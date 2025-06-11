Turkey tenderloin is a boneless, skinless muscle that rests under the breast and is prized for being one of the most tender parts of the bird. It’s a great, quick-cooking lean source of protein, and this smaller cut makes for an easy weeknight dinner. Turkey tenderloin is mild in flavor and responds well to intensely flavored marinades and seasoning such as this chunky, vegetable-packed Creole gravy.

A mirepoix is a vegetable base consisting of onion, carrot and celery used in sauces, soups and stocks in classic French cooking. In Cajun and Creole cooking, including the gravy for this turkey tenderloin, carrot is replaced with green bell pepper. The resulting vegetable mixture is the “Holy Trinity,” a reference to Louisiana’s Catholic heritage.

I find green bell peppers to be a little too aggressive in flavor, so I use a poblano instead. Plus, for color and even more vegetables, mini sweet peppers typically used for salads are added to the mix. The result is a good and good-for-you plant-forward gravy.