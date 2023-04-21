National Guard recruiters target metro Atlanta high schoolers’ phones

A related Q&A document says the Guard would consider ideas for retargeting high school students after school hours when they are at home.

A state National Guard spokeswoman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the contract was awarded in early April. She said it was the Georgia Guard’s first use of the technology as far as recruiters who are currently there know.

Government records say the contract, for $470,783.78, went to New Jersey-based Park Circle Technologies. The CEO and founder, Ranjeeta Nanda, had no comment about whether the campaign could avoid targeting children’s phones. She referred questions to the Guard.

The one-year contract can be extended by four years if enough people click on the ads.

The ACLU of Georgia says the new campaign doesn’t pass the “sniff” test for propriety.

Under federal law, schools must give student phone numbers to the military, though parents can opt out their children out of the disclosure. This new technique could allow the messaging to bypass parents, said Ben Lynde, an ACLU lawyer, who wondered if the lack of discrimination by age “is not a bug, it’s a feature.”

Absent a parental filter, younger kids may be more apt to be sold on the idea, and thus more likely to sign up when they are old enough, he said.

Kids who sign on at age 17, as Lynde said he did, can fail to appreciate how they are waiving their civil liberties — and how they will become subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

He said he became determined to join after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks during his high school freshman year.

“It’s a huge decision,” Lynde said. “And you don’t have a choice in what happens at that point.”

The adjutant general of the Georgia National Guard dismissed criticism of the new strategy, saying it would be a dereliction of duty not to harness the technology.

“Unless somebody’s got their tinfoil hat on too tight, we don’t hear a whole lot about this,” Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden Jr. said. High school students are its “target market,” said Carden, who said he signed on at age 17. But no one under 18 can join without a parent’s signature, he said.

The general said he has only 133 recruiter positions in a state with 159 counties. This technology is more efficient and, unlike with older methods, allows the Guard to track the effectiveness of its ad spend, Carden said.

He noted that the military already advertises in many places where parents might not be present, on billboards or in movie theaters.

The military is encountering recruiting challenges. A crisis, some say. The U.S. Army, for example, fell 15,000 short of its 60,000 recruiting target last year, according to Military.com. About 7 in 10 youths do not qualify for military service because of obesity, physical and mental health problems, and other issues, according to Army data.

The AJC reviewed an exhibit to the contract that was published by The Intercept and found that all 67 targeted high schools are in metro Atlanta, the bulk of them in Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties. Sixteen of them were in Fulton County — two within Atlanta Public Schools and 14 in Fulton County Schools.

A Fulton schools spokeswoman said the district gives the military the student contact information they have on record “with appropriate coordination.” She added that the district was uninvolved with this advertising campaign “through private devices.”

Carden said the Guard targeted the metro area because it was the most cost-effective strategy, with so many students in such a relatively small portion of the state.

Both he and Lynde noted how widespread surveillance technology already is. Ring video doorbells capture footage of passersby. Shoe stores send ads to people nearby using geolocation.

Lynde worries that society has grown complacent with new technology, giving away privacy without a full understanding of the potential consequences. And, having grown up in Henry County, he said he knows elementary and middle schools are within a mile radius of at least one of the targeted high schools there.

Carden sees the proliferation of technology as an unavoidable fact that the military must capitalize upon. It already advertises on YouTube, on social media and on “every platform” that is legal and ethical, he said. “That’s kind of the litmus test: Is it legal, is it moral, is it ethical, is it not stupid? Will we get a return on investment?”

The Guard must meet the warriors of the future where they are today, he said. “And where they are is on their phones.”

_________________________

Contact us:

The AJC would like to interview parents at the targeted high schools and at elementary and middle schools within the one-mile radius for recruitment advertising. Contact us at education@ajc.com. Please include a daytime phone number.