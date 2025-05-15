Georgia rewards university presidents with salary bumps

Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera, who has helped the school achieve the highest total enrollment in the state, with more than 53,000 students, will make just shy of $1.2 million this year. The total does not include $250,000 in deferred compensation to be vested upon meeting various employment and performance standards paid for by Tech’s foundation. The University of Georgia’s Jere Morehead got a compensation increase that will earn him nearly $1.03 million to lead the state’s flagship university.

Brian Blake is the third-highest paid president, slated to make more than $965,000 in total compensation at Georgia State University. The school has the second-highest enrollment in Georgia, with about 52,000 students.

Last year, Kennesaw State University President Kathy Schwaig received similar compensation to Kyle Marrero, president at Georgia Southern University. But this year, Marrero leapfrogged Schwaig, even though her school has nearly double the number of students. He’ll make about $600,000 while she’ll make less than $515,000. The state’s Board of Regents last month approved a plan to consolidate East Georgia State College into Georgia Southern.

“The Board of Regents reviews compensation to align with each president’s scope of responsibility and to remain competitive with peers at similar institutions,” the USG said in its statement.

Behind Blake but ahead of Marrero is R ussell Kee n. He’s been serving as president at Augusta University, one of the state’s top public research schools, for less than a year. His compensation is set at $621,000.

Most of the presidents will make somewhere between $300,000 and $400,000. Five presidents will make less than $300,000.

According to the USG, higher education is more competitive than ever. “Strong leadership benefits our institutions and, ultimately, the success of our students,” it said.