Contests Spanglish Cookbook Giveaway - Official Rules

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NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF GEORGIA WHO ARE AT LEAST EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE AT THE TIME OF ENTRY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, which are binding and final on matters relating to this sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”). Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws.

ELIGIBILITY Open only to legal residents of Georgia, USA who are at least eighteen (18) years of age at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family/household members of Atlanta Journal-Constitution, LLC (“Sponsor”) and its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising agencies, promotion agencies, and any other entities involved in the development, production, implementation, administration, or fulfillment of the Sweepstakes are not eligible. HOW TO ENTER Entries must be submitted between 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on June 4, 2026, and 11:59 p.m. ET on June 11, 2026 (the “Entry Period”).

During the Entry Period, Sponsor will publish the official Sweepstakes announcement post on Instagram through @ajcdining (the “Post”). The Post may be made in collaboration with, shared by, reposted by, or otherwise promoted through AJC’s main Instagram account, Monti Carlo’s Instagram account, and/or other accounts designated by Sponsor. Only entries submitted in response to the original official @ajcdining Sweepstakes Post, including the same official collaborative post if displayed on a collaborator’s Instagram profile, will be eligible. Comments or other activity on separate shared, reposted, or promotional posts will not count as entries unless Sponsor expressly states otherwise in the Post or these Official Rules.

To enter, entrants must: (a) follow @ajcdining on Instagram; (b) like the Post; (c) tag a friend in the Post comments along with the name of a recipe that entrant changed, what they changed, and everyone’s reaction. The completion of these steps will constitute one (1) “Entry.”

By entering, you agree to the applicable platform’s terms of use. All Entries must be received during the Entry Period to be eligible. Limit one (1) Entry per person during the Entry Period. Entries generated by script, macro, bot, or other automated means will be void. Entrants should not submit full recipe instructions, photographs, videos, or content copied from cookbooks, websites, social media posts, or other third-party sources. Entries should consist only of a brief comment identifying the name of a recipe the entrant changed, what the entrant changed, and the reaction to the change. Entry must be in keeping with Sponsor’s image and may not be offensive, inappropriate, defamatory, unlawful, or infringe any copyright, trademark, privacy, publicity, or other third-party right, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor may disqualify any Entry that does not comply with these Official Rules. By submitting an Entry, entrant represents and warrants that the Entry is original to entrant or that entrant has all rights necessary to submit the Entry and that the Entry does not violate or infringe any third-party rights. Each entrant grants Sponsor and its designees a non-exclusive, royalty-free, worldwide right and license to display, repost, publish, reproduce, distribute, edit, and otherwise use the Entry, including entrant’s comment, Instagram handle, profile name, and any other information submitted as part of the Entry, in connection with administering, advertising, promoting, publicizing, and reporting on the Sweepstakes and Sponsor, including in Instagram Stories and other social media posts, without additional compensation, notice, review, approval, or permission, except where prohibited by law. Sponsor is not obligated to use any Entry. Sponsor is not responsible for third-party content posted by entrants. Sponsor’s display, reposting, liking, or other interaction with an Entry does not constitute an endorsement of the Entry or a representation that the Entry complies with these Official Rules.

By participating in this Sweepstakes, all entrants agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, hereby incorporated by reference. DRAWING AND ODDS Ten (10) potential winners will be selected by Sponsor in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received on or around June 12, 2026. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. WINNER NOTIFICATION Potential winners will be notified by direct message from @ajcdining to the Instagram account used to enter. Each potential winner must respond within 48 hours to confirm acceptance of the Prize (the “Acceptance Period”).

A potential winner may be required to provide an email address and/or physical mailing address in Georgia (not a P.O. box) to coordinate receipt of the Prize, confirm agreement to these Official Rules, and may be required to verify eligibility, sign a release, complete a tax form, and/or provide a copy of a government-issued photo ID. If a potential winner does not respond within the Acceptance Period, if required documents are not returned within the specified time, if a prize notification is returned as undeliverable, if Sponsor is unable to contact the potential winner, or if the potential winner is otherwise determined to be ineligible or not in compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may disqualify that person and select an alternate winner. PRIZE DETAILS Ten (10) winners will each receive one (1) Prize consisting of: One (1) signed copy of Spanglish by Monti Carlo. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each Prize: $32.50. Total ARV of all Prizes: $325.00.

Prizes will be mailed to confirmed winners at Sponsor’s expense. Sponsor will be responsible for standard shipping and handling costs. Prizes will be shipped to the mailing address provided by each confirmed winner within a reasonable time after winner confirmation, subject to Sponsor’s receipt of all information reasonably required for fulfillment. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, stolen, delayed, misdirected, damaged, or undeliverable prizes after shipment. The Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied, by Sponsor. Winner may not substitute, assign, transfer, or redeem the Prize for cash, but Sponsor may substitute a prize of comparable or greater value. Limit one (1) Prize per person/household. TAXES Winner is solely responsible for all federal, state, and local taxes and any other costs and expenses associated with prize acceptance, receipt, possession, and use not expressly stated in these Official Rules as being provided. RELEASE AND LIMITATION OF LIABILITY

By participating, each entrant agrees to abide by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, and to release, discharge, indemnify, and hold harmless Sponsor, Instagram, Meta Platforms, Inc., and their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and the respective officers, directors, employees, agents, and representatives of the foregoing (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any and all liability arising out of or relating to entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or any Sweepstakes-related activity, any Entry or content submitted by entrant, or acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any Prize. Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, inaccurate, delayed, misdirected, undelivered, or garbled entries; technical failures; human, typographical, or other errors; unauthorized human intervention; or other problems relating to the Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, suspend, or modify the Sweepstakes if fraud, technical failures, or any other factor impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Sweepstakes. PUBLICITY Except where prohibited, participation constitutes winner’s consent to Sponsor’s use of winner’s name, Instagram handle, profile name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, biographical information, hometown, state, Entry, and prize information for advertising, publicity, promotional, programming, and reporting purposes in any and all media, now known or hereafter developed, including social media, worldwide and in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notice, review, or approval. SOCIAL MEDIA DISCLAIMER

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Instagram or Meta Platforms, Inc. By entering this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release Instagram, Meta Platforms, Inc., their affiliated entities, and their respective officers, directors, shareholders, agents, employees, and representatives from any and all claims, demands, causes of action, losses, expenses, costs, and liabilities of any nature whatsoever that the entrant may have against any of them which may arise out of or in connection with this Sweepstakes. By entering, entrants confirm that they comply with Instagram’s terms of use. Any questions or complaints regarding this Sweepstakes must be directed to Sponsor only, and not to Instagram or Meta Platforms, Inc. ARBITRATION Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating, entrant agrees that any and all disputes arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes or any Prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by final and binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association. CHOICE OF LAW All issues and questions concerning these Official Rules shall be governed by the laws of the State of Georgia, USA.

WINNER LIST The names of the Prize winners will be made available upon written inquiry to abbey.edmondson@ajc.com on or after June 30, 2026. THIRD PARTY TRADEMARKS Any third-party trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective trademark owners. SPONSOR

Atlanta Journal-Constitution, LLC d/b/a Access Atlanta, 6205 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30328. Any questions, comments, or complaints regarding this Sweepstakes must be directed to Sponsor at the following address: Atlanta Journal Constitution, LLC Attention: AJC Legal Counsel 1200 Peachtree Street Northeast, Suite 100

Atlanta, GA 30309 With a copy to: Cox Enterprises, Inc. Attn: Legal Department 6205 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE