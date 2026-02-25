Get Schooled Georgia’s charter schools need access to affordable facilities The passage of several bills would help charter schools better operate as demand continues to increase. Buses carried students to the Georgia state Capitol on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024 to meet lawmakers and promote charter schools and school choice. Many charter school students and advocates are expected there Wednesday to push for legislation they say will provide more safe and affordable charter school facilites. (Ty Tagami/AJC FILE)

By Bonnie Holliday

On Wednesday, several hundred charter school students, parents, teachers and advocates will gather at the Georgia Capitol with a simple message: It’s time to make sure all public school students — including those enrolled in charter schools — have access to safe and affordable facilities. This common sense call-to-action highlights a significant barrier to funding fairness in Georgia’s public school sector: the high cost of school facilities. Unlike traditional public schools, Georgia’s charter schools receive little to no ESPLOST funding to support their capital needs, and they cannot levy taxes to pay for their buildings. In the absence of these traditional forms of capital support, charter schools face a terrible choice: pursue higher-cost private-sector facility financing or choose not to open at all.

Bonnie Holliday is the president and chief executive officer of the Georgia Charter Schools Association. (Courtesy) While charter schools operate in accordance with exacting standards of financial accountability and efficiency, no amount of “belt tightening” or economizing can offset the high facility costs they incur — which, in Georgia, are around 18% of their overall operating budgets. RELATED Charter schools in Georgia: Significant demand; short supply A 2025 analysis by ExcelinEd of Georgia’s charter school facility finance landscape confirmed that the state currently covers less than one-third of charter school facility expenses. This funding gap comes to about $2,400 per student and is three times higher than in Tennessee and other neighboring states. To put that in practical terms, if Georgia were to eliminate its facility funding gap altogether, every charter school could hire an additional 20 teachers. At the school level, the impact of high facility costs is clear. Charter schools like the International Charter Academy of Georgia are expanding to meet growing demand, yet significant portions of the school’s budget must be redirected to cover facility upgrades and other building costs. Similarly, facility expenses at Amana Academy North Fulton strain the school’s overall budget and impede its ability to recruit and retain experienced teachers because when operating dollars are allocated to buildings, fewer resources are available to support competitive salaries.

The recent elimination of the State Charter School Facility Grant for half the charters in Georgia forced the postponement of needed repairs across the sector, and many schools continue to operate without traditional learning spaces like media centers, gymnasiums or playgrounds — a stark reminder of how facility funding gaps affect students every day.