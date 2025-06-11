Turkey tenderloin is a boneless, skinless muscle that rests under the breast and is prized for being one of the most tender parts of the bird. It’s a great, quick-cooking lean source of protein, and this smaller cut makes for an easy weeknight dinner. Turkey tenderloin is mild in flavor and responds well to intensely flavored marinades and seasoning such as this chunky, vegetable-packed Creole gravy.
A mirepoix is a vegetable base consisting of onion, carrot and celery used in sauces, soups and stocks in classic French cooking. In Cajun and Creole cooking, including the gravy for this turkey tenderloin, carrot is replaced with green bell pepper. The resulting vegetable mixture is the “Holy Trinity,” a reference to Louisiana’s Catholic heritage.
I find green bell peppers to be a little too aggressive in flavor, so I use a poblano instead. Plus, for color and even more vegetables, mini sweet peppers typically used for salads are added to the mix. The result is a good and good-for-you plant-forward gravy.
Turkey Tenderloin with Creole Gravy
Many store-bought Creole seasonings are primarily composed of salt, sometimes with added chemical preservatives and anti-caking agents. Look for no-salt Creole seasoning to better control the sodium content. If you can’t find no-salt Creole seasoning, you’ll likely need to reduce the amount of salt and pepper added to the gravy. Taste without any additional salt and pepper, and then add to taste.
- 1 1/2 pounds turkey tenderloin (2 pieces)
- 1 tablespoon no-salt Creole seasoning
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 stalk celery, diced
- 1 poblano chile pepper, cored, seeded and diced
- 2 mini sweet peppers, preferably red and yellow, cored, seeded and diced
- 2 garlic cloves, very finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon garbanzo fava bean flour or unbleached all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 cups vegetable stock or chicken stock
- 1 bay leaf, preferably fresh
- 1/2 teaspoon coarse kosher salt, plus more to taste
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper, plus more to taste
- 2 green onions, trimmed and chopped, for garnish
- Hot sauce, for serving
- Season both sides of the tenderloins with Creole seasoning. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Spray with nonstick spray. Sear the tenderloins on both sides, about 2 minutes. Transfer tenderloins to a plate.
- Lower the heat to medium. Add the onion, celery, poblano and sweet peppers to the skillet and cook until the onion is soft and translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 45 to 60 seconds. Add the flour and stir to combine. Add the stock and bay leaf. Season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil over high heat, stirring constantly, until slightly thickened.
- Return the turkey to the skillet with any juices that may have accumulated on the plate. Turn the tenderloins to coat. Nestle the tenderloins into the gravy and spoon some of the gravy over the turkey. Lower the heat to a simmer. Cover and cook until the turkey is firm and the internal temperature registers 160 degrees when measured with an instant-read thermometer, about 10 minutes.
- Taste and adjust for seasoning with salt and pepper. Top with chopped green onions and serve immediately with hot sauce on the side.
Serves 6.
Per serving, using vegetable broth: 216 calories (percent of calories from fat, 12), 36 grams protein, 10 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams total sugars, 2 grams fiber, 3 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 91 milligrams cholesterol, 332 milligrams sodium.
