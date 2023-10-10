Georgia universities check for students in Israel after attacks

Two Emory University students in Israel are safe as war rages between Israel and Hamas militants, according to the school.

Emory spokeswoman Sylvia Carson said Tuesday the school “is aware of two students currently in Israel, and we have confirmed that they are safe.” She said the school couldn’t share any other information at this point.

More than 1,000 people on both sides of the conflict have been killed and about 150 people kidnapped by Hamas and other groups after Hamas militants waged a surprise attack over the weekend. Israel’s military has launched airstrikes in Gaza, where thousands of residents have fled.

Georgia universities with study abroad programs and international students have been monitoring the conflict.

Georgia Tech spokesman Blair Meeks said no students or faculty are in Israel at this time, although some students have family members there.

“We are checking in with them to support however we can,” he said, in an email.

The University of Georgia’s Office of Global Engagement reported no students studying abroad in the region this semester, according to UGA spokesman Greg Trevor. Kennesaw State University also said none of its students are studying in the area.

Some college campuses across the country have held or are planning vigils. Emory Hillel, which offers programming and support to more than 1,500 Jewish students, announced a Wednesday gathering on campus. Students plan to pray for peace and the safe return of kidnapping victims and mourn those killed, according to a social media post from the group.

Hillel UGA also posted online that staff members are available to support students.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.