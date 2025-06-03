Credit: Courtesy of the Ivy's Facebook page Credit: Courtesy of the Ivy's Facebook page

The beverage program will include New and Old World wines, rare spirits and classic cocktails.

Jamey Shirah said they’ve completely transformed the mansion at 3717 Roswell Road NE. The bottom floor will feature a horseshoe bar with hardwood floors, tiling and bar stools. Farther in back, the dining room will seat around 130 people. A side bar will have hand-painted wallpaper and Venetian plaster on the ceiling, like a “classic Buckhead mansion where each room is kind of designed to its own style but it all matches,” he said.

The upstairs level, expected to open in 2026, will house a private cocktail club and event salon.

Shirah said he wants the restaurant to replicate a European dining experience, where service isn’t rushed and the goal isn’t to “turn tables as fast as we can.”

“We want people to sit; we want people to enjoy (each other’s) company,” he said.

The University of Georgia alums opened the Ivy sports bar in 2010 as part of their hospitality group, Revival Restaurant Group, which includes the Family Dog in Atlanta’s Morningside neighborhood, as well as Little Betty, the Southern and Uptown Cantina in Birmingham.

Explore More metro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.