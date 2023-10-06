DeKalb surprises school employees with bonuses earlier than expected

DeKalb County School District employees got a surprise Friday. A $2,000 surprise.

Employees were slated this school year to get $2,000 retention bonuses, split into two payments in October and June. But the full $2,000 was distributed on Friday as a way to say “thank you,” district officials said.

“Being here 27 years in DeKalb, we’ve received tokens of appreciation before — but they weren’t $2,000,” said Dawn Price-Williams, a culture and climate coordinator for the district. “I do feel valued.”

The district planned to hand out about $41 million in bonuses by June.

District officials went to each school on Friday, to celebrate with them and thank them for their work. They handed out $2,000 bills to represent the money that they received via direct deposit that morning. New hires, who are eligible for other bonuses throughout the year, received “swag bags” full of water bottles, coffee mugs, pens and other district paraphernalia.

“Thank you for committing to our students and continue to disrupt for excellence,” Superintendent Devon Horton told teachers at Hambrick Elementary Friday morning to cheers from teachers. “But most importantly — enjoy that cash.”

The tour of schools was capped off with an assembly at the district’s central office, complete with music and a little dancing. Horton again thanked employees and handed out high-fives and photos along with the bonuses.

DeKalb, the state’s third-largest school district, is still looking to hire 178 teachers and more than 200 bus drivers. Staffing shortages worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic are affecting schools nationwide, and retention and hiring incentives are a way districts are trying to keep teachers and other employees. Metro Atlanta school districts such as Clayton and Gwinnett outlined details this week about their bonus plans. The Fulton County School District budgeted $15.5 million for retention bonuses and incentives for educators at hard-to-staff schools.

Horton said the extra compensation is a way to show that the district respects its employees.

“We respect the fact that they have other options, but they’re choosing to stay here,” he said.