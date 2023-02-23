Ex-Pickens County superintendent sentenced for theft, racketeering

The couple also admitted to embezzling from a business they owned with two partners over about five years starting in 2017. The Wilsons wrote checks to themselves, took cash and directed revenue from a vendor to their accounts — those actions netted them more than $146,000.

Deputy Attorney General John Fowler prosecuted the case.

“Carlton and Cindy Wilson stole from the pockets of hardworking Georgians, and now they will spend time in prison for their illegal actions,” Carr said. “Theft and deception of any kind will not be tolerated, and we are proud to have brought this case to court so we could put a stop to this criminal activity.”

The Wilsons were also ordered to pay close to $96,000 in restitution to the Boy Scouts, the Pickens County Government and the Appalachian Gun Range, prosecutors said.