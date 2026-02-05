opinion 5 things students should do if they receive multiple college acceptances Visiting the campus and asking students a few key questions can help determine if this is the right school for them. Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera (left) speaks with student Abhinav Kartik (center) and his family during move-in day on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, in Atlanta. If a student has visited a school and says they could see themselves there, that’s a good sign, Eric Greenberg writes. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)

By Eric Greenberg 11 minutes ago link copied

College Decision Day is May 1, the date when many colleges need to know if a student will be attending their school or not. If a student has received multiple college acceptances, some timely decisions need to be made. How does a student figure out the school to choose? At this point, students should reach out to other students who attend these schools. They often only rely on a traditional school tour or information session. However, engaging with students at the school and asking them how their expectations are similar or different from the actual experience of being there can help solidify their decision. It can be helpful for them to ask their high school college advising office to connect them with alumni from their high school who currently attend the colleges they are interested in. If that’s not possible, they should read online what students are saying about the school. Does it sound as if these students would choose the same college if they had to do it over?

RELATED From 2019: How to win at negotiating college financial aid Eric Greenberg is founder and president of Greenberg Educational Group. (Courtesy) How do you know what college is the best fit for your student? If a student has visited a school and says they could see themselves there, that’s a good sign. Of course, there are additional important factors to consider: affordability, return on investment, does the school have pre-professional programs, etc. The student needs to consider their current emotions and think about how they may feel in the future about a particular college choice. After all, this will be their home for the next four years. This is an excellent time to revisit (or visit for the first time) schools to which your student has been accepted. Many colleges have programs for accepted students and incoming freshmen, which can help establish a comfort level. RELATED Opinion: Deferred or wait-listed? How to increase your college admissions chances. There are numerous ways to learn more about a college by a visit or revisit. While one can certainly get a “feel” for a college simply through the standard information session and tour offered through the admissions office, if you’ve made the trip, your student should utilize the resources available to them to gain a clearer picture in order to make the most informed decision possible. Your student should:

Talk with current students. Ask them about their academic and extracurricular life, relationships with their professors and how they have felt supported by their community as a whole. Ask students if they would choose the same college if they had to do it all over again and why.

Try to eat in the dining hall. One can learn a lot about the vibe and personality of a school by listening and observing while having a snack or a meal.

Spend time exploring the student center. Can your student envision studying, eating, collaborating, meeting or socializing in this space?

Visit areas of personal interest: art studios, theaters, labs, sports venues, the learning center, gym facilities, etc. Think about whether the college has everything they want and need.

Spend time in the surrounding town or city. Make sure they can see themselves enjoying this place as their new home.