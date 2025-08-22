Education
UGA pauses pledging for Sigma Chi frat following complaint

Sigma Chi is under review by the UGA’s Greek Life and Student Affairs teams.
University of Georgia’s arch in downtown Athens serves as the university’s primary symbol for recognition and is the focal point of North Campus. AJC FILE

38 minutes ago

The University of Georgia has paused new member activity for one of the oldest fraternities on campus.

Sigma Chi is under review after UGA received a third-party complaint about the frat. Because it is located off campus, the matter was referred to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

“Pausing all activity for an individual organization while a review is conducted is standard operating procedure,” the university said in an emailed statement.

While it did not offer details about what was alleged in the complaint, UGA said the initial complaint also referenced Sigma Alpha Epsilon. That frat has been allowed to resume activities “following a thorough review.”

ExploreUGA, Georgia Southern remove LGBTQ language from nondiscrimination policy

Founded on campus in 1869, Sigma Chi had 137 members in the spring 2024 semester, making it among the largest at UGA. In December, it was one of the winners of the “Outstanding Philanthropy” award at UGA’s Greek Life awards ceremony.

The frat is currently under review by the UGA’s Greek Life and Student Affairs teams.

“All other fraternity pledging is occurring as usual and on schedule with the start of the fall semester,” UGA said.

