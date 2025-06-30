UATL DREAM TICKET SWEEPSTAKES JULY 2025 OFFICIAL RULES

HOW TO ENTER: Entries must be submitted and received between 6:00:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on July 1, 2025 and 11:59:59 p.m. ET on July 25, 2025 (the “Entry Period”). There is one (1) way to enter the Sweepstakes:

To enter: visit the official registration page at https://us.mar.medallia.com/?e=458399&d=l&h=EE005D45B32C054&l=en (the “Sweepstakes Website”) and complete the form. Completing sign-up constitutes one (1) entry (“Entry”).

All Entries must be received during the Entry Period. Late submissions will not be entered. Limit of one (1) Entry per person for the duration of the Entry Period. Additional entries received from any person after the first Entry received from that person will be void. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or means which subvert the entry process will be void. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned

Entries must be in keeping with the Sponsor’s image and not be offensive or inappropriate, as determined by the Sponsor in its sole discretion, must not defame or invade publicity rights or privacy of any person, living or deceased, or otherwise infringe upon any person’s personal or property rights, or any other third-party rights. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Entry that it determines, in its sole discretion, is offensive or inappropriate, not in keeping with Sponsor’s image or otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules.

Each entrant hereby irrevocably grants, transfers, sells, assigns and conveys to the Sponsor, its successors and assigns, all present and future right, title and interest of every kind and nature whatsoever, including, without limitation, all copyrights, and all rights incidental, subsidiary, ancillary or allied thereto (including, without limitation, all derivative rights) in and to the Entry for exploitation throughout the universe, in perpetuity, by means of any and all media and devices whether now known or hereafter devised. Sponsor shall have the right, in its sole discretion, to edit, composite, morph, scan, duplicate, or alter the Entry for any purpose which Sponsor deems necessary or desirable, and each entrant irrevocably waives any and all so-called moral rights they may have therein. Each entrant hereby acknowledges that such entrant does not reserve any rights in or to the Entry.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, hereby incorporated by reference.

PRIZE: One (1) winner will receive a Prize consisting of:

Two (2) tickets to the Atlanta Dream versus Phoenix game at Gateway Center Arena on August 1, 2025 (ARV: $115 each).

One (1) parking pass (ARV: $50 each).

Total ARV of the Prize: $280

TRAVEL IS NOT INCLUDED AS PART OF THE PRIZE. All expenses and incidental travel costs not expressly stated in the Prize description above, including but not limited to airfare, ground transportation, personal charges at lodging, telecommunication charges, security fees, various taxes, purchases made at gift shops or other expenses or incidentals are not included and are the responsibility solely of the Winner and his/her/their companion.

The Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsor. All Prize details are at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Winner may not substitute, assign or transfer Prize or redeem Prize for cash, but Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to substitute Prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value. Winner is responsible for all applicable federal, state and local taxes, if any, as well as any other costs and expenses associated with Prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being provided, including without limitation, sales, use and income taxes (if any), all surcharges, fees and/or other items.

Game tickets included in any Prize are subject to the terms and conditions printed thereon and all venue rules, policies and restrictions. Winner and his/her/their guest are subject to security check and bag search prior to entry and are expected to comply with all security procedures. If venue personnel deem any person to be a threat, or otherwise unfit, in their sole discretion, he or she will not be permitted access and shall forfeit the Prize. Winner and his/her/their guest agree to comply with all applicable Atlanta Dream, WNBA, and venue regulations and policies in connection with the prize and acknowledge that the Atlanta Dream, WNBA, and/or venue may remove or deny entry to any person, including winner or his/her/their guest, who (as determined by the Atlanta Dream, WNBA, or venue in their sole discretion) engages in a non-sportsmanlike, threatening, illegal or disruptive manner, or with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person, or in any other way that violates any Atlanta Dream, WNBA, and/or venue policy, with no further compensation to the winner. The Released Parties are not responsible for postponement, cancellation or change of venue of any Sweepstakes-related events.

DRAWING: The potential winner will be selected by the Sponsor in a random drawing from all eligible entries on or around July 26, 2025 from all eligible Entries received as of the time of the drawing. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

WINNER NOTIFICATION: The winner is subject to verification, including verification of age. The potential winner will be notified via email from caleb.davidson@ajc.com to the email address provided in the applicable Entry and must respond to initial notification within twenty-four (24) hours to confirm his/her/their acceptance of the Prize (“Acceptance Period”). The potential winner may be required, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, to provide an email address and/or physical mailing address in the USA (that is not a PO box) to coordinate the receipt of their Prize. Upon Sponsor’s receipt of potential winner’s email address and mailing address, the potential winner, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, may be required to: (A) verify his/her/their eligibility by completing, signing, having notarized, and returning an Affidavit of Eligibility/Liability Release; (B) where requested and lawful, sign and return a Publicity Release (granting the use of the winner’s name, city/state, likeness, or photograph by Sponsor for advertising/publicity purposes, without further compensation); (C) complete a U.S. tax form W-9 (when requested by Sponsor); and/or (D) supply a copy of their Driver’s License or government-issued I.D, and to provide such items to Sponsor within a specified time period communicated by Sponsor. If potential winner doesn’t respond within the Acceptance Period, such documents are requested and not returned within the specified time period, a Prize notification is returned as undeliverable, Sponsor is unable to contact the potential winner, or the potential winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules, then the Prize will be forfeited and, time permitting, an alternate winner selected.

GENERAL CONDITIONS: By participating, each entrant agrees: (a) to abide by these Official Rules and decisions of Sponsor, which shall be final and binding in all respects relating to this Sweepstakes; (b) to release, discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, Prize Provider, the WNBA Entities, and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotion agencies, any prize suppliers, and the respective officers, directors, shareholders, employees, agents and representatives of the forgoing (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any and all injuries, liability, losses and damages of any kind to persons, including death, or property resulting, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or any Sweepstakes-related activity or the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any awarded prize including any travel/activity related thereto; (c) to the use of his/her/their name, voice, performance, photograph/video, image and/or likeness for programming, advertising, publicity and promotional purposes in any and all media, now or hereafter known, worldwide and on the Internet, and in perpetuity by Sponsor and its designees, without compensation (unless prohibited by law) or additional consents from entrant or any third party and without prior notice, approval or inspection, and to execute specific consent to such use if asked to do so; and (d) Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to cancel, modify, or terminate the Sweepstakes for any reason at any time. By participating, entrant also agrees not to release any publicity or other materials on their own or through someone else regarding their participation in the Sweepstakes without the prior consent of the Sponsor, which it may withhold in its sole discretion.

PUBLICITY: Except where prohibited, acceptance of Prize constitutes winner’s consent to Sponsor’s and Prize Provider’s use of winner’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, biographical information, hometown, and state for promotional purposes in any media without further payment of consideration.

MISCELLANEOUS: Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, illegible, stolen, delayed, misdirected, undelivered, postage-due, or garbled entries or mail; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the announcement of the prizes, or the incorrect uploading of any Sweepstakes-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to any person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or downloading materials from or use of the website. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the Sweepstakes or website, who act in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner or who are in violation of these Official Rules, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be disqualified and all associated entries will be void. Should any portion of the Sweepstakes be, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play, or submission of entries, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes and, if terminated, at its discretion, randomly select the potential winner from all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to action taken.

TAMPERING: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION. If the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned for any reason, including without limitation, due to infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who is responsible or who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, modify, or terminate the Sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor will award the prizes in a drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to cancellation. If an Entry is confirmed to have been erroneously deleted, lost, or destroyed, entrant’s sole remedy shall be another entry into the Sweepstakes.

ARBITRATION: Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, participant agrees that (1) any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by final and binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association and held at the AAA regional office nearest the participant; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act shall govern the interpretation, enforcement and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and participant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, including attorneys’ fees, other than participant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in this Sweepstakes), and participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

CHOICE OF LAW: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of participant and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the State of Georgia, USA.

WINNER’S LIST: The name of the winner will be made available on request to caleb.davidson@ajc.com , on or after July 30th, 2025.

SOCIAL MEDIA DISCLAIMER: By entering this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release Instagram, Facebook, and their affiliated entities and their respective officers, directors, shareholders, agents, employees and representatives from all claims, demands, causes of action, losses, expenses, costs and liabilities of any nature whatsoever that the entrant may have against any of them which may arise out of or in connection with this Sweepstakes. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored by, administered by, or associated with Instagram or Facebook.

Instagram . Per Instagram rules, this Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Instagram, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm that they are 13+ years of age, release Instagram of responsibility, and agree to Instagram’s terms of use.

Facebook . Per Facebook rules, this Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook. By entering, entrants confirm that they are 13+ years of age, release Instagram of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use.

THIRD PARTY TRADEMARKS: Any third-party trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective trademark owners and the use or mention of any such third-party trademarks in these Official Rules or in the Sweepstakes is solely for descriptive purposes and shall in no way imply endorsement or sponsorship of this Sweepstakes or of Sponsor.

SPONSOR & Notice: Atlanta Journal Constitution, LLC, 6205 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30328.

Any questions, comments, or complaints regarding this Sweepstakes must be directed to the Sponsor at the following address:

Atlanta Journal Constitution, LLC

Attention: AJC Legal Counsel

1200 Peachtree Street Northeast, Suite 100,

Atlanta, GA 30309

With a copy to:

Cox Enterprises, Inc.

Attn: Legal Department

6205 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE,

Atlanta, GA 30328

All notices required or permitted under this Agreement shall be in writing and shall be deemed duly given when delivered personally, sent by registered or certified mail, return receipt requested, postage prepaid, or by a nationally recognized overnight courier service, to the Sponsor at the address provided above.

WNBA ENTITIES: The term “WNBA Entities” means and includes the WNBA Family, WNBA Holdings, LLC (formerly known as NBA Development, LLC), WNBA, LLC, WNBA Operations, LLC, WNBA Enterprises, LLC, NBA Properties, Inc., NBA Media Ventures, LLC, Planet Insurance Ltd., any successor or affiliate of any of the foregoing entities, and any other person in which a majority of its members directly or indirectly hold equity interests. The “WNBA Family” means the Women’s National Basketball Association (“WNBA”), its teams (including the Atlanta Dream), and each of their respective affiliates.