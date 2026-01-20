Morris Brown College’s president returns to role one week after firing

A week after Morris Brown College’s unexpected decision to fire President Kevin E. James, the private Atlanta school made an even more surprising update: James is returning to the presidency.
The historically Black college made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon. A media release said following a review, the board of trustees determined that James’ termination “did not fully comply with the procedural and contractual requirements outlined in his employment agreement.” The firing of James did not “adhere to established governance standards.”
On Jan. 16, four days after he was fired, James “accepted the invitation” to return to the presidency, part of a “mutually agreed upon resolution.”
Morris Brown’s release apologized for the “harm” caused to its community. And while it called the correction a necessary step, it said it recognized the move “does not resolve broader concerns that have been raised regarding workplace culture, trust, and the experience of employees.” It did not offer specifics about those concerns.
The board has yet to provide a reason for James’ termination. But after his firing was announced last week, some employees took to social media, where they spoke of a toxic workplace culture.
“The Board takes seriously the concerns voiced by members of our community and affirms that retaliation against individuals who raise concerns in good faith is not acceptable,” reads the release. “The Board is committed to ensuring that appropriate processes exist for concerns to be raised safely, reviewed fairly, and addressed responsibly.”
It said it would review its practices to restore trust and transparency at the school.
Board Chair Bishop Michael Mitchell, Vice Chair Darryl Hicks and Interim President Nzinga Shaw did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
“The Board looks forward to Dr. James’s continued leadership, vision, and dedication to the College’s advancement,” the release said.
The tumultuous week comes days before the school is up for its reaccreditation review. Universities must be accredited to receive federal funding, something that Morris Brown lost in late 2002 when it lost its accreditation. It regained accreditation in 2022 under James’ leadership.
That crowning achievement of James’ tenure helped the school get back on track after nearly closing. James, who became interim president in 2019, highlighted that success when he took to social media last week, writing that the college “has literally made history under my leadership as President.”
He made another post on Tuesday afternoon, this one alluding to his return. “The Hard Reset Part II,” wrote James.