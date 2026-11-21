Education 2 Georgians named Rhodes scholars The duo are among just 32 Americans to win the prestigious award this year. Share Georgians Aran Sonnad-Joshi (left) and Bryson A. Handy are among the 32 Americans to win the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship in 2026. (Courtesy)

By Jason Armesto 18 minutes ago

Two Georgians are among this year’s recipients of one of the most prestigious honors in higher education. Bryson Handy of Lawrenceville and Atlanta native Aran Sonnad-Joshi this month were named Rhodes scholars, earning themselves a fully funded postgraduate study at the University of Oxford in England next fall. They join an international cohort of just over 100 students, 32 of whom are American, according to a media release. Less than 3,800 Americans have received Rhodes scholarships since the first U.S. class in 1904. The list of past recipients includes former President Bill Clinton, NBA Hall of Fame member and former U.S. Sen. Bill Bradley and Elizabeth Kiss, the former president of Agnes Scott College, located in Decatur.

Handy and Sonnad-Joshi, who attend George Washington and Harvard universities, respectively, got the news Saturday. Following a series of interviews with a selection committee at One Atlantic Center in Midtown Atlanta, 14 finalists from Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina were lined up to hear the decision. Handy and Sonnad-Joshi, who did not know each other before the selection process, happened to be standing side-by-side and immediately hugged when they were announced as the region’s two winners, they said. “It was a complete coincidence we were standing next to each other and a complete coincidence that we were both from Georgia,” Handy told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “In that moment it almost felt like time stopped.” More than a century old, Rhodes scholarship candidates are not simply judged on academic excellence, but also for their interest in improving their community through public service. Related Story Aniaba N’guessan came to Morehouse unsure. Now he’s a Rhodes scholar. A graduate of Brookwood High School in Gwinnett County, Handy is still figuring out what he wants to do after his Oxford education. With a strong interest in economic policy, he’s considering returning to the U.S. Treasury Department, where he previously interned. The international affairs and economics major is also not ruling out law school or Georgia politics.

In fact, as he flew from Washington D.C. to Atlanta for the selection committee interview, he struck up a conversation with U.S. Rep. Everton Blair, D-Ga. After learning about the reason for Handy’s travel, the student recalled, Blair asked if he had any interest in running for public office and told him to keep the option open.