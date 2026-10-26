Third grade ELA and social studies teacher Taj Cole assists students with a dictionary lesson at Hollis Innovation Academy in Atlanta. Georgia, like many states, is facing challenges to recruit and retain teachers. (Natrice Miller/AJC 2025)

The Georgia Department of Education announced Friday it has received two big federal grants to expand teacher apprenticeships statewide.

The larger, nearly $6 million grant aims to expand paraprofessional-to-teacher apprenticeships and strengthen teacher preparation, mentoring and support for new educators. A second grant of about $4.3 million will expand registered apprenticeship opportunities for aspiring special education teachers.

The department hopes the grants will strengthen efforts to recruit and prepare future educators through its Teach in the Peach initiative. The department is working with the University of West Georgia and the National Center for Grow Your Own.

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Fulton County teacher Jennifer Dallas works with a fifth grade class. One of the state education department’s most-publicized efforts to recruit and retain teachers is its Teach in the Peach program. (Martha Dalton/AJC)

Through that partnership, UWG will work with the department and the center to develop an apprenticeship model that provides credit for prior learning and expands mentoring and support for new teachers. The model will then be scaled to additional educator preparation programs and school districts across Georgia.