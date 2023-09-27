Finalist picked to be next Dalton State College president

Credit: University System of Georgia

Credit: University System of Georgia

Education
By
1 hour ago
X

John Fuchko III is the sole finalist in the running to be the next leader of Dalton State College.

The Georgia Board of Regents on Wednesday voted to make Fuchko their top pick for the job, pending a final vote at an upcoming meeting. Fuchko has been working as the interim president at Dalton State since June, after the school’s longtime president, Margaret Venable, retired.

Before that, Fuchko worked for a year as the interim president at Columbus State University. He’s also held various administrative roles within the University System of Georgia, which oversees both Dalton State and Columbus State and 24 other public schools. His roles within the system included vice chancellor for organizational effectiveness and chief audit officer.

The board formed a committee earlier this year to conduct a national search for the Dalton State presidency.

“Working directly with students, faculty and staff has only served to energize John’s passion for public higher education and its importance to Georgia families and our state,” said University System Chancellor Sonny Perdue in a written statement.

Dalton State was Georgia’s first public college to be designated as a Hispanic Serving Institution. Those are colleges where at least a quarter of the students are Hispanic. About 35% of the 4,535 students enrolled at Dalton State as of last fall were Hispanic.

ExploreFederal officials say Georgia owes HBCU after years of unequitable funding

Fuchko is a commander of the 122nd Regiment in the Georgia Army National Guard. He received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Kennesaw State University. He has several master’s degrees, including one in business administration from Georgia State University. He received a doctorate in education from the University of Georgia.

He and his wife are the parents of 12 children, according to a University System news release.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

As the higher education reporter, Vanessa McCray writes about Georgia's colleges and universities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

CHARGED AT 13
After 26 years in prison, Little B comes home2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BRADLEY’S BUZZ
Why you should have faith in these Braves
8h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

BREAKING
Gwinnett police: Drivers were racing at more than 100 mph before 5 teens killed
5h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Evening commute, possible morning delays expected on I-285 after bridge crash
5m ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Evening commute, possible morning delays expected on I-285 after bridge crash
5m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Hartsfield-Jackson seeks $200 million for new South parking deck
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Georgia SAT scores down slightly, but fell less than national average
12h ago
‘Our country is counting on you,’ VP Harris tells students at Atlanta event
DeKalb schools seeking nominations for superintendent advisory councils
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves overcome six-run deficit to defeat Cubs in Dansby Swanson’s return
17h ago
Carter presidential library moves birthday plans amid shutdown threat
23h ago
What a government shutdown could mean in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top