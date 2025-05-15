Education
Education

Georgia rewards university presidents with salary bumps

Three presidents will make near or more than $1 million.
Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera poses for a selfie with a student during during Spring 2025 Commencement. Cabrera will make more than $1 million this fiscal year, the highest compensation of any public university president in Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera poses for a selfie with a student during during Spring 2025 Commencement. Cabrera will make more than $1 million this fiscal year, the highest compensation of any public university president in Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
47 minutes ago

Presidents at Georgia’s public universities are getting pay raises.

After a Thursday vote by the University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents, none of the presidents will make less than $230,000 in total compensation. Some will see far more. A few are near or over the $1 million mark.

The pay adjustments for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts July 1, will “help retain some of the best public college and university presidents in the South and in the nation,” the USG said in a statement.

Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera, who has helped the school achieve the highest total enrollment in the state, with more than 53,000 students, will make just shy of $1.2 million this year. The total does not include $250,000 in deferred compensation to be vested upon meeting various employment and performance standards paid for by Tech’s foundation. The University of Georgia’s Jere Morehead got a compensation increase that will earn him nearly $1.03 million to lead the state’s flagship university.

Brian Blake is the third-highest paid president, slated to make more than $965,000 in total compensation at Georgia State University. The school has the second-highest enrollment in Georgia, with about 52,000 students.

Last year, Kennesaw State University President Kathy Schwaig received similar compensation to Kyle Marrero, president at Georgia Southern University. But this year, Marrero leapfrogged Schwaig, even though her school has nearly double the number of students. He’ll make about $600,000 while she’ll make less than $515,000. The state’s Board of Regents last month approved a plan to consolidate East Georgia State College into Georgia Southern.

ExploreEarlier in the AJC: Georgia’s public university presidents getting pay raises

“The Board of Regents reviews compensation to align with each president’s scope of responsibility and to remain competitive with peers at similar institutions,” the USG said in its statement.

Behind Blake but ahead of Marrero is Russell Keen. He’s been serving as president at Augusta University, one of the state’s top public research schools, for less than a year. His compensation is set at $621,000.

Most of the presidents will make somewhere between $300,000 and $400,000. Five presidents will make less than $300,000.

According to the USG, higher education is more competitive than ever. “Strong leadership benefits our institutions and, ultimately, the success of our students,” it said.

About the Author

Jason Armesto is the higher education reporter for the AJC.

More Stories

Keep Reading

A Kennesaw State students graduate Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Kennesaw, Ga. As the Trump administration has cut funding for some colleges and eliminated thousands of federal employees (including at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta), there are fewer jobs available in government and research institutions.(Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia college grads struggle to find work as recession worries loom

Young people compete not only with other graduates, but also experienced workers who were recently laid off.

Harvard says it won't abandon ‘core’ principles to meet Department of Education demands

Most Americans disapprove of Trump's treatment of colleges, a new AP-NORC poll finds

The Latest

Fourth-year student Stephan Sellers chants against Kennesaw State University’s elimination of diversity, equity and inclusion programs and the Black studies major, as well as other majors, at a rally outside the University System of Georgia building in Atlanta on Wednesday. The protest took place during a Board of Regents meeting. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Protesters rally to save Black studies major at Kennesaw State University

Let the Games begin! Atlanta Public Schools hosts 30th Special Olympics.

Gwinnett school officials say Chromebook TikTok trend ‘won’t be tolerated’

Featured

Gov. Brian Kemp, here speaking about Hurricane Helene relief bills in May 8, strategically vetoed a few bills in the final hours of Georgia's bill-signing period. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp’s final flourish: Strategic vetoes, barbed warnings and a Trump pivot

The bills Gov. Kemp signed include an 'America First' license plate, expanding the General Assembly's investigative power and potentially allowing Trump to recoup legal fees

Where’s the mail? Postal Service’s Georgia facility dogged by problems

Georgia mail delivery is among the worst in the U.S. though it has improved from the tremendous dip following the 2024 opening of the regional processing center in Palmetto.

Predictions: Falcons return to win column, make playoffs with this schedule

Game-by-game predictions give Atlanta a winning season for 2025.