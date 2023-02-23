Ex-Pickens County superintendent sentenced for theft, racketeering

A former school superintendent of a North Georgia county and his wife each received prison sentences for financial schemes targeting a Boy Scout Troop, a county government and the couple’s business partners, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced Wednesday afternoon.
Carlton Wilson, the superintendent of Pickens County Schools from May 2017 to December 2019, and his wife Cindy Wilson pleaded guilty to racketeering and theft charges in November. Carlton Wilson also worked for the Pickens County District Attorney.
Carlton Wilson was sentenced to 15 years, with the first three years to be served in prison and the remainder on probation. Cindy Wilson was sentenced to 15 years, with the first two years to be served in prison and the remainder on probation.
Carlton Wilson admitted to pocketing more than $25,000 from selling 10 acres of land that was previously donated to a Boy Scout Troop he helped lead and manage. He spent the money on personal items in 2021, prosecutors said.
While working for the district attorney in 2021 and 2022, Carlton Wilson withdrew from a bank of hours donated by employees of Pickens County after he claimed he was unable to work due to an injury. The hours totaled $6,000 in pay. Prosecutors said he was simultaneously working at a private business with similar physical requirements.
The couple also admitted to embezzling from a business they owned with two partners over about five years starting in 2017. The Wilsons wrote checks to themselves, took cash and directed revenue from a vendor to their accounts — those actions netted them more than $146,000.
Deputy Attorney General John Fowler prosecuted the case.
“Carlton and Cindy Wilson stole from the pockets of hardworking Georgians, and now they will spend time in prison for their illegal actions,” Carr said. “Theft and deception of any kind will not be tolerated, and we are proud to have brought this case to court so we could put a stop to this criminal activity.”
The Wilsons were also ordered to pay close to $96,000 in restitution to the Boy Scouts, the Pickens County Government and the Appalachian Gun Range, prosecutors said.
