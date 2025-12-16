UATL x ATLANTA HAWKS TICKET SWEEPSTAKES 2025 — OFFICIAL RULES

WINNER NOTIFICATION : Potential winners are subject to verification, including verification of age and residency. Potential winners will be notified by email to the email address provided in the entry form. Potential winners must respond to Sponsor’s notification to confirm acceptance of the Prize within twenty-four (24) hours of the date Sponsor sent the notification (“Acceptance Period”). Sponsor reserves the right to draw an alternative winner from the remaining eligible Entries should the potential winner fail to respond to Sponsor’s notification within the Acceptance Period.

DRAWING AND ODDS : Two (2) potential winners will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received. Drawing will take place on or around January 5, 2025. Drawing and awarding of the prize will be conducted by Sponsor whose decisions on all matters relating to this Sweepstakes are final. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible/qualified entries received.

Each potential winner may be required, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, to provide an email address, phone number, physical mailing address, identifying information, and location of residence to verify eligibility and coordinate the receipt of their prize. Potential winners, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, may be required to: (A) verify their eligibility by completing, signing, having notarized, and returning an Affidavit of Eligibility/Liability Release; (B) where requested and lawful, signing a Publicity Release (granting the use of the winner’s name, city/state, likeness, or photograph by Sponsor for advertising/publicity purposes, without further compensation); (C) completing a U.S. tax form W-9 (when requested by Sponsor); and/or (D) supply a copy of their Driver’s License or government-issued I.D.

If potential winner doesn’t respond within the Acceptance Period, such documents are requested and not returned within the specified time period, a prize notification is returned as undeliverable, Sponsor is unable to contact the potential winner, or the potential winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules, then prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor’s discretion, an alternate winner may be selected. Unclaimed and/or unredeemed prizes will be forfeited.

Taxes . The winner(s) may be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with the winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any prize(s) valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the Sponsor in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). Such winnings of $600 or more will be reported to the IRS, and each winner will be later issued an IRS Form 1099-MISC (or its equivalent) reflecting the Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize won, and winner will be solely and exclusively responsible for all federal, state, and local income taxes that may result from winner’s acceptance of the prize(s).

Release . By participating, each entrant agrees: (a) to abide by these Official Rules and decisions of Sponsor, which shall be final and binding in all respects relating to this Sweepstakes; (b) to release, discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, Club, the NBA Entities, and their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotion agencies, and the respective officers, directors, shareholders, employees, agents and representatives of the forgoing (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any and all injuries, liability, losses and damages of any kind to persons, including death, or property resulting, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or any Sweepstakes-related activity or the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any awarded prize including any travel/activity related thereto; and (c) to the use of his/her name, voice, performance, photograph/video, image and/or likeness for programming, advertising, publicity and promotional purposes in any and all media, now or hereafter known, worldwide and on the Internet, and in perpetuity by Released Parties and their designees, without separate compensation (unless prohibited by law) or additional consents from entrant or any third party and without prior notice, approval or inspection, and to execute specific consent to such use if asked to do so. By participating, entrant also agrees not to release any publicity or other materials on their own or through someone else regarding their participation in the Sweepstakes without the prior consent of the Sponsor, which it may withhold in its sole discretion.

Publicity . Except where prohibited, participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes winner’s consent to Released Parties’ use of winner’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, biographical information, hometown, and state for promotional purposes in any media without further payment of consideration.

Limitation of Liability . Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, illegible, stolen, delayed, misdirected, undelivered, postage-due, or garbled entries or mail; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the announcement of the prizes, or the incorrect uploading of any Sweepstakes-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to any person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or downloading materials from or use of the website. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the Sweepstakes or website, who act in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner or who are in violation of these Official Rules, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be disqualified and all associated entries will be void. Should any portion of the Sweepstakes be, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play, or submission of entries, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes and, if terminated, at its discretion, randomly select the potential winners from all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to action taken.

Tampering . ANY ATTEMPT BY AN INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION. If the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned for any reason, including without limitation, due to infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who is responsible or who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, modify, or terminate the Sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor will award the prizes in a drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to cancellation. In the event that an Entry is confirmed to have been erroneously deleted, lost, or destroyed, entrant’s sole remedy shall be another entry into the sweepstakes.

Arbitration . Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, participant agrees that (1) any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by final and binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association and held in Fulton County, Georgia; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act shall govern the interpretation, enforcement and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and participant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, including attorneys’ fees, other than participant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in this Sweepstakes), and participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

Choice of Law : All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of participant and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the State of Georgia, USA.

LIST OF WINNER(S): The name of the winner will be made available on request by emailing caleb.davidson@ajc.com after winner confirmation is complete.

THIRD PARTY TRADEMARKS: Any third-party trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective trademark owners and the use or mention of any such third-party trademarks in these Official Rules or in the Sweepstakes is solely for descriptive purposes and shall in no way imply endorsement or sponsorship of this Sweepstakes or of Sponsor.

SPONSOR: Atlanta Journal Constitution LLC, with its offices located at 6205 Peachtree Dunwoody Road., Atlanta, GA 30328.

