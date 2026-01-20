Education Morris Brown College’s president returns to role one week after firing The school said in a statement it would review its practices to restore transparency. Morris Brown College President Kevin James enjoys a performance from the alumni band during the homecoming tailgate on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

A week after Morris Brown College’s unexpected decision to fire President Kevin E. James, the private Atlanta school made an even more surprising update: James is returning to the presidency. The historically Black college made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon. A media release said following a review, the board of trustees determined that James’ termination “did not fully comply with the procedural and contractual requirements outlined in his employment agreement.” The firing of James did not “adhere to established governance standards.”

RELATED Morris Brown College president announces he’s been terminated from position On Jan. 16, four days after he was fired, James “accepted the invitation” to return to the presidency, part of a “mutually agreed upon resolution.” Morris Brown’s release apologized for the “harm” caused to its community. And while it called the correction a necessary step, it said it recognized the move “does not resolve broader concerns that have been raised regarding workplace culture, trust, and the experience of employees.” It did not offer specifics about those concerns. The board has yet to provide a reason for James’ termination. But after his firing was announced last week, some employees took to social media, where they spoke of a toxic workplace culture. “The Board takes seriously the concerns voiced by members of our community and affirms that retaliation against individuals who raise concerns in good faith is not acceptable,” reads the release. “The Board is committed to ensuring that appropriate processes exist for concerns to be raised safely, reviewed fairly, and addressed responsibly.”

It said it would review its practices to restore trust and transparency at the school.