Cobb County school board approves budget

Board member David Banks abstained from the vote, suggesting that the millage rate reduction isn’t enough to help taxpayers who may be expected to pay more in property taxes as property values increase.

“I’m a fiscal conservative Republican, and I’m going to vote accordingly,” he said.

Other board members emphasized the proposed reduction in the millage rate as a positive thing for taxpayers and the district.

“Every little bit helps (taxpayers),” Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said about the proposed reduction. “But at the same time, the flip side of the coin is you get what you pay for.”