Education Meet David Kim, the UGA student going viral for selling sweaters with his own name The college senior became so fascinated by the campus popularity of Parke sweatshirts that he decided to make his own. Share University of Georgia student David Kim (left) takes a photo of a fellow student modeling a sweatshirt he designed. For an assignment in his film class, Kim wanted to see if a shirt featuring his own name could become popular. (Courtesy of David Kim)

By Jason Armesto 49 minutes ago

What started as a joke has become a viral fashion sensation at the University of Georgia. The punchline? Crew neck sweaters emblazoned with the words “David Kim.” David Kim is technically not a fashion brand. He’s a UGA senior studying entertainment media. But he recently designed sweaters christened with his own (what he called “aggressively common” Korean) name. In just over a week, he’s sold 342 of them in roughly 40 states and amassed millions of views on TikTok videos documenting the venture. “It’s pretty insane,” Kim told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution during a Saturday phone interview. “The first five sales were my friends because they just thought it would be funny, and then it just kept on coming in.”

University of Georgia student David Kim poses in a sweatshirt featuring his own name. In what started as a joke, Kim has sold more than 300 of the sweatshirts in less than two weeks. (Courtesy of David Kim) The sweatshirts are a parody of Parke, a clothing brand whose women’s mock neck sweatshirts — which display the word “Parke” across the chest in large varsity-style lettering — are popular on college campuses. After transferring from the University of Southern California last year, Kim noticed the brand all over Athens. “I would walk from one class to another, and I would actually see like eight Parke sweatshirts on my walk,” said Kim. His curiosity led to some research, during which he became fascinated by two things: the sweatshirts cost $130, and “Parke” is the middle name of founder Chelsea Parke Goles, who has used social media to great effect to market her eponymous line launched in 2022.

Related Story 2 Georgians named Rhodes scholars November 22, 2026 Passionate about filmmaking and business, Kim thought it a perfect subject for a video shot in the style of “Nathan For You,” a docu-reality television series where comedian Nathan Fielder pitches (often outrageous) business strategies to struggling companies.

An assignment in a film class offered Kim the opportunity to act on his creative vision. In a 14-minute video titled “Investigating the PARKE sweatshirt epidemic,” Kim spoke with students and a UGA professor to learn about the Parke appeal. Amid the research, he got an idea. “What if I just made my own sweatshirt with my own name on it and see how that sells?” he said. University of Georgia student David Kim creates the original version of a sweatshirt he designed, featuring his own name. (Courtesy of David Kim) He ordered a blank sweatshirt he believed to be similar to Parke’s and visited UGA’s Miller Learning Center, where he used a Cricut machine to add his name to the garment. He then hit campus seeking customers for his pullover but failed to get any buyers — even when he dropped the price to $10.

The original video ends with Kim unable to make any sales. But in the days after, he posted short snippets from the project on TikTok, where the clips got significant traction. In less than two weeks, the posts have collectively accumulated more than three million views.

Related Story More students are attending Georgia’s public colleges than ever before, says USG November 19, 2026 A flood of orders followed. Some viewers asked him to make mock neck sweaters too, so he did. More recently, after repeated customer requests for embroidered lettering, Kim said he connected with an Atlanta-based embroidery company so he can add to the online offerings. “I feel like it’s really resonated with people. I honestly did not know people felt the same way about these Parke sweatshirts that I did,” said Kim, who called his sweatshirts a parody of Parke and “a jab at consumerism.” University of Georgia student David Kim (left) interviews fellow students about their love for sweatshirts by Parke, a clothing brand popular among college students. (Courtesy of David Kim) Demand has grown so much, Kim has raised his prices to dissuade people from ordering. He’s no longer hand-making the shirts. Instead, he pays upfront manufacturing costs (the manufacturers he works with print and deliver the shirts), and because many of the recent payments he’s received for orders haven’t processed yet, he doesn’t have the funds to continue creating sweatshirts. He said he’s had to ask friends and family for small loans to keep up.

“I’ve been kind of running out of money, and so I was like, ‘I need to slow down sales a little bit,’” he said.

After bumping up the price of mock necks to $60, Kim said he wants to lower it to the original price of roughly $30 so they are “affordable for everyone.” On TikTok, users have commented saying they’ve bought or plan to buy their own David Kim sweatshirt. Some have asked for the embroidered versions. Others requested additional sizes. Related Story Sonny Perdue praised in last Georgia Regents meeting before retirement November 18, 2026 Even the Parke CEO commented on a video, offering to send him one of her mock necks. He countered with an offer to send her the David Kim edition. As for his grade on the project, that’s to be determined. Kim hasn’t actually turned in the final version of the video, which isn’t due until after Thanksgiving break. But through the assignment he’s learned a lot about branding and marketing, such as why some products do well while others flop, including his own. That is, until roughly a week ago. At his first attempt, Kim said there was “no value attached to this tangible thing.” That’s clearly changed. As his TikToks continue to draw attention, and with the possibility of embroidered sweatshirts on the horizon, many more David Kim sales could be in David Kim’s future.