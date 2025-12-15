opinion Deferred or wait-listed? How to increase your college admissions chances. Often, a deferral or waitlist can turn into an acceptance when the regular round of decisions is released. Georgia Tech mascot Yellow Jacket Buzz teases Civil and Environmental student Sofia Jouraron and Mechanical Engineering student Olivia Cozette during move-in day at Georgia Tech on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

If a student is deferred or wait-listed from an Early Decision or Early Action application, the worst thing to do is nothing. At a large number of colleges, Early Decision can double or triple the likelihood of admission in many cases. ED is an application policy that is quite common for private colleges and is becoming increasingly more popular for state schools. ED applications are often due around Nov. 1 of the senior year of high school.

Colleges are essentially increasing the likelihood of a student being admitted “in exchange” for a commitment to attend that college. By using this admissions plan, a student agrees to attend that college if they are admitted. Students are typically notified in mid-December. If a student is admitted at that time, they are obligated to attend that college. RELATED Georgia colleges consider controversial test as option to SAT There are a few exceptions to a student having to attend a college under these circumstances. Early Action is an admissions option designed so that students are not committing to the college, but they find out sooner than if they applied Regular Decision. Eric Greenberg. Courtesy photo. Often, a deferral or waitlist can turn into an acceptance when the regular round of decisions is released. While a deferral or waitlist can bring more uncertainty and more waiting, these outcomes are also another chance for students to showcase their academic abilities through strong midyear grades and continue to showcase interest in the institution.

● Most students feel that once the application is submitted, that’s it. However, the reality is that colleges are often very receptive to getting additional information later on. Read the deferral/waitlist letter in its entirety, and visit the applicant portal. Sometimes, colleges will give you instructions on what they want to see from you at this time. ● Spend time writing a strong letter of continued interest. It is better to send it later and put genuine thought into it than to send it immediately following receipt of your deferral letter. They will provide you with a final deadline to submit additional materials, so be sure to have everything in before that date. Your letter should highlight new information, such as additional honors, awards and activities, explain why the college remains a good fit and confirm that the school is your top choice and that you would attend if accepted (if that is actually true). ● You can seek out an additional letter of recommendation. This isn’t necessary, but should you wish to include this, it should be from someone who can provide a fresh angle on your character or accomplishments. ● Talk to your guidance/career counselor at school. Make sure they send your mid-year report in a timely manner. Sometimes, they can include more than grades. You can ask them to include any new and significant accomplishments. ● If you haven’t considered an Early Decision 2 school, it would be a good idea to consider it. Many colleges have an Early Decision 2 deadline around Jan. 1 of the senior year in high school. A student cannot apply to the same college Early Decision 1 and Early Decision 2 during the same admissions cycle.