These 10 Georgia colleges made the grade in U.S. News rankings

Agnes Scott, Berry, Georgia State and Spelman colleges take the top spots in various categories.
A student arrives on campus for her graduation ceremony at Agnes Scott College. The school was named the most innovative liberal arts college in the country by U.S. News & World Report. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC 2023)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

By
4 hours ago

It’s the usual Georgia suspects in this year’s U.S. News & World Report college rankings.

Yet again, Emory University (No. 24), Georgia Tech (No. 32) and the University of Georgia (No. 46) all find themselves among the top 100 schools in the country.

But while that list of “national universities” — schools that offer undergraduate, master’s and doctoral programs — tends to grab the headlines, U.S. News ranks schools in many more categories.

Georgia universities scored high marks in those, too. Here’s where some of them landed.

Agnes Scott College

For the eighth consecutive year, the all-women’s private school in Decatur topped U.S. News’ rankings as the most innovative national liberal arts college in the country. It placed at No. 4 for social mobility among liberal arts colleges.

And when compared to all schools nationally, it is ranked No. 2 for first-year experiences, No. 6 for study abroad and No. 14 for internships.

“From exemplary interdisciplinary curricular experiences to first-year global travel for every student to professional development externship and internship opportunities throughout their four years, we lay a solid foundation for students to succeed while in college and, even more importantly, after graduation,” said President Leocadia I. Zak.

Berry College

The private school near Rome ranked No. 4 among regional universities in the South. Of those schools — classified as regional because they offer a broad range of undergraduate degrees and some master’s degrees but have few doctoral programs — it ranks No. 1 in best value, No. 2 in most innovative and No. 1 for undergraduate teaching programs.

“We attribute our well-documented inclusion here to Berry graduates and how they are known for a sense of purpose, work ethic and habits of mind, that gives them a distinct advantage in their professional lives,” said President Sandeep Mazumder.

Clark Atlanta University

The historically Black university ranked 52nd for social mobility, tied with Princeton University, which was rated the No. 1 overall school in the country. CAU ranked No. 16 among HBCUs, and its business school — founded in 1883 as one of the first in the country — was named among the top 100 in the U.S.

“We are proud to stand alongside the country’s most competitive institutions and remain focused on equipping our students to thrive in today’s dynamic, innovation-driven economy,” said President George T. French Jr.

Georgia College & State University

GCSU was placed at No. 12 among regional universities in the South. It scored higher when compared to other public schools in the region, sitting at No. 5 — a one spot improvement from previous years.

“These rankings — including breaking into the Top Five in the South for the first time in university history — reflect a period of sustained and remarkable growth for Georgia College & State University,” said President Cathy Cox.

Georgia State University

For the sixth straight year, GSU was named the top public university for undergraduate teaching. It also ranked No. 8 nationally for most innovative schools and No. 17 in the social mobility category.

“This acknowledgment affirms that our data-driven strategies and steadfast dedication to student success are not only meeting the mark but truly elevating outcomes across our university,” said President M. Brian Blake.

LaGrange College

Among regional colleges in the South, LaGrange was ranked No. 9. Among the 96 schools in that regional category, it was ranked No. 22 for best value.

“Through the offering of generous scholarships and grants, we work to help keep expenses from being a barrier for students to receive a transformative LaGrange education,” said John Head, vice president for enrollment management and student experience.

Morehouse College

The private all-men’s college jumped two spots to claim the No. 3 HBCU ranking. It comes after Morehouse saw an all-time high in applications and its admittance rate dropped significantly for a third consecutive year.

Additionally, it was rated No. 96 among national liberal arts colleges, and among those was rated No. 24 for social mobility.

Oglethorpe University

Among liberal arts colleges, the private Brookhaven school was ranked No. 56 in social mobility.

In a news release, the university noted that approximately 40% of its students are Pell grant-eligible and 40% are the first in their families to attend college.

“This national recognition underscores Oglethorpe University’s commitment to empowering students from all backgrounds to succeed,” the school said. “By prioritizing access, resources, and support, the university continues to distinguish itself as a leader in social mobility, ensuring that every student has the foundation to thrive both at Oglethorpe and beyond.”

Spelman College

Spelman remains the No. 1 HBCU in the country. The private all-women’s school was also named the No. 37 national liberal arts college and was second among them for social mobility.

“Being recognized as the nation’s top HBCU for the 19th consecutive year is a tremendous honor and a reflection of our unwavering commitment to academic excellence, leadership development and the empowerment of our students,” said interim President Roz Brewer.

Wesleyan College

Founded in 1836, the private, all-women’s liberal arts school ranks No. 5 for regional colleges in the South. It was also placed at No. 9 in social mobility for the region.

About the Author

Jason Armesto is the higher education reporter for the AJC.

