with wines from Southern Italy.
Noon-3 p.m. Aug. 9-10. $85 per person. 992 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-873-5430, opentable.com/la-tavola-trattoria
Shaken & Stirred: Wide World of Whiskey
Gunshow bar lead Jeramie Eubanks and Nàdair’s Eric Simpkins will lead this two-hour whiskey class. Guests will leave with cocktail skills, a branded shaker pint and a recipe book. Tickets include drinks and light snacks.
3 p.m. Aug. 10. $75 per person. 924 Garrett St., Atlanta. 404-380-1886, redbeardmerch.com/collections/experiences/products/shaken-stirred-2025-cocktail-classes
Tasteful Tuesdays
Vino Venue will offer a guided tasting of three wines paired with small plates from chef David Anderson. This month’s event theme is Heirloom & Vine and will include menu items like gnocchi with pesto, heirloom tomatoes and wildflower honey ham, and red pepper crostini with roasted red peppers.
5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 12. $29 per person. 4478 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-668-0435, vinovenue.com/pages/tasteful-tuesdays
Atlanta Food Staples Wine Dinner
Epicurean Theatre will showcase Atlanta’s stories and restaurants with a multicourse menu inspired by local offerings. Attendees can expect dishes like salmon chips, a bacon, egg and cheese bagel, chicken wings, squid ink pasta and a catfish po’boy. Tickets include dinner and five wine pairings.
7-9 p.m. Aug. 14. $85 per person. 1117 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta. 833-248-1670, epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events/atlanta-food-staples-wine-dinner
Marcel’s Burger pop-up
On Aug. 15, you can snag one of Marcel’s popular burgers at sister restaurant BeetleCat in Inman Park. The handheld is a double-stack topped with pickles and sauce. Round it out with an order of pommes frites and a vanilla or chocolate milkshake.
11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Aug. 15. 299 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-732-0360, beetlecatatl.com
We Love Buford Highway FEAST
We Love Buford Highway, the nonprofit that works to preserve the multicultural identity of Buford Highway, will host this annual fundraiser with proceeds helping to advance the organization’s mission. The event will include food from chef Arnaldo Castillo of Tio Lucho’s, cultural performances, stories, dances and community.
6-10 p.m. Aug. 15. $125 per person. 5616 New Peachtree Road, Chamblee. givebutter.com/c/RhlM9t
Credit: Courtesy of Mimi Leake
Grant Park Summer Shade Festival
Grant Park’s annual free outdoor festival that celebrates Atlanta’s oldest public park returns with live music, local artists, vintage vendors and food and drink stands from Atlanta businesses.
10 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 23 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 24. 840 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. summershadefestival.org
Credit: Courtesy of Taqueria del Sol
Hatch Chile Cheeseburger Cookout
Taqueria del Sol will host this cookout at its Decatur location to celebrate Hatch green chile season. Tickets include bites from the restaurant’s summer cookout menu, a Hatch green chile cheeseburger, french fries and a fruit salad.
Noon-3 p.m. Aug. 24. $30 per person. 359 W Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-377-7668, taqueriadelsol.com
Tuna Cutting & Tasting
O by Brush will host an eight-course bluefin tuna cutting dinner this month with the option to add wine and sake pairings. Seating is limited to 18 guests.
6 p.m. Aug. 27. $366 per person. 3009 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 678-898-3239, obybrush.com
Credit: Courtesy of Grand Tasting Alpharetta
Grand Tasting Alpharetta
Head to the Avalon for a lineup of more than 20 Alpharetta restaurants. Tickets include unlimited food and beverage tastings, a live band and a cooking demonstration stage. Participating restaurants include Fogón and Lions, Jinya Ramen Bar, Minnie Olivia Pizzeria, Shake Shack and Rumi’s Kitchen, among others.
6-10 p.m. Aug. 28. $95-$125 per person. 9000 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. alpharetta.tasteofatlanta.com
