Suspect in custody after student stabbed at Sprayberry High

A student is in custody Wednesday after using a knife to injure another student at Sprayberry High School, a Cobb County district spokesperson said.
The incident happened earlier today. By 12:45 p.m., the Marietta campus was secure, Cobb County officials said.
The victim has been treated for their injuries, the spokesperson said.
The incident comes almost two months after two people who were not students were shot in the McEachern High School parking lot. In its wake, parents and community members have been urging school district officials to implement more safety and security measures.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest