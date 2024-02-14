BreakingNews
UPDATE: Four students shot at Atlanta’s Benjamin E. Mays High School
Police say the victims have non-life-threatening injuries
Credit: Bob Andres

Updated 30 minutes ago

Officials with Atlanta Public Schools say four students were shot Wednesday afternoon at Benjamin E. Mays High School, located on the west side of the city.

A statement from the school district says the shots were fired from an unknown vehicle shortly after school was dismissed. The APS police department and Atlanta Fire Rescue responded to the scene and the victims were transported to a hospital, the school system says.

Officials say the victims have non-life-threatening injuries and no other students, faculty or staff were injured. APS says all after-school activities have been canceled. The matter is under investigation. The district says school will take place Thursday as scheduled.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

About the Authors

