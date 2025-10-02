Georgia Tech has consistently maintained that it followed regulations, saying last year that it was “extremely disappointed by the Department of Justice’s filing, which misrepresents Georgia Tech’s culture of innovation and integrity.” It added that there was no data leaked and no breach of information.

Explore Grad student injured in lab explosion at Georgia Tech

“This case has nothing to do with confidential information or protected government secrets. The government told Georgia Tech that it was conducting research that did not require cybersecurity restrictions, and the government itself publicized Georgia Tech’s groundbreaking research findings,” the school said at the time.

In Tuesday’s press release, Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division said that contractors failing to follow cybersecurity laws can make sensitive information vulnerable to malicious actors.

“Together with DoD and other agency partners, the Department of Justice will continue to pursue and litigate violations of cybersecurity requirements to hold contractors accountable when they violate their cybersecurity commitments,” Shumate said.