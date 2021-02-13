Georgia colleges address concern about white privilege teaching

Some schools are teaching that the nation’s legacy of slavery and Jim Crow are among the state-sanctioned restrictions placed on African Americans that have given white Americans historic advantages that hold today. Research shows gaps in wealth, education, employment and business and political advancement are traced to laws and policies that blocked African Americans from opportunities afforded to whites.

Some schools, such as Dalton State College, teach courses that explore “histories of oppression of minority groups.” The University of Georgia has a course titled “Social Justice and Liberation Frameworks in School and Community Settings.” Many courses deal with the history of slavery and its impact on different aspects of modern American life.

Many schools sent several pages of course descriptions, while others sent a one-page response. A few offered detailed replies to each question.

“Concerning question #2, the answer is affirmative under the following limited context: while we may discuss the terms ‘oppression’ and ‘privilege,’ in no form or fashion are classes teaching students that certain characteristics automatically make a person privileged or oppressed, nor do any College of Coastal Georgia classes teach students that any characteristics make them ‘privileged and oppressive,’ ” College of Coastal Georgia said in its response.

Dunahoo’s questions

These are the questions University System of Georgia leaders forwarded to their colleges and universities at the request of state Rep. Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville. The system asked anyone with that type of information to forward details about the relevant course section to the chancellor’s office.

1) Are any classes within the Georgia public school system or the University System of Georgia teaching students that possessing certain characteristics inherently designates them as either being “privileged” or “oppressed”?

2) Are any classes within the Georgia public school system or the University System of Georgia teaching students what constitutes “privilege” and “oppression”?

3) Are any classes within the Georgia public school system or the University System of Georgia teaching students who identify as white, male, heterosexual, or Christian are intrinsically privileged and oppressive, which is defined as “malicious or unjust” and “wrong”?