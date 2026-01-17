Education Georgia colleges see more employee departures after return to office mandate At some major Georgia universities, there were 35% more retirements and 8% more resignations. Vickie Okrzesik, wearing a United Campus Workers of Georgia shirt, poses for a portrait at her home office in McDonough on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. She chose to retire early after the University System of Georgia instituted a mandate that all workers must return to the office. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Some of Georgia’s largest public universities saw a significant uptick in employee resignations last year, shortly after the University System of Georgia announced a “return to office” mandate. From July to mid-October, there was an increase in resignations and retirements at Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State, Georgia Southern and Georgia State universities compared to the same period in 2024, according to data obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution via records requests. At Georgia Southern, for instance, resignations increased by 24%; and at Georgia Tech, the number of retirements more than doubled.

At the direction of the USG, all schools in the system ended remote work — with limited exceptions — this academic year. The system said the move would improve customer service for students and parents. Many schools began implementing the policy over the summer, removing the telework option that some employees had enjoyed since the COVID-19 pandemic. Critics speculated it would lead to resignations. RELATED Georgia public universities’ ‘return to office’ mandate may spark exodus That’s not the word Mick Gusinde-Duffy, 65, would use to characterize his departure. “I regard it as a forced retirement,” said Gusinde-Duffy, who spent 13 years as an acquisitions editor for the University of Georgia Press, recruiting authors to publish their academic work under the UGA banner. “Without this mandate, I would still be working hard on behalf of the press and the university for at least the next two years.” Gusinde-Duffy had been working remotely since moving to Colorado in 2020. His request to have his arrangement extended for two more years, until he reached official retirement age, was unsuccessful. An email from human resources apologized for the circumstances, writing that the UGA libraries “have 4 employees in this same situation.” Next month, he’ll be joining the University of Pittsburgh as a part-time acquisitions editor, working remotely.

The increase in departures from USG schools “could be” a result of the mandate, according to Chancellor Sonny Perdue. “I do regret that some people felt like they had to leave, and there were some good people, I’m sure,” Perdue told the AJC. He said the USG went with a universal mandate because it would have been difficult to implement it on a case-by-case basis. “Not to say that we won’t look at particular jobs in the future that could be as productive that way,” Perdue said. Regardless, he believes the benefits that come from colleagues working together face-to-face “outweighs the convenience that many people talk about from remote work.” Additionally, Perdue was concerned that some employees were using telework to complete personal tasks during the work day. “I’m not assuming it was abused, but talking about taking kids to school and things like that, it was not really the purpose of [telework], if we’re being honest with one another,” he said. Georgia’s public universities shifted to remote learning and work at the start of the pandemic. The schools returned to in-person classes in the fall semester of 2020, when many schools nationally and private colleges in Georgia were still remote. Many conservative politicians across the country have pushed for return-to-office policies; Hours after his inauguration last year, President Donald Trump signed an executive order requiring federal employees work in person.

RELATED Federal employees head back into the office. Will it help downtown? The USG announced the mandate last year and said it had received complaints from students and parents who were unable to get in touch with staff or faculty. Government is in the customer service business, said Perdue. When people call an office, he expects someone to pick up the phone. It echoes a policy he instituted when he was governor; workers were “abusing” voicemail, letting calls go to voicemail rather than picking up the phone, he said. “It spoke much better for us as a system to greet people with a warm phone call rather than going to voicemail or not being answered at all, which is worse,” he said. University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue (seen here during a state Board of Regents meeting in Atlanta) was concerned that some employees were using telework to complete personal tasks during the work day. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025) The systemwide mandate also applies to jobs that are not customer-facing. As a web developer at Georgia Tech for nearly 20 years, Vickie Okrzesik’s work did not require contact with students or parents. By working from her home office in McDonough for the past three years, she said she became more productive. Teleworking allowed her to log on after hours and fix bugs on her department’s website long after her shift had ended. However, her requests to extend her teleworking agreement, even for just one more month, were denied. According to Okrzesik, she was told that once returning to campus, she’d have to share an office and equipment with other employees. Feeling disrespected, she chose to retire.